IRIS now replaces FIRE as the IRS's electronic filing platform for most information returns, including the 1099 series. Filers face new registration requirements, record-level acknowledgments, and a new corrections process, all in the same season as the new $2,000 reporting threshold.

DALLAS, TX AND FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / The IRS stopped accepting information returns through its Filing Information Returns Electronically (FIRE) system at 3 p.m. ET on November 19, 2026. Beginning with the 2027 filing season, filers must use IRIS to electronically submit tax year 2026 information returns, prior-year returns, and corrections.?

For businesses filing their own information returns and for accounting firms filing on behalf of clients, the change goes well beyond a new login. Anyone who transmitted returns through FIRE directly now needs a new IRIS Transmitter Control Code (TCC), and filing results and corrections now work differently. The transition also arrives alongside the new $2,000 threshold for Form 1099-NEC and certain Form 1099-MISC payments, which leaves little room for a January learning curve.

What changes in the filing workflow??

IRIS is not FIRE with a new name. Four differences matter most for filers:?

Format. FIRE accepted fixed-length files based on IRS Publication 1220. IRIS uses XML-based specifications defined in IRS Publication 5718, so existing FIRE files cannot be submitted to IRIS without conversion.?

Credentials. FIRE TCCs are not accepted in IRIS. Anyone transmitting directly to the IRS needs a new IRIS TCC through a separate application process.?

Results. IRIS provides record-level acknowledgments with statuses such as Accepted, Accepted with Errors, Partially Accepted, or Rejected. Records accepted with errors are counted as filed, but the IRS expects filers to correct the identified errors. A recipient name and TIN mismatch is a common cause of Accepted with Errors.?

Corrections. Corrections can be filed only for records the IRS accepted, with or without errors. Rejected returns are handled as replacements rather than corrections. Because records within the same transmission can receive different statuses, filers need to know which status applies to each record.?

Will you need an IRIS TCC?

A TCC identifies the sender of returns to the IRS, so a filer needs one only if it transmits returns itself. The IRS issues IRIS TCCs to Issuers (businesses filing their own returns), Transmitters (filing on behalf of other businesses), and Software Developers. That leaves two paths:?

Transmitting directly to the IRS: the filer needs its own IRIS TCC (as an Issuer for its own returns, or a Transmitter for clients), ID.me identity verification, and a signature from each Responsible Official. The IRS says to allow up to 45 calendar days for the application, so an organization applying now could be waiting into early January. Transmitting from in-house software also requires an API Client ID and IRS testing.?

Filing through an authorized e-file provider: the provider transmits under its own TCC, so the filer needs none.?

Tax1099, the IRS-authorized e-filing platform from Zenwork, Inc., falls in the second path. It sends federal returns to IRIS under its own transmitter credentials, so there is no separate IRIS application or transmission process for its users to manage. Users still prepare and approve their filing data.?

What filers should prioritize before January??

Confirm the filing path for every entity you file for, and whose TCC each one uses.? Collect missing W-9s and run TIN checks on 2026 payees, so mismatches are fixed before they come back as record-level errors.? Apply the new $2,000 threshold only where it belongs: Form 1099-NEC and certain Form 1099-MISC payments made in 2026. Other box-specific thresholds are unchanged. Check state rules, since states may set their own reporting thresholds and filing requirements. Assign who reviews IRIS results and set an internal deadline well before February 1, 2027, when Form 1099-NEC is due, leaving time to resubmit rejected records.?

How Tax1099 supports the transition

As businesses and accounting firms prepare for the IRS's transition from FIRE to IRIS, one of the most pressing concerns is the conversion of legacy Publication 1220 FIRE files into the new IRIS-compatible format. For organizations with years of historical filing data, manually reformatting files can be both time-consuming and error-prone.

To simplify this process, Tax1099's FIRE-to-IRIS Converter enables users to seamlessly transform existing Publication 1220 FIRE files into IRIS-ready files. Users can review and validate converted records before submission, helping reduce filing errors and accelerate adoption of the new IRS filing framework.

Beyond file conversion, Tax1099 helps organizations simplify every stage of the IRIS transition.

IRIS transmission without a TCC: federal returns are sent to IRIS under Tax1099's own credentials, so users do not need to obtain and manage their own IRIS TCC.?

Data validation: real-time and bulk TIN Match and USPS address validation before submission.?

Bulk import and integrations: Excel or CSV upload and integrations including QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Desktop, Xero, Sage Intacct, Oracle NetSuite, and BILL.?

Federal and state in one workflow: filing with the IRS, the SSA, and participating states through the Combined Federal/State Filing (CFSF) program.?

Status and corrections in one place: IRIS results and corrections return to the same workflow, and IRS-rejected forms can be resubmitted at no extra cost.?

Recipient delivery: IRS-compliant eDelivery with recipient consent tracking, plus print and mail.?

"The move from FIRE to IRIS changes how information returns are filed, tracked, and corrected, and it lands in the same season as the new $2,000 threshold," said Sanjeev Singh, Founder and CEO of Zenwork. "Tax1099 has been filing through IRIS for the past few seasons, so our workflow is already proven, not something we're building for this deadline. Businesses and accounting firms that move to Tax1099 don't have to learn IRIS on their own or apply for their own IRIS credentials. They can validate recipient data, track each record's status, and correct issues in one place, using a process our customers already rely on."

Filers can check where they stand with Tax1099's FIRE Retirement (IRIS) Readiness Checker at tax1099.com/fire-retirement-readiness and review the 2026 changes at tax1099.com/2026changes .?

About Zenwork Tax1099

Tax1099, an IRS-authorized eFiling platform , simplifies tax compliance for over 750,000 businesses and 70,000 CPA firms nationwide. Supporting 40+ federal and state-compliant forms, including Form 941, Tax1099 offers robust features like bulk filing, API integration, and 24/7 AI assistance, plus live chat and email support. Backed by over 10 years of experience in tax processing and customer service, the platform offers a suite of capabilities to suit diverse needs.

Learn more about Zenwork, Inc. and its products at www.zenwork.com, www.tax1099.com, and www.compliancely.com

Media contact

Ed Pratt, Zenwork, Inc., ed@zenwork.com?

SOURCE: ZENWORK INC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/irs-shuts-down-fire-today-what-information-return-filers-need-to-1254132