The EasyBoost trial evaluates EA-230 as a potential new treatment option to improve recovery following major cardiac surgery, building on Phase II results in which patients treated with EA-230 had a two-day shorter median hospital stay (8 versus 10 days; p=0.001)

THE HAGUE, the Netherlands, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EBINL B.V. (EBI NL), a Dutch Group company of Exponential Biotherapies, Inc. (EBI), today announced that the first patient has been enrolled in the EasyBoost trial (NCT07357675), a multicentre, multinational, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III clinical trial evaluating its proprietary investigational compound EA-230 in patients undergoing elective on-pump coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) surgery. The trial aims to enrol approximately 300 patients, randomised 1:1 to EA-230 or placebo, at leading cardiac surgery centres across the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union, and is conducted in collaboration with CR2O B.V., a Netherlands-based, full-service Contract Research Organisation.

EA-230, a potential first-in-class medicine derived from the human pregnancy hormone hCG, is designed to improve recovery following major surgery by mitigating the adverse vascular response to surgical stress, to boost and maintaining vascular integrity and haemodynamic stability. Through these effects, EA-230 has the potential to reduce the burden of postoperative complications and to enable patients to recover faster from major surgery and leave the hospital sooner.

New treatment to improve postoperative recovery are urgently needed. CABG is the most common type of open-heart surgery in the United States, yet despite advances in surgical and perioperative care, complications following major surgery remain an important clinical burden for patients, affecting multiple organ systems, delaying recovery and prolonging intensive care unit and hospital stay. Every day saved in hospital matters: to patients and their families, and to health systems facing pressure on beds and budgets.

EA-230 has been evaluated across multiple clinical trials, providing encouraging evidence of its potential to improve recovery following major surgery. In a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II trial in 180 patients undergoing on-pump cardiac surgery, published in Critical Care Medicine, EA-230 was well tolerated, and patients treated with EA-230 had a significantly shorter hospital stay of approximately two days compared with placebo-treated patients (median 8 versus 10 days; p=0.001). Patients receiving EA-230 also had a less positive fluid balance on the first day after surgery (217 mL versus 605 mL; p=0.01), in line with its proposed effect on vascular integrity. A subsequent analysis indicated that treatment with EA-230 was also associated with a shorter duration of postoperative complications that required medical treatment, which EasyBoost will assess prospectively as a secondary endpoint.

Building on these promising results, progression into the Phase III clinical trial marks a major milestone in the development of EA-230. The EasyBoost Phase III trial is designed to confirm findings from earlier clinical development and establish the potential of EA-230 to improve postoperative recovery in patients undergoing CABG surgery. CABG is the first indication for EA-230. EBI sees a significant opportunity for EA-230 across other major surgical procedures where the body's response to surgical stress drives complications and prolongs recovery.

The primary objective of the EasyBoost trial is to assess the effect of EA-230 on required postoperative hospital length of stay, the time patients need to remain in hospital after surgery before they meet the criteria for discharge. The trial will also evaluate time required in the intensive care unit, the duration of postoperative complications, haemodynamic stability, pharmacokinetics and safety. The trial design has been discussed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and EasyBoost is designed to support regulatory submissions in the United States and Europe.

EBI expects to complete the EasyBoost trial and report topline results around the end of 2027.

"Enrolling the first patient in the EasyBoost trial marks a defining milestone for EBI, for the development of EA-230 and, we hope, for the many patients who face cardiac surgery every year," said [Niels Bakker, CFO, EBI]. "Earlier clinical development provided encouraging evidence of EA-230's potential to help patients undergoing cardiac surgery recover faster and go home sooner. We believe EA-230 could become the first medicine approved to shorten recovery after cardiac surgery. EasyBoost is the next important step in confirming the potential of EA-230 to improve recovery following major surgery, in a rigorous, international trial at leading cardiac surgery centres. We are grateful to the patients, investigators and clinical partners whose participation and collaboration make this trial possible."

"A longer duration of postoperative complications is the main driver of prolonged hospital length of stay. With no pharmacological therapies currently available, there is a clear need for novel approaches," said Professor Peter Pickkers, internist-intensivist at Radboud university medical center and Coordinating Principal Investigator of the EasyBoost trial.

"Currently there is no specific therapy to improve patient recovery after major surgery, while reducing hospital length of stay is a very important patient-centred outcome," said Professor Marlies Ostermann, President of the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine (ESICM) and one of the participating investigators.

About EA-230

EA-230 is a synthetic tetrapeptide (AQGV; alanine-glutamine-glycine-valine) derived from the human pregnancy hormone hCG and developed by EBI. EA-230 is administered as a single four-hour intravenous infusion during surgery, which fits seamlessly into existing surgical workflows, and is being investigated for its potential to support vascular integrity and haemodynamic stability during the physiological stress associated with major surgery, with the aim of reducing the duration of postoperative complications and improving recovery. EA-230 has been studied in Phase I trials in healthy volunteers, a Phase IIa human endotoxaemia study and a Phase II trial in 180 cardiac surgery patients. It is produced by chemical synthesis. EA-230 is an investigational product and has not been approved by any regulatory authority.

About EBI

Exponential Biotherapies, Inc. (EBI), is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company incorporated in Delaware, with offices in New York, New York. EBI conducts its research and development activities through its subsidiaries and group companies in the Netherlands, based in The Hague, including EBI NL, the group company that sponsors the EA-230 clinical program. EBI is pioneering potential first-in-class therapeutic peptides, derived from a protective mechanism of human pregnancy, for patients in acute, perioperative and critical care. Its lead product candidate, EA-230, is in Phase III development to improve recovery after cardiac surgery. EBI works with specialised clinical, manufacturing and academic partners and is supported by a Scientific Advisory Board of leading international experts.

About CR2O

CR2O is a Netherlands-based, full-service Contract Research Organisation supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in the planning and execution of clinical development programmes. CR2O is supporting the international execution of the EasyBoost Phase III trial.

Further information about EBI, EA-230 and the EasyBoost Phase III trial is available at www.expobio.com and ClinicalTrials.gov.

Notes to editors

The Phase II trial (NCT03145220) was conducted at Radboud university medical center. Its primary endpoint was safety; efficacy endpoints, including hospital length of stay, were exploratory. Reference: van Groenendael R, et al. Critical Care Medicine 2021;49:790-803.

Contact

EBI Business Development: Otto Paul Brand

Email: Enquiries@expobio.com