Portable power station manufacturer Jackery and consumer energy aggregator Every Electric have partnered to roll out what they call North America's first plug-in battery aimed at renters and apartment residents. By aggregating behind-the-meter storage, the setup uses standard wall outlets rather than hardwired residential systems that require electricians. The tie-up is part of an Every Electric program that has operated across Consolidated Edison's New York City service territory since September. Roughly 2,000 portable power stations, mostly Jackery Explorer 2000 v2, are currently distributed ...

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