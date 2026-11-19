Institutional Investors are taking a selective approach to risk taking in 2027, finds Natixis Investment Managers

Investors are broadening out their exposure to the AI trade, with institutions planning to increase allocations to APAC (48%) and Emerging Market equities (47%)

(71%) surveyed worry that a CapEx slowdown has the potential to upend economic growth in 2027

Alternatives continue to play a crucial role in portfolios, with more than half (56%) of institutions planning to increase allocations to infrastructure

PARIS, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors face a complicated picture heading into 2027, as they contend with persistent inflation, mounting fiscal pressures and geopolitical disruption. AI adds to the complexity, but it is also what is buoying hopes for growth. Investors see it as the hero of the 2027 growth story, driving markets and the economy, but this is provided it can deliver tangible economic results. Two-thirds (67%) say AI has the potential to drive markets for the next 20 years, but more than seven in ten (71%) worry that a CapEx slowdown could undermine growth in 2027.

In its annual report launched today, Natixis Investment Managers surveyed 515 institutional investors globally, who collectively manage $42.7T in assets, to understand their outlook on the economy, markets and portfolio strategy for 2027.

The overall sentiment is an outlook that doesn't avoid risk, but favours a selective approach to risk taking instead. Their strategy for the year ahead is being shaped by three key considerations: an uncertain macroeconomic outlook, increased risk in markets, and a measured approach to portfolio construction, with an emphasis on alternatives, particularly infrastructure, as over half (56%) are looking to increase their exposure in the sector.

Growth faces economic and geopolitical challenges

With government borrowing costs hitting record highs across some of the world's largest economies, 45% rank government debt and the potential for fiscal crisis as the biggest economic threat.

Geopolitical shock (37%) and greater geopolitical fragmentation (37%) come in joint second, while inflation (55%) and interest rates (49%) pose the biggest portfolio risks.

Overall, 69% say a realignment of the global security order will force them to re-evaluate their investment thesis for certain countries, as almost two-thirds (66%) believe the global economy is splitting into two spheres: East and West.

Against this backdrop, institutions are taking a selective approach to portfolio construction, with 2027 allocation plans pointing to diversification away from the US, a preference for quality in fixed income and a deeper push into private assets:

Equities: For all the uncertainty surrounding markets in 2027, institutional investors have not lost their appetite for equities. Nearly three-quarters (73%) are bullish on stocks globally. However, projected allocation moves show a clear preference for international diversification. Institutions are planning to increase exposures to Asia-Pacific (48%), emerging markets (47%), and Europe (41%) in a bid to capture the broader AI opportunity set and increase exposure to non-US stocks, where just 33% are looking to increase their holdings. Concentration risk also remains a growing concern, as 73% worry that a significant new AI technology development could bring this to the forefront of equity markets.

For all the uncertainty surrounding markets in 2027, institutional investors have not lost their appetite for equities. Nearly three-quarters (73%) are bullish on stocks globally. However, projected allocation moves show a clear preference for international diversification. Institutions are planning to increase exposures to Asia-Pacific (48%), emerging markets (47%), and Europe (41%) in a bid to capture the broader AI opportunity set and increase exposure to non-US stocks, where just 33% are looking to increase their holdings. Concentration risk also remains a growing concern, as 73% worry that a significant new AI technology development could bring this to the forefront of equity markets. Fixed income: On the fixed income side of portfolios, institutional allocation calls look like a quality and income play rather than a reach for yield. Overall, 44% plan to increase investments in investment-grade corporate debt and green bonds, complemented by exposure to emerging-market debt, where 32% plan to increase. High-yield is the weakest call, with 24% planning to increase and 25% planning to decrease, suggesting that institutions want fixed income exposure but not additional credit risk as 51% expect corporate defaults to increase.

On the fixed income side of portfolios, institutional allocation calls look like a quality and income play rather than a reach for yield. Overall, 44% plan to increase investments in investment-grade corporate debt and green bonds, complemented by exposure to emerging-market debt, where 32% plan to increase. High-yield is the weakest call, with 24% planning to increase and 25% planning to decrease, suggesting that institutions want fixed income exposure but not additional credit risk as 51% expect corporate defaults to increase. Alternatives: Alternatives continue to play a crucial role in portfolios, with 72% of institutions projecting that a 60:20:20 alts-diversified portfolio will outperform the traditional 60:40 strategy. Infrastructure stands out within the private-market opportunity set, with more than half (56%) of institutions planning to increase allocations in 2027 thanks to some of the biggest investment themes they see ahead. Three-quarters (75%) believe escalating defence spending will create new private market opportunities, while 54% are focused on AI-adjacent opportunities in power generation, grids, and electrical infrastructure.

The AI opportunity is vast, but comes with caveats

AI is the key theme connecting much of the 2027 macro-outlook. For many institutional investors, it has been the defining story holding up optimism in the face of weakening macro conditions. When surveyed, over two thirds (67%) said AI has the potential to drive markets for the next 20 years, and 80% said it still has a long runway for growth. However, even ahead of the midterm results and recent sell-off, investors were expressing concerns around sky-high valuations, CapEx spending and difficult financing conditions.

Overall, nearly three quarters (70%) worry that the money being channelled into AI won't provide the productivity gains that are already priced in, and 71% think a slowdown in CapEx spending has the potential to upend economic growth.

Social and political pushback is also a factor. 63% of institutions globally, and seven in ten (70%) in the US, said they are concerned that local pushback on data centres will threaten the broader AI buildout, and 77% expect governments will be forced to respond. With over half (52%) saying the AI industry has already shown that it cannot contain its technology, it's no surprise that two-thirds (67%) believe AI regulation will add effective guardrails to prevent a worst-case scenario. Nearly eight in 10 (76%) also worry AI will open up a new avenue of geopolitical risk for investors.

However, in the long run, it's likely institutions see the recent sell-off as the market trying to reach equilibrium. When asked, just over one third (34%) globally were concerned tech stocks were approaching bubble status.

Active ETFs offer portfolio utility

Institutional investors are increasingly turning to active ETFs within their portfolio strategy as they look to combine active security selection and risk management with the flexibility, liquidity and efficiency of the ETF structure. At present, 57% already deploy active ETFs, while another 37% say they plan to invest. Nearly half (49%) are using the structure for fixed income more than for equities.

While alpha potential is often the rationale for active management, the appeal of active ETFs goes well beyond alpha. Over three quarters (79%) of current active-ETF investors say they use them to manage risk exposures, while another 44% say they increase their active-ETF exposure when volatility rises.

Alongside risk management, nearly four in 10 investors are turning to active ETFs in order to access specialized investment capabilities . 39% also see them as an opportunity to outperform and 38% look to active ETFs to reduce major-index concentration risk.

Andrew Benton, Head of Northern Europe & MENA, Natixis IM said: "Institutions aren't retreating from risk, but they're becoming more deliberate about where they take it. AI is underpinning growth expectations, but with 70% worried it may not provide the productivity gains priced in, investors are taking a measured approach to where they search out returns. As they plan for 2027, institutions should be asking whether their portfolios are diversified enough beyond concentrated US tech exposure, how they will manage higher volatility and credit risk, and whether they have the right partners and vehicles with capabilities across public and private markets, able to deliver bespoke SMA's, funds and active ETFs, in order to stay selective as conditions change."

A full copy of the report on the Natixis Investment Managers' Institutional Investor Outlook for 2027 can be found here: https://www.im.natixis.com/en-intl/insights/investor-sentiment/2026/institutional-outlook-2027

Methodology

*Natixis Investment Managers Global Survey of Institutional Investors conducted by CoreData Research in September and October 2026. Survey participants included 515 institutional investors in 29 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

About the Natixis Center for Investor Insight

The Natixis Center for Investor Insight is a global research initiative focused on the critical issues shaping today's investment landscape. The Center examines sentiment and behavior, market outlooks and trends, and risk perceptions of institutional investors, financial professionals and individuals around the world. Our goal is to fuel a more substantive discussion of issues with a 360° view of markets and insightful analysis of investment trends.

About Natixis Investment Managers

Natixis Investment Managers' multi-affiliate approach connects clients to the independent thinking and focused expertise of more than 15 active managers. Ranked among the world's largest asset managers1 with nearly $1.5 trillion assets under management2 (€1.3 trillion), Natixis Investment Managers specializes in high-conviction active investment strategies, insurance and pension solutions, and private assets, and delivers a diverse offering across asset classes, styles, and vehicles. The firm partners with clients in order to understand their unique needs and provide insights and investment solutions tailored to their long-term goals.

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is part of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks. Natixis Investment Managers' affiliated investment management firms include AEW; DNCA Investments;3 Flexstone Partners; Gateway Investment Advisers; Harris | Oakmark; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles & Company; Mirova; Naxicap Partners; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seventure Partners; Vauban Infrastructure Partners; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; VEGA Investment Solutions and WCM Investment Management. Additionally, investment solutions are offered through Natixis Investment Managers Solutions and Natixis Advisors, LLC. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers' website at im.natixis.com | LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers' distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, LLC, a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various US registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

1 Survey respondents and publicly available data ranked by Investment & Pensions Europe/Top 500 Asset Managers 2026 ranked Natixis Investment Managers among the top 25 largest asset managers in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

2 Assets under management (AUM) of affiliated entities measured as of September 30, 2026, are $1,495.7 billion (€1,316.8 billion). AUM, as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets, assets of minority-owned affiliated entities and other types of nonregulatory AUM managed or serviced by firms affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers.

3 A brand of DNCA Finance.

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