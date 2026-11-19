Audits record how ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews describe professionals and firms, and which sources they cite

AMHERST, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Trustpoint Xposure, a New York-based public relations agency that uses its own proprietary AEO Certification Framework, which is not an independent industry standard, today announced it has completed more than 200 AI visibility audits for professionals and firms across professional services, including legal, medical, financial and technology sectors.

Each audit records how AI search platforms, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews, describe a professional or firm when users ask about them. The audits note whether the subject appears, how accurately the platform describes them, and which sources it cites.

How a Trustpoint Xposure AI visibility audit works

A Trustpoint Xposure AI visibility audit is a documented check of how AI search platforms describe a business or professional. The audit uses a fixed set of questions that a prospective client might ask, runs them across four platforms and records the answers, the sources cited, and any competitors named instead. The same questions can be repeated later to show whether the description has changed.

What the audits found

In the company's internal analysis, 88% of the professionals audited were either absent from AI answers or described inaccurately. Of those, 54% were absent, and 34% were described inaccurately, while 12% were described correctly. The company also found inconsistent entity information, such as differing names, titles, or descriptions across profiles, in 64% of audits. The figures are based on internal analysis, have not been independently audited, and individual results may vary.

Why professionals are missing from AI search results

No AI platform publishes its exact selection rules, and no result can be guaranteed. Common reasons a professional is missing or misdescribed include inconsistent details across websites, limited independent editorial coverage, missing structured data such as schema markup, and no Google Knowledge Panel. An audit identifies which of these applies.

What can improve AI search visibility?

Trustpoint Xposure's Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) work focuses on consistent entity information across the web, credible editorial coverage, structured data such as Person and FAQPage schema, and a Google Knowledge Panel or Wikipedia entry where a subject is eligible. Google and Wikipedia's editors make those final decisions, so the company does not guarantee either outcome.

How businesses can check what AI says about them

Businesses can ask ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google the questions their customers ask, record the answers, and repeat the check monthly. AI answers can change from day to day, so trends are more reliable than any single result. Trustpoint Xposure offers a complimentary AI and Media Visibility Audit that follows this approach.

Professionals in regulated fields, including law and healthcare, should follow their licensing body's advertising and confidentiality rules when acting on audit findings.

About Trustpoint Xposure

Trustpoint Xposure is a New York-based public relations agency that provides Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), AI visibility audits, SEO, and digital public relations. Its AEO Certification Framework is the company's own proprietary standard and is not an independent third-party certification. More information is available at www.trustpointxposure.com .

Media Contact

Jack Smith

Media Director

Trustpoint Xposure

contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: Trustpoint Xposure

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/trustpoint-xposure-completes-more-than-200-ai-visibility-audits-across-profess-1254138