LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / NoHo, Inc. (OTCID:DRNK) ("NoHo" or the "Company") today announced that it has acquired four unpatented placer mining claims in Clark County, Nevada from Gold Stake Mining Inc, a Nevada corporation ("Gold Stake"), under an executed Mining Claim Purchase and Sale Agreement.

The claims cover approximately 60.61 acres on public land administered by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. They are active on BLM records, with annual maintenance fees fully paid.

The four claims are part of a 49-claim package that the participating claim owners intend to develop as a single mining operation. NoHo will participate in that operation in proportion to the acreage it holds.

NoHo acquired the claims for shares of its non-voting preferred stock and a royalty.

A technical report summary covering the full claim package is being prepared by a qualified firm under Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K. NoHo will use the report to guide exploration and development planning for its claims.

The parties are now completing the paperwork to record the transfer of the claims to NoHo with the BLM, which is due within 30 days.

"This acquisition gives NoHo a direct position in Nevada gold, one of the most established mining jurisdictions in the country," said Anthony Anish, Chief Executive Officer of NoHo. "Because the claims are part of a larger package planned as one operation, we gain scale we could not build on 60 acres alone. We look forward to working with Gold Stake as the technical report is completed."

Anish added, "It has taken us some time to restart the Company, but we will now build on that momentum."

About the companies, disclaimer and contact

About NoHo, Inc. NoHo, Inc. (OTCID:DRNK) is transforming into a diversified holding company with interests in environmentally responsible mineral development and emerging technology. NoHo owns Smog Armor, an interior and exterior paint designed to reduce air pollution at homes and businesses, and its related products. NoHo also owns shares in an AI startup.

The Company seeks to invest in forward-thinking, environmentally responsible technologies, including mineral extraction systems designed to minimize environmental impact.

NoHo aims to inspire global adoption of sustainable, eco-conscious lifestyles through the development and commercialization of cutting-edge, environmentally friendly products and solutions. Alongside its mining initiatives, NoHo is actively planning to expand into the fintech sector, targeting investments in profitable companies with proprietary software platforms to drive sustained long-term growth.

About Gold Stake Mining Inc Gold Stake Mining Inc is a Nevada corporation and the prime contractor for the Goldstake Mine, a package of 49 unpatented placer claims on BLM land in Clark County, Nevada, to be explored and mined as one operation. For more information, visit www.goldstakemining.com.

Media Contact

Anthony Anish, CEO

NoHo, Inc.

Email: info@nohoinc.com

Website: nohoinc.com

X (formerly Twitter): @Noho_hq

SOURCE: Noho, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/noho-inc.-acquires-four-placer-gold-claims-in-clark-county-nevada-from-g-1254040