The transaction reinforces Wallbox's specialization in EV charging solutions and opens a new stage for the Connectivity business under Famatel's leadership and experience

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a global leader of electric vehicle ("EV") charging and energy management solutions, today announced the sale of ABL GmbH's Connectivity business, which manufactures electrical sockets, plugs and connectors, to Famatel. The transaction includes the transfer to Famatel of the assets, proprietary technologies, products and operations of this activity, together with the employees assigned to the business, as well as the shares in ABL Morocco S.A., a subsidiary of ABL GmbH located in Tangier, Morocco, which will no longer be part of the Wallbox Group, marking a strategic milestone for both companies.

ABL GmbH's eMobility business, which includes the EV charging product portfolio, will continue to be part of the Wallbox Group.

Transaction Overview

ABL's Connectivity business joins Famatel, a leading company in the connectivity sector with the experience, knowledge and capability to strengthen its development. The move will allow the business to tap new synergies, expand its global footprint and take its product portfolio into a new stage of growth, while helping ensure continuity of operations in Lauf, Germany.

Strategic Rationale

The transaction allows Wallbox to concentrate its capabilities, resources and investment on its priority activities, the development and distribution of smart charging solutions for electric vehicles. It reinforces the strategic direction of the company to right size its organizational structure and focus its resources on its core business. The transaction was contemplated by Wallbox's restructuring plan, which provides for the divestment of non-core businesses.

The transaction does not change Wallbox's commitment to the German market, which already accounts for approximately 20% of its year-to-date eMobility sales. The company will keep production of the eM4, its leading product for commercial applications, in Germany, preserving its local manufacturing capacity and its proximity to customers and partners. In this way, Wallbox strengthens its focus on the charging business while maintaining its industrial presence and its commitment to a key market.

"This transaction is an important step in Wallbox's evolution and in our goal of building a more efficient and competitive company, fully focused on our core business: smart charging solutions for electric vehicles. This specialization will allow us to build a stronger company, prepared for long-term growth. Germany is a key market for Wallbox, and our commitment to it remains intact. We will continue working close to our customers and partners and maintaining local production of the eM4, one of our strategic products in our product portfolio," said Enric Asunción, CEO of Wallbox.

"We are delighted to welcome ABL's Connectivity business to Famatel. With a heritage dating back to 1923 and the SCHUKO plug among its innovations, ABL brings a strong brand, trusted products and a highly skilled team. Together, we will build on that foundation, combining ABL's expertise with Famatel's experience in electrical equipment and connectivity, and our global reach, to open new market opportunities and accelerate growth. We are committed to continuity for our customers, partners and employees" said Carlos Latre, CEO of Famatel.

Transaction Closing and Transition

The agreement was signed and the transaction closed on November 16, 2026. The transaction was not subject to regulatory approvals. Both companies have agreed a transition period to support continuity of operations and service to customers and partners. The "ABL" trademark was transferred to Famatel as part of the transaction, although ABL GmbH may continue to use it for a transitional period agreed between the parties, subject to the permitted use set out in the corresponding license agreement. During the transition, customers and partners of ABL's Connectivity business can continue to rely on their existing orders.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 100 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company's headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com

About Famatel

Famatel is a specialized manufacturer in the international electrical sector, with more than 30 years of experience developing electrical solutions that add value to professionals. Founded in 1991 in Montcada i Reixac (Barcelona), the company began by producing domestic plugs and sockets and has since evolved to offer a portfolio of more than 3,000 products for residential and industrial solutions.

Today, Famatel is a global industrial group comprising 19 companies and more than 500 professionals. With a presence in over 80 countries and its own commercial subsidiaries in 12 of them, the Group combines a strong industrial footprint with an extensive international commercial network.

For more information, visit www.famatel.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Wallbox intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the divestment of ABL Connectivity, Wallbox's expected future operating results and financial position, growth, profitability and cost optimization, including the expected impact of Wallbox's renewed capital structure; industry and company growth, and Wallbox's business strategy and plans and related reinforcement of Wallbox's sales and service organization. The words "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Wallbox's history of operating losses; risks related to the restructuring plan, including Wallbox's inability to achieve projected operating improvements following the restructuring; the adoption and demand for electric vehicles including the success of alternative fuels, changes to rebates, tax credits and the impact of government incentives or reduction thereof; political and economic uncertainty and macroeconomic factors, such as impacts from tariffs and trade barriers, geopolitical conflicts, consumer spending, inflation and foreign exchange rates; the accuracy of Wallbox's forecasts and projections including those regarding its market opportunity; competition; risks related to losses or disruptions in Wallbox's supply or manufacturing partners; Wallbox's reliance on the third-parties outside of its control; risks related to Wallbox's technology, intellectual property and infrastructure; executive orders and regulatory changes under the U.S. political administration and uncertainty therefrom, as well as the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Wallbox's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of Wallbox's website at investors.wallbox.com. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statement that Wallbox makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, Wallbox disclaims any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Wallbox Public Relations Contact: Wallbox Investor Contact: Gemma Salvatella Michael Wilhelm Public Relations Corporate Development & IR Press@wallbox.com Investors@wallbox.com



Source: Wallbox N.V.