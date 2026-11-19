Automotive Laminates Market worth $3.89 billion by 2033 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global automotive laminates market size is projected to grow from USD 2.59 billion in 2026 to USD 3.89 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.0%.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Automotive Laminates Market'

Automotive Laminates Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2033

2022-2033 2026 Market Size: USD 2.59 Billion

USD 2.59 Billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 3.89 Billion

USD 3.89 Billion CAGR (2026-2033): 6.0%

Automotive Laminates Market Trends & Insights:

The fabric segment is expected to have the largest share in the global automotive laminates market.

The EV segment is projected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global automotive laminates market during the forecast period.

Europe is projected to experience significant growth in the global automotive laminates market.

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The market is moving toward digitally printed and in-mold decorated surfaces that enable complex patterns, metallic effects, and customized textures without adding separate decorative components. Thermoplastic decorative films are being developed for compatibility with three-dimensional trim geometries, supporting consistent finishes across instrument panels, center consoles, and door trims. Laser-compatible and backlit decorative layers are also creating opportunities for laminates that integrate ambient lighting and concealed controls into interior surfaces, which allow automakers to differentiate cabin designs while reducing separate trim parts and assembly steps.

India Expands Local Manufacturing of Automotive Laminate Materials

NDR Auto Components announced an investment of USD 2.3 million to localize seat insert fabric production in India through a collaboration with Toyota Tsusho India and Toyotsu-Vehitecs. The initiative supports domestic manufacturing of functional seat fabrics used within seat foam structures, strengthening local supply capabilities for automotive seating materials.

Shriram Pistons and Rings acquired three Indian subsidiaries of Grupo Antolin for USD 176.7 million, expanding its presence in automotive interior components, with products including headliners, door panels, center consoles, and pillar trims. The acquisition expands Shriram Pistons and Rings' exposure to interior laminate components incorporating textile surfaces, nonwoven substrates, and other functional materials, strengthening its position in India's automotive interior supply chain.

The fabric segment is expected to have the largest share in the global automotive laminates market.

Fabric holds the largest share of the automotive interior laminates market due to its diverse use in seat coverings, door panels, headliners, and floor coverings. The adoption of ventilated seats, heated seating systems, and integrated seat sensors is driving demand for fabrics engineered for airflow, heat transfer, and compatibility with embedded components. In EVs, fabric laminates are also used in carpets, floor coverings, and door panels to support cabin noise absorption. Automotive textile manufacturers are incorporating recycled polyester from PET bottles into interior fabrics while meeting requirements for abrasion resistance, UV resistance, color stability, and thermal performance. In North America, suppliers are developing fabric solutions that combine surface aesthetics with simplified material constructions. For instance, Shawmut Corporation's Neoluxe combines a knitted suede surface with a 100% polyester composite without polyurethane impregnation. Signet Mills supplies engineered circular knit and warp knit fabric substrates for headliners, door panels, and other automotive interior components. The adoption of advanced seating systems, EV acoustic insulation requirements, and recycled polyester textiles is increasing demand for fabrics in the automotive laminates market.

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The EV segment is projected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global automotive laminates market during the forecast period.

EVs are the fastest-growing segment in the automotive laminates market, supported by the development of lightweight acoustic laminates, recyclable polyester-based carpet structures, and multilayer materials that improve cabin noise insulation without increasing vehicle weight. Automotive laminate suppliers are focusing on acoustic materials for carpets, floor coverings, and interior trim to address acoustics in electric vehicles. For instance, Autoneum introduced Flexi Light PET, a polyester felt-based acoustic insulation material containing up to 90% recycled PET, designed to replace polyurethane foam in carpets and inner dash applications. Additionally, AJ Nonwovens introduced a polyester-based textile front trunk solution for battery electric vehicles, combining lightweight construction, acoustic absorption, and thermal insulation. Lightweight acoustic laminates, recyclable floor and carpet structures, and nonwoven materials support the growth of EVs in the automotive laminates market.

Europe is projected to experience significant growth in the global automotive laminates market.

Europe is expected to remain a significant market for automotive laminates, supported by specialized material manufacturing and demand for lightweight, functional interior structures. OEMs in Europe were traditionally focused on seat and door panel laminates for comfort, surface quality, and wear resistance, with greater development emphasis now shifting toward acoustic/NVH laminates to control acoustics in EVs. Germany offers opportunities for multilayer laminates incorporating nonwoven substrates, particularly for acoustic insulation and lightweight interior trim applications. For instance, Audi has developed multilayer interior trim elements using the multilayer laminate structure across different models. Hungary is also strengthening its position in automotive interior material manufacturing, with Seiren producing synthetic leather seat covers at its Pécs facility and Leva Hungary processing genuine leather, PU and vinyl synthetic leather, and fabrics for automotive interiors. Premium vehicle production, localized interior material manufacturing, and demand for application-specific laminate structures across Europe are expected to support opportunities for automotive laminate suppliers.

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Top Companies in Automotive Laminates Market:

The Top Companies in Automotive Laminates Market Sage Automotive Interiors (US), Seiren (Japan), Suminoe (Japan), Freudenberg Performance Materials (Germany), and FORI Group (US).

Automotive Laminates Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

Investment and funding activity in the automotive laminates market increased sharply in 2026, reaching USD 1,516.2 million, compared with USD 27.6 million in 2024 and USD 1.02 million in 2025. The number of deals increased from one in 2024 and one in 2025 to three in 2026. The substantial increase in funding during 2026, alongside a higher number of deals, indicates a shift toward larger capital commitments in the automotive interior laminates ecosystem. This activity points to growing investment interest in laminate materials and related technologies used in automotive seats, door panels, headliners, flooring, and acoustic applications.

Revenue Shift Context

The revenue shift in the automotive laminates market is expected to depend on the transition from conventional decorative films, standard surface finishes, and passive interior panels toward sustainable functional laminates, premium tactile surfaces, illuminated and interactive materials, and integrated surface solutions. Suppliers are focusing on combining fabric, foam, film, and nonwoven layers to deliver improved scratch and stain resistance, lower material weight, acoustic insulation, and enhanced surface durability within a single laminate structure. This shift creates opportunities to increase revenue through customized laminate solutions for automotive interior trim manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers serving passenger vehicle and electric vehicle manufacturers. Material suppliers are also focusing on low-emission lamination technologies, recycled content, and integrated surface functionality to meet OEM requirements for cabin air quality, material sustainability, and interior differentiation.

Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

Mergers & acquisitions in the automotive laminates market are focused on strengthening regional manufacturing capabilities and expanding access to established OEM supply networks. The acquisition of Chengdu Yiqi Sihuan by Autoneum in December 2025 reflects a strategy to strengthen its position in China's automotive acoustic and thermal management supply chain. Such acquisitions support the integration of locally manufactured acoustic materials and interior components into existing customer programs, creating opportunities to expand laminate-related offerings across vehicle interiors.

AUTOMOTIVE LAMINATES MARKET: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, DECEMBER 2025-OCTOBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description August 2026 Acquisition Mortex EFM (South Korea) Duol (South Korea) Motrex EFM acquired Duol, expanding its automotive materials portfolio across seat fabrics, seat covering materials, and airbag fabrics. The transaction strengthens its presence in automotive interior textiles and creates opportunities to align surface materials with other interior products. May 2026 Acquisition Arvind Advanced Materials (India) Dalco-GFT (US) Arvind Advanced Materials acquired a majority stake in Dalco GFT, a US manufacturer of needle-punched nonwoven fabrics used in automotive headliners, trunk liners, underseat liners, and acoustic components. The acquisition expands Arvind's North American manufacturing presence and strengthens its position in automotive nonwoven materials. December 2025 Acquisition Autoneum Holding AG (Switzerland) Chengdu Yiqi Sihuan Automobile Interior Co., Ltd. (China) Autoneum completed the acquisition of all shares in Chengdu Yiqi Sihuan, a Chinese automotive acoustic and thermal management supplier with four production facilities and approximately 240 employees. Its customers include FAW Volkswagen, FAW Audi, FAW Toyota and Geely. The acquisition strengthened Autoneum's Chinese customer base and local interior component capabilities.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top five players are estimated to account for approximately 12% to 15% of the automotive laminates market, indicating a fragmented supplier base with competition across automotive textiles, foam-backed laminates, nonwovens, and specialty surface materials. Leading players such as Sage Automotive Interiors (US), Seiren Co., Ltd. (Japan), Suminoe Co., Ltd. (Japan), Freudenberg Performance Materials (Germany), and FORI Group (US) supply materials for seats, door panels, headliners, floor coverings, and acoustic applications. Their strategies focus on developing durable textile surfaces, multilayer laminate constructions, lightweight nonwoven substrates, and foam-backed materials that meet OEM and Tier 1 requirements for abrasion resistance, acoustic performance, surface quality, and material integration.

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