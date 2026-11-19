Bilbao, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Dr. Pedro Yelamo Vera, a general practitioner registered in Spain, has extended his bilingual English and Spanish video consultation service to run from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Central European Time, every day of the week, including weekends and public holidays. The extended schedule, in place since October 18, 2026, gives tourists, international students, expatriates and other visitors in Spain the option of a same-day appointment with an English-speaking doctor in Europe, without visiting a hospital emergency department for problems that do not need one.

Spain is one of the most visited countries in the world, and it is also home to large communities of foreign residents, international students and remote workers from Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and across Europe. For many of them, falling ill raises the same practical questions: where to go, whether anyone will speak their language, and how to obtain a prescription when medicines that require one at home also require one in Spain.

Alt Text: Visitor on the seafront of San Sebastián speaking to an English-speaking doctor by video call.



Image Caption: Visitors in the Basque Country and across Spain can now book same-day video appointments from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., every day.

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Visitors in the Basque Country and across Spain can now book same-day video appointments from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., every day.

A gap between the pharmacy and the emergency room

Spanish pharmacies provide excellent advice on minor ailments, and Spain's hospitals offer high-quality emergency care. Between the two sits a large group of common problems, such as urinary tract infections, ear, throat and chest infections, skin conditions, allergies, flare-ups of chronic diseases and lost or forgotten medication, that require a doctor's assessment but are not emergencies. For visitors who do not yet have a local doctor, these cases often end up in busy emergency departments, where non-urgent patients may wait several hours.

"Most of the people I speak to are not seriously ill. They are worried, unsure where to go and trying to explain their symptoms in a second language," said Dr. Yelamo Vera. "Being able to describe how you feel in your own words, and to understand exactly what to do next, is part of safe care. Extending the service to thirteen hours a day, every day, means that a traveller who wakes up unwell on a Sunday morning, or a student who feels worse after classes, can be seen the same day."

Relevance for Canadian travellers and snowbirds

Spain has become an increasingly popular destination for Canadians, both for short holidays and for longer winter stays on the Mediterranean coast. Canadian prescriptions are generally not dispensed by Spanish pharmacies, and provincial health plans typically reimburse only part of the cost of care received abroad, which makes it important for visitors to know in advance how to reach a doctor and renew essential medication. The extended schedule, which covers early mornings and evenings in Spain, also makes it easier for Canadian families to join a consultation for a relative travelling abroad.

How the service works

Appointments are booked online at any hour and take place by secure video call. Each consultation includes a full clinical history, a diagnosis explained in plain language and a written plan. When clinically appropriate, a private electronic prescription is issued that can be collected at pharmacies throughout Spain. Patients whose condition requires a physical examination, tests or emergency care are told so immediately and directed to the appropriate service. For medical emergencies, patients are always advised to call 112, the European emergency number.

The service also issues medical documentation commonly needed by travellers and residents, including medical reports for travel insurance claims, fit-to-fly certificates, certificates for sport, school and university, and medical certificates for visa and residence applications, in English or Spanish.

A video consultation costs €50, and a written eConsult for straightforward questions costs €30. Itemised invoices are provided for insurance reimbursement. Patients aged 12 to 17 can be seen with a parent or guardian present.

About Dr. Pedro Yelamo Vera

Dr. Pedro Yelamo Vera is a general practitioner registered with the Official College of Physicians of Bizkaia (Colegio Oficial de Médicos de Bizkaia), licence No. 484814280. He speaks English and Spanish at native level and consults with residents, expatriates, international students and visitors across Spain from his practice in Bilbao. His website provides bilingual information on more than two hundred common conditions, together with guides for English-speaking patients in the main Spanish cities and holiday destinations.





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