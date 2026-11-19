Satellite NTN Market worth $3.22 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the satellite NTN market is projected to grow from USD 0.75 billion in 2026 to USD 3.22 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 33.7% during the forecast period.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 100 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Satellite NTN Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Satellite NTN Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.75 billion

USD 0.75 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 3.22 billion

USD 3.22 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 33.7%

Satellite NTN Market Trends & Insights:

The satellite NTN market is expanding as airlines and shipping operators seek reliable broadband connectivity for long-haul journeys. Aircraft and vessels often travel beyond terrestrial network coverage, driving demand for satellite-based internet, operational data exchange, and crew communications. The growing use of high-throughput LEO and GEO satellites is helping service providers improve capacity and coverage along transport routes. Advances in electronically steered antennas and multi-orbit terminals are also making satellite communication more practical for fleets and connected transport services.

By Technology, the NR-NTN segment is expected to dominate, by technology, during the forecast period.

By Orbit, the LEO segment will register a CAGR of 34.2% during the forecast period.

By End-Use Sector, the commercial segment is expected to be the largest during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 51.6% during the forecast period.

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LEO satellite constellation upgrades are driving demand for advanced communication payloads and onboard technologies. Shorter satellite operating lives enable operators to introduce improved RF components, software-defined payloads, and electronically steered antennas through regular replacement cycles. Advances in onboard processing and optical inter-satellite links are improving data transmission capacity and network efficiency. Integration of 5G NTN-compatible payloads and advanced beamforming technologies is also improving connectivity performance. Improvements in electric propulsion, power management, and radiation-tolerant electronics are further shaping satellite designs. These developments are increasing demand for modular satellite platforms, high-performance transceivers, and advanced communication subsystems.

By technology, the NR-NTN segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026

The segment is expected to lead as NR-NTN uses 5G New Radio standards to enable broadband and mobile data transmission over satellite links. Compared with narrowband satellite IoT, it is designed for higher data rates and a broader range of services. NR-NTN can integrate with existing 5G core networks, helping telecom operators manage authentication, traffic, and service delivery through familiar systems. Updates in 3GPP Releases 18 and 19 address satellite mobility, radio performance, and continuity across coverage areas. These improvements support broader use in mobile satellite services, enterprise networks, and communication links for moving platforms.

By application, massive machine-type communication (mMTC) is expected to be the fastest-growing between 2026 and 2031

Massive machine-type communication (mMTC) is expected to grow as businesses connect more sensors and low-power devices beyond terrestrial network coverage. Satellite IoT enables equipment to send small data packets for metering, condition monitoring, and operational alerts across many sites without requiring constant high-speed connections. Utilities can monitor remote power assets, and energy companies can collect data from pipelines and offshore installations. Agriculture and environmental agencies can also use satellite-linked sensors to track soil conditions, water levels, and weather patterns. Declining module costs and broader support for NB-IoT over NTN could make these deployments more practical through 2031.

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By region, Rest of the World is projected to be the second-fastest-growing region in the satellite NTN industry during the forecast period

The region is expected to expand as satellite connectivity becomes more important across the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. In the Middle East, energy operators are adopting satellite links to connect remote oilfields and offshore facilities. African telecom providers use satellite backhaul to reach communities where fiber deployment is costly. Across Latin America, mining and transport networks require reliable communications over long distances. Regulatory efforts to improve spectrum access and interest in hybrid satellite-terrestrial services are expected to support growth.

Major players in the satellite NTN companies include Airbus (Netherlands), Thales Alenia Space (France), NEC Corporation (Japan), Kongsberg (Norway), and Analog Devices, Inc. (US). These companies provide satellite platforms, communication payloads, ground infrastructure, and RF components that enable satellite connectivity. They are strengthening their market positions through product development, strategic partnerships, technology investments, and satellite communication projects. Their capabilities support the development of integrated satellite-terrestrial networks and address connectivity needs across telecommunications, aviation, maritime, government, and defense applications.

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