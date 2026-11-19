San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KPRX) has posted an on-demand video featuring President and CEO Brian M. Strem, Ph.D., discussing the in-licensing of KIO-401 (mitucapistat), an investigational oral calpain inhibitor for sudden vision loss caused by central retinal artery occlusion (CRAO). Click here or on the following image to view the video.

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https://d1io3yog0oux5.cloudfront.net/_4b761e6c9445bbf9c0fa832060f4ff8d/kiorapharma/files/Brian_Strem_Interview_Audiogram_re_KIO-401_with_FWS.mp4

KIO-401 has been evaluated in Phase 2 and Phase 3 CRAO studies in Japan. Building on those studies, Kiora plans to initiate a multinational Phase 3 registration trial in CRAO in 2027. The company also plans to evaluate KIO-401 in a Phase 2b trial in non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION).

The video interview will be available for 90 days in the Events section of Kiora's investor relations website.

About Kiora

Kiora Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage retinal therapeutics company developing small-molecule therapies targeting differentiated biological pathways implicated in vision-threatening diseases.

KIO-401 is an oral, neuroprotective calpain inhibitor in development for central retinal artery occlusion (CRAO) and non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), two rare, acute ischemic ophthalmic diseases with no approved pharmacologic treatments. Kiora is planning a multinational Phase 3 registration trial in CRAO and a Phase 2b clinical trial in NAION. The KIO-401 platform also has potential applications in additional ophthalmic indications, including glaucoma, where calpain-mediated injury may contribute to disease progression.

KIO-301 is a partnered Phase 2 photoswitch therapy for advanced retinitis pigmentosa. KIO-104, a DHODH inhibitor previously evaluated in the KLARITY clinical trial for retinal inflammation and fibrosis, is available for partnering or out-licensing.

For more information, visit www.kiorapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This update contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Kiora's plans for KIO-401, the targeted 2027 start of a multinational Phase 3 registration trial in CRAO and the planned Phase 2b trial in NAION.

These statements reflect management's current expectations. Actual results could differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including whether findings from prior studies in Japan can be replicated, whether regulatory feedback changes trial design or timing, the cost and feasibility of enrolling and conducting the trials, and Kiora's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund development. Additional risks are described under "Risk Factors" in Kiora's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed March 25, 2026, and in subsequent SEC filings.

These statements speak as of the date of this update. Kiora disclaims any obligation to update them in light of later events or new information, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324751