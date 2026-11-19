Uniphar appointed as Nanoscope's exclusive named patient sales and commercialization partner for MOGENRY in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman

Agreement establishes a pathway for eligible patients with inherited retinal dystrophies in the Gulf to access MOGENRY through named patient supply, with regional commercialization to follow local regulatory approvals

Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc. ("Nanoscope"), a biotechnology company committed to developing and commercializing novel, disease-agnostic therapies for patients with photoreceptor loss and vision impairment due to retinal degeneration, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Uniphar, a global healthcare services partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and medtech industries, under which Uniphar will serve as Nanoscope's exclusive named patient sales and commercialization partner for MOGENRY (sonpiretigene isteparvovec; MCO-010) in the six member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC): the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.

Under the agreement, Uniphar will support access to MOGENRY for eligible patients with inherited retinal dystrophies (IRDs), including retinitis pigmentosa (RP), through named patient supply pathways ahead of local marketing authorization, and will provide regional commercialization services as approvals are obtained. Uniphar's responsibilities span local regulatory and registration support, pricing and market access, medical affairs and medical information, pharmacovigilance support, temperature-controlled importation and distribution, and patient support services. Nanoscope will remain the holder of all marketing authorizations for MOGENRY in the region.

"The Gulf region is an important part of the global access strategy for MOGENRY, and we are pleased to support Nanoscope in bringing this therapy to patients and physicians across the GCC," said Brian O'Shaughnessy, Chief Commercial Officer at Uniphar. "Uniphar's regional infrastructure and experience managing named patient and early access programs for rare disease therapies position us to deliver compliant, patient-centered access while building the foundation for broader commercialization as regulatory approvals are secured."

IRDs represent a significant unmet medical need across the Gulf region, where the prevalence of autosomal recessive genetic disorders is elevated. Because MOGENRY is designed to work independently of the underlying genetic mutation, it does not require genetic testing prior to treatment and is administered as a one-time, in-office intravitreal injection within existing retina practice workflows. MOGENRY has received Orphan designation for IRDs from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA).

"Partnering with Uniphar is a meaningful step in extending our commercialization readiness beyond the United States," said Sulagna Bhattacharya, Co-Founder and CEO of Nanoscope Therapeutics. "Patients with inherited retinal dystrophies in the Gulf region have very few treatment options, and Uniphar's depth of experience across GCC health systems, together with its full-service regulatory, medical and patient support capabilities, makes them the right partner to help us reach these patients responsibly and efficiently." The agreement complements Nanoscope's ongoing global launch readiness activities, including its previously announced selection of InspiroGene by McKesson to provide U.S. commercialization services for MOGENRY, subject to U.S. regulatory approval. The Uniphar partnership is intended to support demand forecasting and inventory management, physician education, and compliance with applicable regulatory, quality, and pharmacovigilance requirements in each GCC market.

MOGENRY is an investigational therapy and is not approved for commercial sale in any GCC country. Named patient supply will be made available only upon the request of a treating physician and in accordance with the applicable laws and regulatory requirements of each country.

About MOGENRY (sonpiretigene isteparvovec; MCO-010)

Nanoscope's multi-characteristic opsin (MCO) technology utilizes a proprietary, genetically engineered synthetic opsin designed for high light sensitivity across a broad spectrum and fast kinetics. MOGENRY is an investigational, one-time, in-office, intravitreal optogenetic gene therapy built on Nanoscope's MCO platform. By delivering a multi-characteristic opsin gene to the highly dense bipolar retinal cells, MOGENRY makes these surviving cells directly light-sensitive, enabling them to utilize the remaining visual circuitry following photoreceptor loss. MOGENRY does not require genetic testing, invasive surgery, or repeat dosing. MOGENRY is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of RP with severe vision loss and under priority review by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) and Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for the treatment of IRDs in Japan.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing disease-agnostic, vision-restoring optogenetic therapy for millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases. Following positive results from the RESTORE Phase 2b/3 multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial for RP (NCT04945772), the FDA has accepted and filed the Company's Biologics License Application for MOGENRY, and the PMDA has accepted for priority review the Company's New Drug Application for MOGENRY for the treatment of IRDs in Japan. If approved, MOGENRY has the potential to become the standard of care for patients with RP and other IRDs, administered as a one-time, in-office injection without the need for genetic testing. The Company has also shown promising results in the STARLIGHT Phase 2 clinical trial of MCO-010 in Stargardt disease (SD) (NCT05417126) and plans to initiate a Phase 3 registrational trial. MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations for both RP and SD, along with RMAT designation for SD; EMA Orphan designations covering non-syndromic and syndromic rod- and cone-dominant dystrophies, as well as macular dystrophies; Sakigake and Orphan designations for IRDs in Japan; and an Orphan designation for IRDs in Saudi Arabia. A Phase 2 program for MCO in geographic atrophy is planned, and other IND-ready programs include Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA).

Learn more at NanosTherapeutics.com and follow @NSTherapeutics on X and on LinkedIn.

About Uniphar

Uniphar is a trusted global partner to pharma, medtech and biotech, delivering solutions that connect medicines and technologies with patients worldwide. With over 57 years of experience and partnerships with 200+ multinational clients, Uniphar combines deep expertise, global infrastructure and market insight to meet the evolving needs of the life sciences sector. Uniphar Pharma integrates Development, Clinical, Access, Medical, Commercial, Distribution and Global Sourcing to support the full product lifecycle from early-stage research through to commercialization and beyond. Uniphar's unified platform spans regulatory strategy, clinical trial support, medical affairs, market access, patient engagement, commercial services, distribution and supply chain. Operating across 160 countries with a global team of 3,600+, Uniphar bridges manufacturers, healthcare providers, and patients accelerating access to innovative therapies, improving patient outcomes, and delivering value across the healthcare ecosystem.

From molecule to market and beyond. For more information, please visit www.uniphar.com

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Contacts:

Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc.

+1 (817) 857-1186

PR@nanostherapeutics.com

Uniphar

+44 (0)7545536147

heather.hopkin@teamtala.com