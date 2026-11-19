Medtech R&D leader brings more than 24 years of experience in transcatheter technology development

Anaconda Biomed, a medical technology company developing a next-generation portfolio of novel thrombectomy catheters based on its core funnel catheter technology platform, has announced the appointment of Omar Azanki to chief technology officer. Azanki joins Anaconda from Edwards Lifesciences, where he most recently served as senior director of advanced technology R&D.

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Anaconda Biomed has announced the appointment of Omar Azanki to chief technology officer. Azanki joins Anaconda from Edwards Lifesciences, where he most recently served as senior director of advanced technology R&D.

"Omar brings a wealth of strategic, technical and operational excellence to Anaconda. As the senior director of the Advanced Technology R&D group at Edwards Lifesciences over the last 16 years, he has led a broad range of critical work from early human development to the transfer and integration of developed technologies," said Trent Reutiman, CEO of Anaconda Biomed. "Omar's skill set and expertise from within the U.S. adds an extra dimension to our current R&D capabilities, and he will ensure that we consider vendors and partners in the U.S. where prototyping and iteration pace is quick and competitive."

Azanki brings more than 24 years of experience leading multi-disciplinary R&D teams through the full lifecycle of Class III medical devices, from early concept to global commercialization. He holds a Master of Science in engineering management from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Engineering in mechanical engineering from the American University of Beirut.

His appointment follows a $56 million financing round announced by Anaconda in September.

"Anaconda's proprietary funnel catheter platform represents a compelling opportunity in neurovascular care, directly addressing the clinical challenges of clot capture and distal embolization during stroke intervention," said Azanki. "Coming off the momentum of the company's recent financing, I am thrilled to join the team to help bring this next-generation portfolio to physicians and patients worldwide."

About Anaconda Biomed

Anaconda Biomed is an innovative medical technology company dedicated to reducing disability and death caused by stroke and other neurovascular diseases. Anaconda's proprietary Funnel Catheter platform is a novel endovascular technology designed to improve clot capture, reduce embolic complications and maximize brain reperfusion. By combining aspiration power similar to large-bore catheters with the flow-arrest and flow-reversal benefits typically associated with balloon guide catheters, Anaconda seeks to capture microemboli before they cause new vessel occlusions, supporting more complete reperfusion, while maximizing clot retrieval with fewer device passes.

Anaconda is developing a portfolio of products built on this technology, spanning mechanical thrombectomy, aspiration-first stroke treatment and carotid interventions, with multiple sizes of the ANA Funnel along with the Conda stent retriever.

The ANA Funnel Catheter is an investigational device in the United States. Limited by United States law to investigational use. The ANA5 Funnel Catheter is CE mark approved.

For more information, please visit https://anaconda.bio and follow the company on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Joe Duraes

Pazanga Health Communications

jduraes@pazangahealth.com

917-687-6419