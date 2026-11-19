Key Points

Achieved total revenues of £146.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of £27.5 million, compared to £140.3 million and £26.9 million respectively in the first quarter of fiscal 2026;

Operating loss for the quarter was £3.0 million, compared with an operating profit of £13.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026;

Operating loss before profit on disposal of player registrations was £23.7 million, compared with £32.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026;

We announced that Mauricio Pochettino has joined as Head Coach of our men's first team after Michael Carrick left his position earlier this month;

Our men's first team returned to the UEFA Champions League this season and is currently participating in the League Stage, having won 2 of our opening 4 matches;

Our women's first team is currently 4th in the Women's Super League, unbeaten in their last 13 games;

We continue to make progress on our ambition to build a new stadium and transform the wider Old Trafford area;

For Fiscal 2027, the company reiterates its prior guidance of total revenues of £740 million to £760 million and adjusted EBITDA of £205 million to £225 million

Manchester United (NYSE: MANU; the "Company" and the "Group") today announced financial results for the 2027 fiscal first quarter ended 30 September 2026.

Management Commentary

Omar Berrada, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our revenue remains strong and on track, while we continue to grow sustainably. We are pleased to welcome Mauricio Pochettino and his staff to the club and our priority is to support them as we look continuously to improve our performances on the pitch. We are pleased with the progress Eva Olid has made with our women's team and how well the team has adapted to her approach."

Outlook

For fiscal 2027, the Company reiterates its full year revenue guidance of £740 million to £760 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance of £205 million to £225 million. The club remains committed to, and in compliance with, both the Premier League's Sustainability and Systemic Resilience Rules and Squad Cost Ratio and UEFA's Club Licensing and Financial Sustainability Regulations.

Phasing of Premier League games Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Total 2026/27 season* 5 13 12 8 38 2025/26 season 6 13 12 7 38 2024/25 season 6 13 10 9 38

*As of 19 November 2026; subject to change

Key Financials (unaudited)

million (except loss per share) Three months ended

30 September 2026 2025 Change Commercial revenue 84.1 84.2 (0.1%) Broadcasting revenue 35.2 29.9 17.7% Matchday revenue 26.8 26.2 2.3% Total revenue 146.1 140.3 4.1% Adjusted EBITDA(1) 27.5 26.9 2.2% Operating (loss)/profit (3.0) 13.0 Loss for the period (i.e. net loss) (18.1) (6.6) (174.2%) Basic loss per share (pence) (10.50) (3.85) (172.7%) Adjusted loss for the period (i.e. adjusted net loss)(1) (13.3) (2.6) (411.5%) Adjusted basic loss per share (pence)(1) (7.69) (1.48) (419.6%) Non-current borrowings in USD (contractual currency) (2) $775.0 $650.0 19.2%

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted loss for the period and adjusted basic loss per share are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use" on page 6 and the accompanying Supplemental Notes for the definitions and reconciliations for these non-IFRS measures and the reasons we believe these measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Group's financial condition and results of operations. (2) In addition to non-current borrowings, the Group maintains a revolving facility which varies based on seasonal flow of funds. The outstanding balance of the revolving facility as of 30 September 2026 was £200.0 million and total current borrowings including accrued interest payable was £207.1 million.

Revenue Analysis

Commercial

Commercial revenue for the quarter was £84.1 million, a decrease of £0.1 million, or 0.1%, over the prior year quarter.

Sponsorship revenue was £45.6 million, a decrease of £1.4 million, or 3.0%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to the men's first team undertaking a smaller pre-season tour for the 2026/27 season compared to the 2025/26 season due to the timing of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, mostly offset by our new Training Kit partnership with Betway.

revenue was £45.6 million, a decrease of £1.4 million, or 3.0%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to the men's first team undertaking a smaller pre-season tour for the 2026/27 season compared to the 2025/26 season due to the timing of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, mostly offset by our new Training Kit partnership with Betway. Retail, Merchandising, Apparel Product Licensing revenue was £38.5 million, an increase of £1.3 million, or 3.5%, over the prior year quarter.

Broadcasting

Broadcasting revenue for the quarter was £35.2 million, an increase of £5.3 million, or 17.7%, over the prior year quarter, due to our men's first team participating in the UEFA Champions League in the current year, with no UEFA competition in the prior year, partially offset by the phasing of Premier League matches with 5 taking place in the current year quarter, compared to 6 in the prior year quarter.

Matchday

Matchday revenue for the quarter was £26.8 million, an increase of £0.6 million, or 2.3%, over the prior year quarter. This was driven primarily by the current year quarter including 1 home UEFA Champions League and 1 domestic cup home match, partially offset by one fewer Premier League home match compared to the prior year quarter.

Other Financial Information

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses for the quarter were £169.8 million, a decrease of £2.5 million, or 1.5%, over the prior year quarter. This decrease is explained by category below.

Employee benefit expenses

Employee benefit expenses for the quarter were £79.9 million, an increase of £6.3 million, or 8.6%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to the men's first team participating in the UEFA Champions League in the current year.

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses for the quarter were £38.7 million, a decrease of £1.1 million, or 2.8%, over the prior year quarter.

Depreciation and amortization

Depreciation for the quarter was £4.6 million, a decrease of £0.2 million, or 4.2%, over the prior year quarter. Amortization for the quarter was £46.6 million, a decrease of £7.5 million, or 13.9%, over the prior year quarter, due to changes in the make-up of the first team squad. The unamortized balance of registrations at 30 September 2026 was £601.9 million, compared to £624.1 million at 30 September 2025.

Profit on disposal of intangible assets

Profit on disposal of intangible assets for the quarter was £20.7 million, a decrease of £24.3 million, or 54.0%, from £45.0 million in the prior year quarter.

Net finance costs

Net finance costs for the quarter were £14.5 million, compared to net finance costs of £21.4 million in the prior year quarter. This is primarily due to a minor favorable swing in foreign exchange rates resulting in unrealized foreign exchange gains on unhedged USD borrowings in the current year quarter (£0.2 million), compared to a large unfavorable swing resulting in unrealized foreign exchange losses in the prior year quarter (£5.1 million).

Income tax

The income tax expense for the quarter was £0.6 million, compared to an income tax credit of £1.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Cash flows

Overall cash and cash equivalents (including the effects of exchange rate movements) decreased by £11.8 million in the quarter to 30 September 2026 compared to the cash position at 30 June 2026.

Net cash inflow from operating activities for the quarter was £47.7 million, compared to net cash outflow of £1.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Net capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment for the quarter was £4.1 million, a decrease of £12.9 million over the prior year quarter, primarily due to the prior year quarter containing expenditure relating to the finalisation of the redevelopment of our men's first team facility at Carrington.

Net capital expenditure on intangible assets for the quarter was £143.1 million, an increase of £43.4 million over the prior year quarter, primarily due to decreased proceeds received from player sales in the current year quarter.

Net cash inflow from financing activities for the quarter was £89.7 million, compared to a net cash inflow of £102.7 million in the prior year quarter. This is due to a net drawdown of £90.0 million on our revolving facility in the current year quarter compared to a net drawdown of £105.0 million in the prior year quarter.

Balance sheet

Our USD non-current borrowings as of 30 September 2026 were $775.0 million, an increase of $125.0 million compared to 30 September 2025 as a result of the refinancing of our Senior Secured Notes in June 2026. Taking account of the year-on-year change in the USD/GBP exchange rate from 1.3449 at 30 September 2025 to 1.3279 at 30 September 2026, our non-current borrowings when converted to GBP were £577.4 million, compared to £481.2 million at the prior year quarter.

In addition to non-current borrowings, the Group maintains a revolving facility which varies based on seasonal flow of funds. Current borrowings, inclusive of accrued interest, at 30 September 2026 were £207.1 million compared to £268.0 million at 30 September 2025. As of 30 September 2026, cash and cash equivalents were £55.5 million compared to £80.5 million at the prior year quarter end.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 148-year football heritage we have won 69 trophies, including a record 20 English league titles, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world's leading sports and entertainment brands with a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers, per latest available survey data from 2019. Our large, passionate and highly engaged fan base provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday initiatives which in turn, directly fund our ability to continuously reinvest in the club.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements because they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many are beyond the Company's control. These statements often include words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "seek," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "contemplate," "possible" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our businesses and operations. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect its actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements. These factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-182535) and the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-35627) as supplemented by the risk factors contained in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use

1. Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as profit/(loss) for the period before depreciation, amortization, profit on disposal of intangible assets, net finance income/costs, exceptional items and tax.

Adjusted EBITDA is useful as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period and among companies as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), material volatile items (primarily profit on disposal of intangible assets and exceptional items), capital structure (primarily finance income/costs), and items outside the control of our management (primarily taxes). Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS as issued by the IASB. A reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to adjusted EBITDA is presented in supplemental note 2.

2. Adjusted profit/(loss) for the period (i.e. adjusted net profit/(loss))

Adjusted profit/(loss) for the period is calculated, where appropriate, by adjusting for charges related to exceptional items, foreign exchange losses/gains on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings and fair value movements on embedded foreign exchange derivatives, subtracting/adding the actual tax credit/expense for the period, and adding the adjusted tax credit/expense for the period (based on a normalized tax rate of 25%; 2025: 25%). The normalized tax rate of 25% is the current UK corporation tax rate. A reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to adjusted profit/(loss) for the period is presented in supplemental note 3.

3. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share are calculated by dividing the adjusted profit/(loss) for the period by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. Adjusted diluted earnings/(loss) per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. There is one category of dilutive potential ordinary shares: share awards pursuant to the 2012 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Equity Plan"). Share awards pursuant to the Equity Plan are assumed to have been converted into ordinary shares at the beginning of the financial year. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share are presented in supplemental note 3.

Key Performance Indicators

Three months ended

30 September 2026 2025 Revenue Commercial of total revenue 57.6% 60.0% Broadcasting of total revenue 24.1% 21.3% Matchday of total revenue 18.3% 18.7% 2026/27

Season 2025/26

Season Home Matches Played PL 2 3 UEFA competitions 1 Domestic Cups 1 Away Matches Played PL 3 3 UEFA competitions Domestic Cups 1 Other Employee benefit expenses of revenue 54.7% 52.5%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (unaudited; in thousands, except per share and shares outstanding data) Three months ended

30 September 2026 2025 Revenue from contracts with customers 146,114 140,345 Operating expenses (169,887 (172,387 Profit on disposal of intangible assets 20,735 45,044 Operating (loss)/profit (3,038 13,002 Finance costs (15,251 (22,663 Finance income 795 1,206 Net finance costs (14,456 (21,457 Loss before income tax (17,494 (8,455 Income tax (expense)/credit (620 1,815 Loss for the period (18,114 (6,640 Basic and diluted loss per share: Basic and diluted loss per share (pence) (1) (10.50 (3.85 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating basic and diluted loss per share (thousands) (1) 172,491 172,430

(1) For the three months ended 30 September 2026 and 30 September 2025, potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (unaudited; in thousands) As of 30 September

2026 30 June

2026 30 September

2025 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 363,646 357,294 299,286 Right-of-use assets 2,791 2,903 6,883 Investment properties 19,084 19,154 19,364 Intangible assets 1,030,046 881,267 1,052,673 Deferred tax asset 29,997 29,997 27,151 Trade receivables 48,614 42,913 65,978 1,494,178 1,333,528 1,471,335 Current assets Inventories 13,798 12,221 18,192 Prepayments 36,520 18,342 25,717 Contract assets accrued revenue 50,802 27,163 50,054 Trade receivables 56,675 89,284 76,681 Other receivables 10,435 1,117 5,156 Derivative financial instruments 4 Cash and cash equivalents 55,461 67,246 80,458 223,691 215,373 256,262 Total assets 1,717,869 1,548,901 1,727,597

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (continued) (unaudited; in thousands) As of 30 September

2026 30 June

2026 30 September

2025 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 56 56 56 Share premium 307,345 307,345 307,345 Treasury shares (21,305 (21,305 (21,305 Merger reserve 249,030 249,030 249,030 Hedging reserve (665 (636 (721 Retained deficit (401,879 (384,127 (348,066 132,582 150,363 186,339 Non-current liabilities Contract liabilities deferred revenue 3,577 2,679 6,326 Trade and other payables 181,289 156,664 216,289 Borrowings 577,353 577,554 481,218 Lease liabilities 2,740 2,805 7,659 Derivative financial instruments 938 476 764,959 740,640 711,968 Current liabilities Contract liabilities deferred revenue 263,086 210,814 218,676 Trade and other payables 332,873 317,312 323,394 Income tax liabilities 1,171 407 646 Borrowings 207,114 111,400 267,950 Lease liabilities 468 465 850 Derivative financial instruments 2,041 4,131 1,680 Provisions 13,575 13,369 16,094 820,328 657,898 829,290 Total equity and liabilities 1,717,869 1,548,901 1,727,597

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited; in thousands) Three months ended

30 September 2026 2025 Cash flow from operating activities Cash generated from operations (see supplemental note 4) 51,972 8,417 Interest paid (4,985 (10,863 Interest received 531 1,157 Tax refunded/(paid) 153 (14 Net cash inflow/(outflow) from operating activities 47,671 (1,303 Cash flow from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment (4,075 (16,980 Payments for intangible assets (161,497 (162,571 Proceeds from sale of intangible assets 18,386 62,861 Net cash outflow from investing activities (147,186 (116,690 Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from revolving facility 120,000 105,000 Repayment of revolving facility (30,000 Principal elements of lease payments (127 (204 Debt issue costs paid (223 (2,102 Net cash inflow from financing activities 89,650 102,694 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,920 9,652 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (11,785 (5,647 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 67,246 86,105 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 55,461 80,458

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTES 1 General information Manchester United plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") is a men's and women's professional football club together with related and ancillary activities. The Company incorporated under the Companies Law (as amended) of the Cayman Islands. 2 Reconciliation of loss for the period to adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended

30 September 2026 £'000 2025 £'000 Loss for the period (18,114 (6,640 Adjustments: Income tax expense/(credit) 620 (1,815 Net finance costs 14,456 21,457 Profit on disposal of intangible assets (20,735 (45,044 Amortization 46,644 54,152 Depreciation 4,590 4,829 Adjusted EBITDA 27,461 26,939

3 Reconciliation of loss for the period to adjusted loss for the period and adjusted basic and diluted loss per share

Three months ended

30 September 2026 £'000 2025 £'000 Loss for the period (18,114 (6,640 Foreign exchange (gains)/losses on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings (196 5,092 Fair value movement on embedded foreign exchange derivatives (49 Income tax expense/(credit) 620 (1,815 Adjusted loss before income tax (17,690 (3,412 Adjusted income tax credit (using a normalized tax rate of 25% (2025: 25%)) 4,423 853 Adjusted loss for the period (i.e. adjusted net loss) (13,267 (2,559 Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share: Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share (pence)(1) (7.69 (1.48 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating basic and diluted loss per share (thousands) (1) 172,491 172,430

(1) For the three months ended 30 September 2026 and the three months ended 30 September 2025, potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.

4 Cash generated from operations

Three months ended

30 September 2026 £'000 2025 £'000 Loss for the period (18,114 (6,640 Income tax expense/(credit) 620 (1,815 Loss before income tax (17,494 (8,455 Adjustments for: Depreciation 4,590 4,829 Amortization 46,644 54,152 Profit on disposal of intangible assets (20,735 (45,044 Net finance costs 14,456 21,457 Non-cash employee benefit expense equity-settled share-based payments 362 190 Foreign exchange (gains)/losses on operating activities (11 2,174 Reclassified from hedging reserve 1,660 Changes in working capital: Inventories (1,577 (5,139 Prepayments (18,452 (6,428 Contract assets accrued revenue (23,639 (30,526 Trade receivables 30,022 48,979 Other receivables (9,318 8,538 Contract liabilities deferred revenue 53,170 13,597 Trade and other payables (6,191 (51,567 Provisions 145 Cash generated from operations 51,972 8,417

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Contacts:

Investors:

Roger Bell

Chief Financial Officer

Roger.Bell@manutd.co.uk

Tom Packer

Head of External Reporting Investor Relations

Tom.Packer@manutd.co.uk

Media:

Toby Craig

Chief Communications Officer

Toby.Craig@manutd.co.uk