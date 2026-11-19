UK's best workplaces revealed at Best Companies Big Reveal 2026

WREXHAM, Wales, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UK Power Networks, Consultiv Utilities and Yo Telecom have been named the UK's Best Companies to Work For in the Big, Large and SME categories respectively.

The Big Reveal event celebrated organisations on the National, Regional and Sector lists, alongside Special Awards for Best Leader and Best Improver.

2026 National Winners and Special Awards:

Best Company (SME) - Yo Telecom

Best Company (Large) - Consultiv Utilities

Best Company (Big) - UK Power Networks

Best Leader (SME) - Opus Technology (Michael O'Donnell)

Best Leader (Large) - Consultiv Utilities (Paul Smith)

Best Leader (Big) - Beaverbrooks (Anna Blackburn & Mark Adlestone)

Best Improver (SME) - Alconex

Best Improver (Large) - MIS Healthcare

Best Improver (Big) - NHS Supply Chain

Recognition is determined by employees' responses to the confidential b-Heard employee engagement survey.

Jonathan Austin, CEO of Best Companies, said: "What makes these achievements so special is that they reflect the lived experiences of the people who work in these organisations. Creating a great workplace requires care and a commitment to listening. I'm proud that we get to recognise that effort and help these organisations celebrate what they've achieved together."

The event also marked the launch of Best Companies People Leadership and People Leader Accreditations. Building on the standard introduced in 2006, these recognise People Leadership across organisations and the achievements of individual People Leaders, based on employee feedback. Both offer progressive recognition from Ones to Watch (Good) to 3 Star (World Class).

At the 2026 Big Reveal, Danske Bank became the first organisation to achieve the new People Leadership Accreditation at 3-Star, World Class level. A further 92 organisations also achieved the new Best Companies People Leadership Accreditation.

Jonathan added: "People Leaders create the conditions in which people can thrive and organisations can succeed. These new standards recognise the difference they make."

Best Companies is the UK's only progressive accreditation for employee engagement, using feedback gathered through the confidential b-Heard survey and their proven 8-Factor model. For over 25 years they have helped organisations understand the employee experience and diagnose the drivers behind it to take meaningful action. The Best Companies Accreditation recognises organisations that achieve workplace excellence, and their annual Big Reveal event celebrates the list of Best Companies to Work For.

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