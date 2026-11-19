Lianlian DigiTech Launches LianLian XWorker, an AI Workforce Platform for Global Commerce

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lianlian DigiTech today launched LianLian XWorker at Singapore FinTech Festival 2026. Guided by the vision of "Your Global Business Partner," the platform helps businesses turn their goals into real outcomes by coordinating teams of specialised AI agents to carry out cross-border operations. It combines AI computing infrastructure with global financial infrastructure, connecting business workflows with commercial transactions under defined user authorisation.

Users can describe a business goal in natural language. LianLian XWorker breaks it into tasks, coordinates specialised agents and connects them with third-party tools and enterprise systems. For a cross-border seller entering a new market, an AI team can research competitors, compare products, create listings and multilingual content, and support advertising, customer service, procurement and reconciliation. The platform supports individual assistants, team projects and enterprise collaboration. Its 24/7 cloud environment allows authorised work to continue when users are offline, while requesting human confirmation when needed. Approved business context and effective methods can become reusable organisational memory and skills.

As an open platform, LianLian XWorker connects external agents, skills, SaaS applications and ERP systems. Businesses building their own agents can use Lianlian's Agent Infra workspaces, APIs and SDKs to integrate these capabilities into existing systems.

Behind the platform, LianLian RouterBrain provides access to more than 300 AI models, with intelligent routing, token usage management and cost controls. LianLian Agent Wallet manages agent identity, payment permissions and spending limits, while LianLian XPay connects authorised payment requests with payment execution. Businesses can also use LianLian XCard for spending across more than 120 business scenarios in over 140 currencies, including AI subscriptions, advertising and travel. Eligible customers can receive 20 million model-usage tokens upon card activation.

Businesses can link XCard to Agent Wallet, set purchase intentions, budgets and approval rules in XWorker, and let authorised agents initiate transactions through XPay. One-time payment tokens and dynamic security credentials help protect card details.

"AI is evolving from standalone tools into collaborative teams of AI digital workers," said Jerry Zhou, Chief Architect of Lianlian DigiTech. "Through LianLian XWorker, we aim to connect AI productivity with global financial services, helping businesses operate more efficiently across markets."

In a live procurement transaction, an AI agent operating through LianLian XWorker, which was registered in the Visa Agentic Directory, obtained an agent-specific payment token through Visa Intelligent Commerce Connect to complete an office supply purchase.

Learn more and request access: https://ai.lianlianpay.com/xworker

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