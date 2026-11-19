Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Legacy Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: LEGY) (the "Company" or "Legacy Gold") is pleased to report assay results from two (2) core holes and two (2) RC holes from its 2026 drill program at the Baner Gold Mine Property in Idaho County, Idaho, USA (the "Baner Property"), and to announce that it is advancing geological, metallurgical and other technical work toward an initial mineral resource estimate for the Baner Property.

"The Main Zone is now over 3,500 feet (more than 1 kilometre) long, and the mineralization there and now in the NE Zone is still open in all directions and is following our interpreted orientations," said Mike Sutton, a Director and VP Exploration for Legacy Gold. "Our first-ever hole in the NW Zone hit gold nearly 4,000 feet (1.2 kilometres) from the closest Main Zone drilling, with gold in soils suggesting the mineralization continues. While our priority remains completing the work to deliver an initial mineral resource, the NW Zone is now a significant new target for follow-up."

"Alongside the plans for the winterized drill to return to site, engineering and technical work on the geologic and metallurgical fronts is underway toward Baner's initial mineral resource," said Brian Hinchcliffe, Executive Chairman and CEO of Legacy Gold. "The Company's recently announced financing is expected to close in the coming weeks, funding the exciting 2027 step-out exploration plans and additional engineering and technical studies at the Baner Property, as well as a broader focus on opportunities in the historic Elk City gold mining district."

These results show:

Main Zone extended 80m north to 1,080m (3,543ft) and still open : RC holes LG26-049 and LG26-052 show that thick mineralization continues north another 80m (263ft) from Legacy's previous northern-most intersection, with 0.38 g/t Au over 21.3m (70ft) in LG26-049, beginning only 3.2m (10.5ft) vertically below surface , and 0.35 g/t Au over 41.1m (135ft) in LG26-052 (see Figure 1). The previous northern-most intersection was previously-released hole LG26-005, which returned 0.86 g/t Au over 45.7m (150ft) , including 1.44 g/t Au over 24.4m (80ft) , which included 15.8 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft) (see the Company's August 5, 2026 press release).

First-ever NW Zone hole hits gold : Core hole LG26-001, the first hole ever drilled into the NW Zone, intersected 0.37 g/t Au over 8.9m (29ft) from 62.8m (206ft) downhole, beginning 45m (148ft) vertically below surface, including 1.5 g/t Au over 0.3m (1ft). While it was known that the Main Zone extends NE, the NW extension relied on interpretation of gold in soils, magnetics and geophysical conductors. Now there's no question that gold exists there too.

NE Zone shows the same stacked, flat-lying zones as the Main Zone : Core hole LG26-012A confirms that, like the Main Zone, the NE Zone contains numerous wide zones that appear to have similar flat dips sub-paralleling the hillside. The intersection of 0.51 g/t Au over 6.5m (21.3ft) is one of four mineralized horizons in this hole, and shows that mineralization is present up-dip from previous NE Zone drilling.

Main Zone and NE Zone may link up : The MT survey completed by Legacy suggests that the NE Zone and the Main Zone may be connected (see Figure 2). The untested 350m (1,150ft) gap between holes LG26-049/052 and previous drilling in the NE Zone is a priority target, and the Company intends to drill it in 2027. The MT survey also shows a large conductor under hole LG26-001 in the NW Zone (see Figures 3 and 4). Quartz veins on the sides of the road in that area run N-S and dip east at ~57 degrees, while the conductor dips west; if the zone actually dips west, then the drill hole is sub-parallel to it.

Drilling Highlights

LG26-049 :

0.38 g/t Au over 21.3m (70ft) from 4.6m (15ft) downhole, beginning 3.2m (10.5ft) vertically below surface, including 1.0 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft).

LG26-052 :

0.35 g/t Au over 41.1m (135ft) from 30.5m (100ft) downhole, beginning 21.4m (70.2ft) vertically below surface, including 1.1 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft), and 1.6 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft).

0.57 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft) from 9.1m (30ft) downhole, beginning 6.4m (21ft) vertically below surface.

LG26-001 :

0.37 g/t Au over 8.9m (29ft) from 62.8m (206ft) downhole, beginning 45m (148ft) vertically below surface, including 1.5 g/t Au over 0.3m (1ft).

LG26-012A :

0.51 g/t Au over 6.5m (21.3ft) from 97.4m (319.5ft) downhole, beginning 84m (275ft) vertically below surface.

0.17 g/t Au over 23.9m (78.4ft) from 49.3m (161.7ft) downhole, beginning 35m (115ft) vertically below surface.

0.19 g/t Au over 18.2m (59.7ft) from 174.0m (570.9ft) downhole, beginning 153m (502ft) vertically below surface.

0.53 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft) from 20.2m (66.3ft) downhole, beginning 25m (82ft) vertically below surface.

Note: intersections less than the 0.2 g/t lower cut-off are shown to indicate anomalous zones close to the cut-off.

See Table 1: 2026 Baner Drill Program -Assay Results and Table 2: Drill Hole Coordinates, below, and Figures 1 to 4.

LG26-049 and LG26-052

There are historical pits and trenches, along with a historical mine (the Zenith Mine), located up to 130m (426.5ft) to the north of holes LG26-049 and LG26-052. One core hole, LG26-010, was drilled towards the NW Zone in an area 170m (558ft) west and up-hill from previously-released hole LG25-006, which returned 0.57 g/t Au over 64.0m (210ft) beginning at surface.

LG26-001

The mineralization in LG26-001 is highly oxidized, but up to 3% pyrite is present, associated with quartz veins, sericite and silicification in granodiorite plus biotite schist. Eleven other anomalous zones were encountered in this hole, returning assays between 0.04 g/t and 0.11 g/t Au.

The NW Zone is located NW of the Main Zone, with hole LG26-001 approximately 1,200m (3,940ft) from the closest Main Zone drilling and the gold-in-soil anomaly extending a further 500m (1,640ft) beyond the hole, along similar geophysical and geochemical anomalies as the Main Zone. Similar magnetic highs, IP conductors and high gold-in-soil anomalies (up to 1.0 g/t gold) are located along this NW trend, as are found at the Main Zone, yet it had never been drilled until hole LG26-001. The closest drill hole is previously-released Main Zone step-out hole LG26-005, which extended Main Zone gold mineralization 220m (720ft) north of the nearest previous drill intersection.

Another zone, tested by core hole LG26-002 (assays pending), is located to the west of the NW Zone and is identified by a 530m (1,739ft) long north-south soil anomaly with a high of 1.1 g/t gold.

2026 Drill Program

The 2026 drill program was designed to begin with up to 12,000ft (3,658m) of core drilling in Phase 1, followed by up to 28,000ft (8,536m) of RC drilling in Phase 2. This program follows up on the successful 2025 results by targeting both the Main and Northeast Zones, as well as new exploration targets to the northwest indicated by large gold-in-soil anomalies coincident with geophysical conductors and similar magnetic highs as are in the Main Zone.

To date, eleven (11) core holes have been drilled: one (1) exploration hole to the west; two (2) holes at the south end of the Main Zone and Baner Zones; three (3) holes up the hill in the western portion of the Main Zone; three (3) holes at the north end of the Main Zone; and two (2) holes in Northeast Zone. The RC phase of the 2026 program is planned to comprise up to 53 holes, with 38 completed (3 of which were redrills and one was a twin). Altogether, approximately 32,000 feet of drilling has been completed.

The drill rig has been demobilized from site for winterization, and the Company currently intends to return it to site to resume drilling as part of its work toward an initial mineral resource. Assay results for a number of holes remain pending and will be released once received and reviewed.

Geology and Mineralization

The belt of mineralization that traces through the Elk City and Orogrande mining districts is known as the Orogrande Shear Zone, and is estimated to be between 100-200m wide, with a general NNE trend. Gold mineralization occurs along this zone in numerous prospects and small historic mines. Most of the mineralization appears to be along Riedel shear structures that cross over between two bounding major north-south structures along the Orogrande Shear Zone. In general, higher grade historical mining was undertaken on narrow zones of strong sericite-silica-carbonate alteration and quartz veins. Intrusion-related structurally controlled mineralization has been suggested previously. At the Property, the predominant host rock is quartzite, with some biotite gneiss also present.

Table 1: 2026 Baner Drill Program - Core and RC Assay Results

Hole ID From To Intercept From To Intercept Au (m) (m) (m) (ft) (ft) (ft) (g/t) LG26-001 62.8 71.65 8.85 206.0 235.1 29.0 0.37 including 66.2 66.5 0.3 217.2 218.2 1.0 1.5















LG26-049 4.6 25.9 21.3 15 85 70 0.38 including 21.3 22.9 1.5 70 75 5 1.01

30.5 32.0 1.5 100 105 5 0.17

35.1 36.6 1.5 115 120 5 0.20

42.7 44.2 1.5 140 145 5 0.31

59.4 61.0 1.5 195 200 5 0.24

64.0 65.5 1.5 210 215 5 0.25















LG26-052 6.1 7.6 1.5 20 25 5 0.20

9.1 10.7 1.5 30 35 5 0.57

21.3 22.9 1.5 70 75 5 0.20

25.9 29.0 3.0 85 95 10 0.17

30.5 71.6 41.1 100 235 135 0.35 including 30.5 32.0 1.5 100 105 5 1.07 including 61.0 62.5 1.5 200 205 5 1.63

97.5 99.1 1.5 320 325 5 0.17

163.1 166.1 3.0 535 545 10 0.22















LG26-012A 9.55 10.7 1.15 31.3 35.1 3.8 0.3

20.2 21.7 1.5 66.3 71.2 4.9 0.53

49.3 73.2 23.9 161.7 240.2 78.4 0.17 including 49.9 51.2 1.3 163.7 168.0 4.3 0.58

86.9 88.3 1.4 285.1 289.7 4.6 0.24

89.8 91.3 1.5 294.6 299.5 4.9 0.16

97.4 103.9 6.5 319.5 340.9 21.3 0.51

164.3 164.9 0.6 539.0 541.0 2.0 0.37

174 192.2 18.2 570.9 630.6 59.7 0.19 including 177 178.2 1.2 580.7 584.6 3.9 0.47

192.2 193.5 1.3 630.6 634.8 4.3 0.17

322.5 324.2 1.7 1058.1 1063.6 5.6 0.15

Notes: Composite intersections are calculated using a 0.2 g/t cutoff for gold with 10m internal dilution. True widths are unknown until zone dips are proven. Intersections less than the 0.2 g/t lower cut-off are shown to indicate anomalous zones close to the cut-off.

Table 2: Drill Hole Coordinates

Hole ID Azimuth Dip Northing Easting Total Depth (m) Total Depth

(ft)

LG26-001 227 -45 5071046 614497 189.3 621.1 LG26-012A 289.6 -44 5070278 615600 352 1154.8 LG26-049 286.6 -44 5070145 615308 201 659.4 LG26-052 318.7 -40 5070145 615308 100.6 330.0

Review by Qualified Person, Quality Control and Data Verification

Mr. Mike Sutton, P.Geo., Director and VP of Exploration of the Company, is the Qualified Person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who reviewed and approved scientific and technical disclosure in this press release. The Qualified Person has not reviewed the mineral tenure, nor independently verified the legal status and ownership of the Baner Property or any underlying property agreements.

RC Drilling/Lab

RC drilling is by Earth Drilling (Harris Drilling) which uses a hammer and at depth below groundwater level a tricone bit is sometimes used. RC drilling was done wet, with water actively pumped down the hole, mixing with pulverized sample, and coming through the cyclone to an 8-compartment rotary fan wet splitter. The sample is taken continuously and sent through a sample splitter with a second splitter on the outlet so that two bags are filled simultaneously. Each assay sample is for a 1.52m (5ft) interval. The bags are labeled with the Legacy hole number and a footage that is the interval which they are taken from. At the end of each ten foot run the drill pipe and the splitter are cleaned or if there is an observed color change in the rock coming up, it is cleaned. Chips were collected from the splitter reject and put into chip trays for reference. Bags are stored on the pad until the hole is finished, and then brought to the laydown yard for sorting and packaging to go to the assay lab. Skyline Assayers & Laboratories is a long-standing, independent laboratory at 7960 South Kolb Road, Tucson, Arizona, specializing in assaying and testing for the mining industry, with a history dating back to the 1880s. They are accredited to ISO 9001 and ISO 17025 standards.

Core Drilling/Lab

Core is sent to the Scout Drilling LLC prep-lab in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, USA where it is split, with half core being crushed to appropriate size for shipment to the Paragon Geochemical lab in Reno, Nevada. All core samples are sealed at the core processing facility and shipped directly to the lab. All samples are assayed for gold by PhotonAssay methods. The lab has ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation. The Company's QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments. Duplicates were prepared on-site (Scout) with a riffle splitter. Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted at approximately one per 15 samples. Referee sampling will be done for 5% of samples at various grade increments (and including all higher-grade assays) by fire assay at a second lab.

About Legacy Gold Mines Ltd.

The Company is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LEGY". The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the mineral claims comprising the Baner Gold Mine Property located in Idaho County, Idaho, USA.

The Baner Gold Mine Property sits within the historic Orogrande Gold Mining District that hosts numerous gold deposits and gold mines along geologic structures that have hosted gold production since Idaho's first gold rush in the late 1800s.

Additional information about the Company and the Baner Property is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile, including a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Baner Project, Idaho County, Idaho, USA", dated effective August 1, 2024, prepared by Steven A. Osterberg, Ph.D., P.G.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the timing, size, scope, sequencing, allocation between core and RC drilling, modification and completion of any exploration, drilling and work programs on the Baner Property, including the number of holes and total footage ultimately completed, the timing of the return of the drill rig to site and the resumption and completion of drilling; the geological, metallurgical, engineering and other technical work being undertaken toward an initial mineral resource estimate, and the scope, timing and results of such work and of any initial mineral resource estimate; the interpretation of the MT and other geophysical survey results, including the potential connection between the Main Zone and the NE Zone and the significance of the conductor beneath hole LG26-001; the Company's intention to drill the gap between the Main Zone and the NE Zone and to follow up in the NW Zone; the scope of the 2027 drill program, including step-out drilling; the timing of receipt and release of pending assay results; the expected closing of the Company's private placement, including its timing, the amount ultimately raised, receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval and the use of proceeds; the Company's evaluation of opportunities in the historic Elk City gold mining district; estimates of mineralization from drilling, sampling and geophysical surveys, geological information projected from drilling and sampling results and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones, the Exploration Target, the potential for the Exploration Target to be further delineated or advanced to a mineral resource estimate; the potential suitability of the Baner Property for future open-pit, heap-leach development, future development or production scenarios; the potential for mineralization and/or mineral resources and reserves; and statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Baner Property and the Company that may be described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the continued availability of, and compliance with, required permits and approvals, seasonal and weather-related constraints, access to drill sites, drilling productivity and contractor performance, equipment availability and mechanical reliability, the timing of the drill rig's return to site and the availability of drilling contractors and equipment; the timing of receipt of assay results; the results of metallurgical, engineering and other technical work; the uncertainty of geophysical interpretations, which may not be confirmed by drilling; the risk that an initial mineral resource may not be established or may be smaller or later than anticipated; the receipt of subscription funds for, and the closing of, the private placement, including TSX Venture Exchange approval; geological and assay results obtained as the program progresses; the Company's ongoing evaluation and prioritization of drill targets; the availability of sufficient capital to complete the program as currently contemplated; the state of the economy generally and capital markets in particular, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Filing Statement of the Company dated effective September 19, 2024, or referred to in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2026 and the year ended December 31, 2025, available at www.sedarplus.ca, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





Figure 1: Plan View - 2025 and 2026 Baner Drill Results on Magnetics (new holes LG26-001,

LG26-012A, LG26-049 and LG26-052 highlighted; composites shown as g/t Au / ft (m))

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Figure 2: MT Conductive and Resistive Anomaly Axes over Magnetics (RTP-TMI), Main and NE Zones

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Figure 3: Plan View - MobileMT Apparent Conductivity (164.5 Hz), Baner Property

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Figure 4: SW-NE Magnetic Susceptibility (top) and MT Resistivity (bottom) Sections through Hole LG26-001, looking northwest, with section line shown in plan

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324842