Energy, policy and finance leaders join Plug customers to show how locally produced hydrogen reduces import dependence and eases grid strain around the world

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the hydrogen economy, today hosts its eighth annual Plug Symposium, "Strengthening Energy Security. Powering Energy Independence." The virtual event brings together leaders from the Hydrogen Council, Hydrogen Europe, Hy24 and Société Générale with Plug customers to examine the policy, financing and commercial conditions needed for locally produced hydrogen to replace imported fuels at industrial scale.

The shift is already reshaping the industry. The Hydrogen Council's Global Hydrogen Compass 2026 names energy security and resilience as the leading driver of hydrogen adoption, ahead of decarbonization. Europe still imports roughly 85% of the natural gas it consumes, and rising demand from data centers and electrification is putting pressure on grids worldwide.

"Energy independence and resilience are now strategic priorities for governments, investors and companies alike. Energy is no longer only a question of cost or carbon. It is a question of who controls your supply," said Jose Luis Crespo, President and CEO of Plug. "Hydrogen lets a country, a region, or a company turn the sun and wind it already has into the fuels, feedstocks, and power it needs. It moves energy from something you import to something you make."

Plug projects featured at the Symposium show that shift on the ground:

Local hydrogen for European refining: Plug is commissioning 100 MW with Galp in Portugal, targeting first hydrogen by year-end 2026, and 25 MW with Iberdrola and bp in Spain. Both replace hydrogen made from natural gas.

Plug is commissioning 100 MW with Galp in Portugal, targeting first hydrogen by year-end 2026, and 25 MW with Iberdrola and bp in Spain. Both replace hydrogen made from natural gas. Homegrown jet fuel: Arcadia eFuels plans 280 MW Plug electrolyzer plants in Denmark and Texas to make e-SAF. The Texas project will be the first to use GenEco Scale, Plug's new integrated plant offering.

Arcadia eFuels plans 280 MW Plug electrolyzer plants in Denmark and Texas to make e-SAF. The Texas project will be the first to use GenEco Scale, Plug's new integrated plant offering. Domestic fuel for U.S. freight: Avina's Clean Hydrogen facility in Vernon, California, is now operational with Plug's 5 MW GenEco electrolyzer. Near the Port of Long Beach, it produces up to 2.1 metric tons of hydrogen a day and is designed to fuel more than 50 heavy-duty trucks daily.

Avina's Clean Hydrogen facility in Vernon, California, is now operational with Plug's 5 MW GenEco electrolyzer. Near the Port of Long Beach, it produces up to 2.1 metric tons of hydrogen a day and is designed to fuel more than 50 heavy-duty trucks daily. Relief for strained grids: Plug's 76,000 GenDrive fuel cells, deployed at more than 280 customer sites, let large warehouse fleets grow without waiting for new grid connections and free up grid capacity for other uses.

CFO Paul Middleton will review progress against the financial roadmap Plug set at last year's Symposium, including its target of positive EBITDAS in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Panels will examine how Europe's RED III, the UK's Hydrogen Allocation Rounds, Australia's Headstart Program and U.S. energy policy are turning targets into contracted demand, and what it takes for projects to reach final investment decision. The virtual event begins at 9:00 a.m. ET and is open to investors, policymakers, industry leaders and the public. A replay will be available on Plug's investor relations website.

Register and watch:https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/5510703/EA51E05DFD0F47F65DAD28347B3A226D

About Plug Power

Plug is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications, and energy producers, advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.

With electrolyzers deployed across the globe, Plug leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The company has deployed fuel cell systems and fueling stations, and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure reliable, domestically produced supply, with hydrogen plants currently operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe, Plug powers global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Plug Power Inc.'s ("Plug") business, operations, strategy, financial position and financial performance; Plug's financial roadmap and its target of achieving positive EBITDAS in the fourth quarter of 2026; the timing, development, commissioning, completion, operation, capacity and expected performance of Plug's electrolyzer projects, including the 100 MW project with Galp in Portugal and the timing of first hydrogen production from that project; the development, timing, scale, completion and operation of projects involving Arcadia eFuels, including planned 280 MW electrolyzer plants in Denmark and Texas and the anticipated use of Plug's GenEco Scale offering in the Texas project; the ability of Plug's hydrogen and fuel cell solutions to reduce reliance on imported fuels and natural gas, support energy security and energy independence, alleviate constraints on electrical grids and enable increased customer operations; and the expected development, demand, financing, economic viability and commercial adoption of hydrogen projects and hydrogen technologies in the United States, Europe and other markets.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar words or expressions. These statements are based on Plug's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others: Plug's ability to achieve its financial and operational targets, including its target of positive EBITDAS in the fourth quarter of 2026; Plug's ability to manage its costs, improve margins, obtain additional capital when needed and execute its business and financial plans; the timing and availability of customer orders, funding, financing, governmental support, tax credits and other incentives; the ability of Plug and its customers, suppliers, engineering, procurement and construction contractors and other partners to complete projects, commissioning and other activities on schedule and within budget; the risk that hydrogen and electrolyzer projects may be delayed, reduced in scope, modified, suspended or canceled or may fail to reach final investment decision; the ability of Plug's products and projects to achieve anticipated production, performance, efficiency, reliability, cost and other benefits under actual operating conditions; changes in the cost or availability of electricity, renewable energy, natural gas, hydrogen and other inputs; changes in customer demand, market conditions, energy prices, project economics, interest rates and access to capital; changes in laws, regulations, government policies, tariffs, trade policies, tax credits, subsidies and other incentives, including policies affecting hydrogen in the United States and Europe; and the other risks and uncertainties described in Plug's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections of Plug's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings made by Plug from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, Plug undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Plug Power Inc.'s ("Plug") business, operations, strategy, financial position and financial performance; Plug's financial roadmap and its target of achieving positive EBITDAS in the fourth quarter of 2026; the timing, development, commissioning, completion, operation, capacity and expected performance of Plug's electrolyzer projects, including the 100 MW project with Galp in Portugal and the timing of first hydrogen production from that project; the development, timing, scale, completion and operation of projects involving Arcadia eFuels, including planned 280 MW electrolyzer plants in Denmark and Texas and the anticipated use of Plug's GenEco Scale offering in the Texas project; the ability of Plug's hydrogen and fuel cell solutions to reduce reliance on imported fuels and natural gas, support energy security and energy independence, alleviate constraints on electrical grids and enable increased customer operations; and the expected development, demand, financing, economic viability and commercial adoption of hydrogen projects and hydrogen technologies in the United States, Europe and other markets.

Media Contact

Teal Hoyos

media@plugpower.com