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REGINA, SK / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / ROK Resources Inc. ("ROK" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROK)(OTCQB:ROKRF) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, together with an update on the remaining 2026 capital program.

ROK continues to balance investment in its core assets with shareholder returns and financial flexibility. Following the previously announced dispositions of non-core assets, the Company expanded its 2026 capital drilling program and also approved a proposed return of capital of $0.03 per common share, subject to shareholder approval and all necessary regulatory approvals.

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Third Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights

ROK continued to strengthen its financial position and advance its Southeast Saskatchewan development program during the third quarter of 2026. Key highlights include:

Non-core Dispositions: Completed the sale of non-core properties for gross proceeds of $10.4 million ($9.5 million net), reducing future asset retirement obligations by 16%.

Completed the sale of non-core properties for gross proceeds of $10.4 million ($9.5 million net), reducing future asset retirement obligations by 16%. Enhanced Financial Position: The dispositions contributed to an increase in net surplus of $4.4 million from Q2 2026 to $14.3 million as at September 30, 2026.

The dispositions contributed to an increase in net surplus of $4.4 million from Q2 2026 to $14.3 million as at September 30, 2026. Financial Performance: Generated quarterly funds flow of $4.1 million, petroleum and natural gas sales of $19.3 million and an operating netback of $21.11/boe, representing a 106% increase in netback over Q3 2025.

Generated quarterly funds flow of $4.1 million, petroleum and natural gas sales of $19.3 million and an operating netback of $21.11/boe, representing a 106% increase in netback over Q3 2025. Production and Development: Achieved average quarterly production of 3,017 boepd. Year to date, ROK has drilled 10 gross (8.9 net) wells and brought 7.9 net wells on production.

Achieved average quarterly production of 3,017 boepd. Year to date, ROK has drilled 10 gross (8.9 net) wells and brought 7.9 net wells on production. Capital Investment: Invested $8.9 million in capital expenditures during Q3 2026, bringing year-to-date investment to $14.4 million, with continued reinvestment focused on core assets.

Invested $8.9 million in capital expenditures during Q3 2026, bringing year-to-date investment to $14.4 million, with continued reinvestment focused on core assets. Fourth-quarter Program: Expects to drill and bring on production two additional high-impact Southeast Saskatchewan wells before year-end, further expanding its inventory of unbooked drilling opportunities heading into 2027.

Expects to drill and bring on production two additional high-impact Southeast Saskatchewan wells before year-end, further expanding its inventory of unbooked drilling opportunities heading into 2027. Risk Management: Hedged 600 bbls/d of crude oil production through March 2027 using collars, providing downside protection and greater cash flow certainty to support the remaining capital program and proposed return of capital. Operating (expressed in $000s except where stated) Q3 2026 Q3 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Oil and Natural Gas Sales 19,274 16,137 56,146 53,758 Royalties (3,113 ) (2,972 ) (8,895 ) (9,008 ) Operating Expenses (10,299 ) (9,947 ) (28,558 ) (29,521 ) Operating Income (1) 5,862 3,218 18,693 15,229 Processing and other income (1) 266 377 1,260 1,291 Realized gain on commodity contracts - 498 395 7,033 Funds from Operations (1) 6,128 4,093 20,348 23,553 Average daily production (2) Crude oil (bbl/d) 1,683 1,929 1,696 2,041 NGLs (boe/d) 316 340 339 377 Natural gas (mcf/d) 6,111 6,871 5,951 7,647 Total (boe/d) 3,017 3,414 3,027 3,693 Operating Netback per boe Oil and Natural Gas Sales 69.43 51.38 67.94 53.33 Royalties (11.22 ) (9.46 ) (10.76 ) (8.94 ) Operating Expenses (37.10 ) (31.67 ) (34.56 ) (29.28 ) Operating Netbacks ($/boe) (1) 21.11 10.25 22.62 15.11 Funds from Operations ($/boe) (1) 22.07 13.03 24.62 23.36 Operating Income Profit Margin (1) 30.4 % 19.9 % 33.3 % 28.3 % Funds from Operations Profit Margin (1) 31.8 % 25.4 % 36.2 % 43.8 % Financial (expressed in $000s except where stated) Q3 2026 Q3 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Funds flow (1) 4,134 2,534 14,611 18,660 Basic ($/share) 0.02 0.01 0.07 0.09 Diluted ($/share) 0.02 0.01 0.07 0.09 Net income (loss) (37 ) (2,199 ) 2,996 (466 ) Basic ($/share) (0.00 ) (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.00 ) Diluted ($/share) (0.00 ) (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.00 ) Expenditures on property, plant and equipment 8,896 3,237 14,432 4,940

(1) Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" section below. (2) Refer to "Conversion Measures" section below.

Complete reports and statements are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company website www.rokresources.ca.

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Return of Capital

As previously announced, ROK anticipates distributing $0.03 per common share in December 2026, subject to approval at the Company's December 3, 2026, Annual General and Special Meeting and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

Shareholders will be asked to authorize a return of capital of up to $0.05 per common share, providing flexibility for a potential additional distribution should financial circumstances support it. The currently anticipated payment remains $0.03 per common share; any further distribution would be evaluated separately.

The record date is expected to be a date shortly after the receipt of shareholder approval for the return of capital, such date to be confirmed in subsequent news release and a bulletin from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

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About ROK

ROK is primarily engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It has offices located in both Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and Calgary, Alberta, Canada. ROK's common shares are traded on the Exchange under the trading symbol "ROK".

For further information, please contact:

Bryden Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer

Jared Lukomski, Senior Vice President, Land & Business Development

Phone: (306) 522-0011

Email: investor@rokresources.ca

Website: www.rokresources.ca

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Non-IFRS Measures

The non-IFRS measures referred to above do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS") and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Management uses non-IFRS measurements to provide its shareholders and investors with a measurement of the Company's financial performance and health. These measures are not intended to represent operating profits nor should they be viewed as an alternative to cash provided by operating activities, net income or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. The reader is cautioned that these amounts may not be directly comparable to measures for other companies where similar terminology is used.

"Operating Income" is calculated by deducting royalties and operating expense from oil and natural gas sales. The Company refers to Operating Income expressed per unit of production as an "Operating Netback". "Operating Income Profit Margin" is calculated by the Company as Operating Income as a percentage of oil and natural gas sales. "Funds from Operations" and "Funds from Operations Profit Margin" adjust Operating Income and Operating Income Profit Margin for processing and other income and realized gains/losses from the economic hedges in place during the period. A reconciliation of these measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, are as follows:

($000s) Q3 2026 Q3 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Oil and natural gas sales 19,274 16,137 56,146 53,758 Royalties (3,113 ) (2,972 ) (8,895 ) (9,008 ) Operating expenses (10,299 ) (9,947 ) (28,558 ) (29,521 ) Operating Income 5,862 3,218 18,693 15,229 Processing and other income (1) 266 377 1,260 1,291 Realized gain on commodity contracts - 498 395 7,033 Funds from Operations 6,128 4,093 20,348 23,553 Per boe Oil and Natural Gas Sales 69.43 51.38 67.94 53.33 Royalties (11.22 ) (9.46 ) (10.76 ) (8.94 ) Operating Expenses (37.10 ) (31.67 ) (34.56 ) (29.28 ) Operating Netback 21.11 10.25 22.62 15.11 Funds from Operations 22.07 13.03 24.62 23.36 Operating Income Profit Margin 30.4 % 19.9 % 33.3 % 28.3 % Funds from Operations Profit Margin 31.8 % 25.4 % 36.2 % 43.8 %

(1) Non-cash revenue derived from management fees that are recognized over time from deferred revenue in the 2025 comparative period is excluded from processing and other income for the calculation of Funds from Operations.

"Funds Flow" includes all cash provided by operating activities and is calculated before the change in non-cash working capital. "Funds Flow Basic ($/share)" and "Funds Flow Diluted ($/share)" are calculated by dividing Funds Flow by the weighted average number of basic shares and weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding, respectively, for the relevant period, as presented within the Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. A reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to Funds Flow for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, is as follows:

($000s) Q3 2026 Q3 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Cash provided by operating activities 3,887 5,834 16,624 18,367 Change in non-cash working capital 247 (3,300 ) (2,013 ) 293 Funds Flow 4,134 2,534 14,611 18,660

"Net Surplus" is calculated as current assets less current liabilities, excluding the current portion of risk management contracts, debt, lease liabilities, decommissioning obligations, and RSU liabilities. A reconciliation of Net Surplus as of September 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025, is as follows:

($000s) September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Cash and cash equivalents 19,110 13,786 5,744 Accounts receivable 9,292 8,323 6,675 Prepaids and deposits 443 215 220 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (14,574 ) (12,411 ) (8,154 ) Net Surplus 14,271 9,913 4,485

Conversion Measures

Production volumes and reserves are commonly expressed on a barrel of oil equivalent ("boe") basis whereby natural gas volumes are converted at the ratio of 6 thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") to 1 barrel of oil ("bbl"). Although the intention is to sum oil and natural gas measurement units into one basis for improved analysis of results and comparisons with other industry participants, boe's may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf to 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In recent years, the value ratio based on the price of crude oil as compared to natural gas has been significantly higher than the energy equivalency of 6:1 and utilizing a conversion of natural gas volumes on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

Abbreviations

bbls/d barrels per day boepd barrels oil equivalent per day bopd barrels oil per day CA$ Canadian dollars IP Initial Production NGLs Natural Gas Liquids Mboe Thousands of barrels of oil equivalent Mg/l Milligrams per litre MMboe Millions of barrels of oil equivalent PDP Proved Developed Producing TP Total Proved Reserves TPP Total Proved and Probable Reserves US$ U.S. dollars WTI West Texas Intermediate, the reference price paid in U.S. dollars at Cushing, Oklahoma for the crude oil standard grade YoY Year over Year

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's objectives, goals, or future plans and the expected results thereof. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental, and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in ROK's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ROK Resources, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/rok-resources-files-financial-results-and-management-discussion-and-analysis-for-1253633