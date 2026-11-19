Lumber's Union CBA Agent, now available in Sage Intacct Copilot, checks every pay run against a contractor's collective bargaining agreements.

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Lumber , the construction workforce and payroll platform, today announced that its Union CBA Agent is now available through the Sage Agent Marketplace for Sage Intacct customers. The partner-built agent extends Sage Intacct with specialized union payroll compliance capabilities, helping finance teams review pay runs against collective bargaining agreements and identify potential discrepancies.

Union payroll remains among the most complex responsibilities in construction finance. Each collective bargaining agreement sets its own wage rates, fringe contributions, dues checkoffs, and overtime provisions by trade and classification, and these terms change with every renewal. As a result, payroll teams must manually reconcile each pay run against the governing agreements, and even minor discrepancies can create significant financial and compliance exposure.

Once enabled, Sage Intacct users can access the agent through Sage Copilot, that has the ability to to catch wrong rates, missed fringe hours, incorrect dues checkoffs, missed overtime rules, and expiring contracts before they become grievances, audit findings, or back-pay bills.

Lumber's Union CBA Agent closes the gap between what the contract says and what payroll paid. Inside Sage Copilot, a finance team can ask, "Summarize the CBAs in our Intacct," and get an answer in seconds.



Through Sage Copilot, finance teams can ask questions across their collective bargaining agreements and use the agent to check pay-run information against relevant agreement terms, surfacing potential mismatches for human review.

The agent reads every document behind a union contract: CBA PDFs, union-issued rate sheets, addendums and side letters, and prior versions of each agreement. It extracts wages, fringes, overtime, shifts, holidays, deductions, and apprentice progressions, then maps each job role to its union classification so it enforces current rates before payroll runs.

Key capabilities include:

AI-powered CBA analysis: finance teams can ask questions across all their agreements.

finance teams can ask questions across all their agreements. Rate verification: CBA rates are checked against union-issued rate sheets.

CBA rates are checked against union-issued rate sheets. CBA comparison: changes between contract versions are flagged automatically.

changes between contract versions are flagged automatically. Expiration tracking: alerts go out 90, 60, and 30 days before an agreement expires.

alerts go out 90, 60, and 30 days before an agreement expires. Human-in-the-loop review: an admin resolves each flagged discrepancy with a recorded reason, and logs every override and decision for audit.

Validated rates sync back into Sage Intacct, so payroll runs on clean data.

The agent is designed to work alongside Sage Payroll. Sage handles payroll, while Lumber interprets the contract and checks that payroll aligns with its terms.

"Construction runs on its workforce, and AI is now ready to take on the compliance work that has always slowed contractors down," said Shreesha Ramdas, CEO and Co-Founder of Lumber. "Our work with Sage brings Lumber's AI agents to the contractors and partners who already depend on Sage Intacct. It is an important step toward our goal of making every construction business audit-ready, from field to back office."

"Union contractors shouldn't have to choose between the finance system they trust and getting union payroll right," said Nigel Coelho, General Manager, Agentic Compliance at Lumber. "We built Lumber from inside construction, and union payroll is core to what we do. Now that work happens right where Sage Intacct customers already run their business."

"Some of the most valuable applications of AI will come from solving the highly specialized challenges businesses face every day," said Jon Fasoli, SVP of Sage Intacct, Sage. "Lumber's Union CBA Agent shows how partners can bring deep industry expertise into Sage Copilot, helping construction finance teams navigate complex payroll requirements while keeping people at the center of review and decision-making."

The Union CBA Agent is available today through Sage Agent Marketplace for Sage Intacct customers. Union contractors on Sage Intacct or Sage 300 CRE can request a free CBA health check at http://lumberfi.com/sage .

To see the agent in action, Lumber is hosting a live webinar, Introducing Lumber Union Agent for Sage Intacct, on Tuesday, Nov 23, 2026, at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). Contractors, finance teams, and Sage partners can register here .

About Lumber

Lumber is an integrated workforce platform built for construction. Founded by construction veterans, Lumber brings payroll, HR, and field productivity together in one end-to-end workflow, from field to back office. Its payroll covers union payroll, prevailing wage, certified payroll, and tax filing, and LumberAI agents handle work like union CBA checks, prevailing wage compliance, and timesheet review. Lumber syncs with 20+ apps, including Sage Intacct, Sage 300 CRE, Sage 100, Acumatica, and QuickBooks, and backs its software with LumberCare, a managed services team of CPAs and prevailing wage specialists. Learn more at lumberfi.com .

Media contact

Sumeetha Manikandan,

Marketing Director @ Lumber

sumeetha@lumberfi.com

SOURCE: Lumberfi

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lumbers-union-cba-agent-launches-in-sage-agent-marketplace-to-he-1243503