Parents and teens agree on how much teens use AI chatbots, but see safety responsibility differently, new Family Online Safety Institute research finds

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / The Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI) today released "Coming of Age: How Teens and Parents Navigate AI Chatbots' Expanding Role in Young People's Lives," a new study of U.S. teens aged 13 to 17 who use AI chatbots and parents of teen AI chatbot users in the same age range. The research included surveys of 1,003 teens and 1,002 parents and focus groups with both, along with reflection sessions in which teens helped shape the survey questions and interpret the findings.

AI chatbots are now integrated into search engines, social media apps, and school-issued devices. Families are working out the rules for these tools as they go. These findings show a generation of teens who use these tools frequently, parents who are paying attention, and gaps between the two that are worth knowing about.

How teens are using AI chatbots

51% of teen chatbot users say they use them daily, and 9% say almost constantly. 51% of parents also report that their teens use AI chatbots daily.

46% of teen AI chatbot users say using a chatbot feels like talking to a human. Among daily users that rises to 58%, compared with 34% of teens who use chatbots less than daily.

Many teens use chatbots to search for facts (71%) and to understand schoolwork (66%). The drawback selected most by teens is that if they use AI chatbots for their schoolwork, they might be accused of cheating (42%).

Teens who use AI chatbots daily are more likely to say that they feel like they are talking to a human when they use AI chatbots (58%), compared with less-than-daily AI chatbot users (34%). That could mean that teens grow to see these tools as humanlike the more they use them, or that teens who see AI chatbots as humanlike are more likely to use them more often. However, more research is needed to study the causal relation between these two.

Parents and teens see responsibility differently

88% of parents say they are responsible for their teen's chatbot safety, while 68% of teens agree that their parents are responsible.

72% of teens say they are responsible for their own AI chatbot safety. Fewer (53%) of parents say the same about their teen.

43% of parents and 32% of teens say the AI chatbot or tech companies are responsible for teen AI chatbot safety.

Trust and conversation are already in place

90% of teens say their parents trust them to use chatbots safely, and 87% of parents say the same about their teens.

90% of parents say they have spoken to their teen about AI chatbot safety at least once in the past year. 85% of teens report at least one conversation with their parents.

84% of teens say they would be okay with a parent checking their AI chatbot conversation history.

"As parents and teens navigate the AI chatbot landscape together, it's great to see the level of trust between parents and teens around teens' safe use of AI chatbots. Even as technology changes, open and ongoing conversations between parents and children are an essential tool for staying safe online." Sarah Bean, Director of Research & Programs, FOSI

What families want from the companies building these tools

Large majorities of both groups said they would find the following safety tools helpful: Red flag warnings to parents when a teen asks a concerning question: 89% of parents, 81% of teens Content filters: 86% of parents, 78% of teens Referrals to helplines and other resources: 82% of parents, 79% of teens Even the least popular option, time limits, was seen as helpful by 77% of parents and 66% of teens.

Parents are more worried than teens about data privacy, with 40% of parents stating that lack of transparency around where teens' information goes or who has access to it is a drawback of teen AI chatbot use. Just 27% of teens name this as a drawback of their AI chatbot use.

What can parents do now?

Talk about AI chatbot safety early and often. Many teen AI chatbot users and parents of teen AI chatbot users report having these safety conversations, which is a step in the right direction.

Check which platforms allow users under 18, and which use teen-specific protections and safety tools.

Set clear house rules about schoolwork, and know your teen's school AI policy so your teen isn't caught off guard.

"AI chatbot technologies are continuing to evolve quickly, and parents and teens are figuring out this new environment together. As AI begins to impact teens' schoolwork, everyday activities, and future careers, it's important for parents to keep the lines of communication open and educate themselves on the benefits and limitations of this new technology." Sarah Bean, Director of Research & Programs, FOSI

The full report, including implications for parents, industry, and policymakers, is available at [FOSI.org Website]

About the research:

Teen and parent surveys were fielded by Touchstone Research in July and August 2026. Data was weighted to reflect the U.S. Census demographic estimates. Teen focus groups and reflection sessions were conducted with In Tandem. Report authors are Alanna Powers-O'Brien, Lyonne Zhu, and Sarah Bean.

About FOSI:

The Family Online Safety Institute is an international, non-profit organization that works to make the online world safer for kids and their families. FOSI convenes leaders in industry, government, and the non-profit sectors to collaborate and innovate new solutions and policies in the field of online safety. Through research, resources, events, and special projects, FOSI promotes a culture of responsibility online and encourages a sense of digital citizenship for all.

Media Contact

Amy Bartko

amy@fosi.org

480-201-6733

SOURCE: FOSI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/more-than-half-of-teen-ai-chatbot-users-use-them-daily-and-46-say-1252465