Backed by $12 million in seed funding, Metano helps enterprises secure AI agents wherever they operate, including endpoints, cloud and SaaS.





SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Metano today emerged from stealth with an AI agent security and governance platform that helps enterprises safely scale AI adoption.

As organizations deploy AI agents across devices, coding environments, cloud infrastructure and SaaS applications, security teams face a growing and fragmented attack surface. Existing security products protect individual infrastructure layers but lack the comprehensive visibility and behavioral context needed to secure autonomous agents operating across them.

Metano addresses this challenge with a unified approach to AI agent security, bringing together agent discovery, context-aware threat detection and real-time enforcement into one layer that gives enterprises consistent visibility and control wherever they operate.

The company has raised $12 million in seed funding led by Sierra Ventures , with participation from Correlation Ventures , High Alpha and 360 ONE . Co-founded by CEO Neelima Rustagi and CTO Ratnesh Pandey, Metano draws on security experience from ServiceNow, Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks, FireEye and Microsoft.

Securing AI Agents Beyond Traditional Security Boundaries

Unlike conventional applications, AI agents can make decisions and take actions dynamically, often using legitimate credentials and approved tools. Their behavior can change based on instructions, external content and operating conditions, introducing risks that may not be apparent during initial testing.

Metano's platform evolves with an organization's AI agent maturity and delivers three core capabilities:

Discovers agents and assesses risks: Identifies approved and unapproved AI agents, MCP servers, skills and software packages, including their associated access privileges and potential security exposure.

Identifies approved and unapproved AI agents, MCP servers, skills and software packages, including their associated access privileges and potential security exposure. Understands agent behavior in context: Connects agent tasks, identities, tools, data and actions across a session through Hive, Metano's real-time context graph. This helps security teams identify suspicious activity and understand why an agent's behavior may pose a risk.

Connects agent tasks, identities, tools, data and actions across a session through Hive, Metano's real-time context graph. This helps security teams identify suspicious activity and understand why an agent's behavior may pose a risk. Enforces security guardrails: Applies security controls where agents operate, including activity that may bypass traditional network gateways. Centrally managed policies and guardrails help security teams detect and stop dangerous actions as they occur.

Hive, Metano's real-time intelligence layer, connects agent tasks, identities, tools, data access and actions through a shared security context graph. By analyzing activity across an entire session, Hive identifies suspicious behavior and determines whether an agent's actions align with its intended purpose.

"Traditional security tools weren't designed for AI agents that can make decisions and change their behavior as they operate." said Neelima Rustagi, co-founder and CEO of Metano. "We built Metano to understand agent behavior in real time, connecting intent to action, and stopping threats before autonomy turns into risk."

MARS Labs Research Reveals Emerging AI Agent Security Risks

Metano's security capabilities are informed by original research from MARS Labs, its dedicated AI security research team. The group investigates emerging threats involving AI agents, including malicious skills, compromised software dependencies and vulnerabilities in MCP connections.

Customer and Investor Support

"Metano has empowered us to securely adopt AI while minimizing shadow risks, preventing sensitive data leakage and strengthening our protection of enterprise information.The platform lets us say yes to AI across the business without sacrificing the security standards that our clients expect and deserve."

Srivatsa Ramarao, Chief Information Security Officer, Sigmoid

"Every platform shift in security produces a few companies that own the new control point. Agents represent one of the biggest disruptions we have ever seen, and we believe Metano is best positioned to help enterprises navigate the rapid change in their cyber environment."

Mark Fernandes, Managing Partner at Sierra Ventures

Platform Availability and Free Evaluation

Metano is generally available. Security teams can begin using the platform in less than 30 minutes. Its agent detections map to MITRE ATLAS and the OWASP Top 10 for Agentic Applications. The company has completed a SOC 2 Type 2 examination, holds ISO 27001:2022 certification and is listed on the Okta integration networks.

The free Eval Edition offers 30 days of real-time agent scanning that helps security teams identify agent activity, risky configurations and potential exposure in their own environments.

Try Metano for Free for 30 days: https:// metano.ai/eval

About Metano

Metano helps enterprises gain visibility and control over AI agents wherever they operate. Its unified AI agent security platform enables organizations to discover agents, detect malicious behavior and enforce centralized guardrails across endpoints, home grown and SaaS agent environments. Founded by cybersecurity veterans Neelima Rustagi and Ratnesh Pandey, Metano is backed by Sierra Ventures, Correlation Ventures, High Alpha and 360 ONE. Learn more at metano.ai .

Media contact: Lauren Gill, MAG PR at Lauren@mooringadvisorygroup.com

SOURCE: Metano

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/metano-emerges-from-stealth-to-unify-ai-agent-security-across-the-1253435