The annual report finds that payers' AI utilization is driving an urgent need for providers to leverage the technology to push back against rising denial and data-driven audit rates.

WELLESLEY, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Payers' growing use of AI-driven claim audits is significantly increasing financial risk for healthcare providers. The average at-risk amount per organization across care settings surged 157% to $49 million in 2026, while medical necessity denial amounts rose 127% and outpatient coding-related denial amounts increased 35%. Meanwhile, providers are increasingly turning to AI-powered revenue integrity programs to identify high-value risk and revenue opportunities before claims are challenged; dollars reviewed by internal AI-driven risk audits in providers rose 75%, and the average charge per audited case rose 45%.

These were among the key findings of the 2026 MDaudit Annual Benchmark Report released today by MDaudit , an award-winning, AI-powered, continuous risk-monitoring platform and trusted revenue integrity partner to healthcare organizations nationwide. Under the theme of "Redefining Revenue Integrity in the Era of AI," this year's report explores the increased urgency around revenue integrity, driven by increasingly complex denials, continuous data-driven audit scrutiny, and the growing use of AI by both providers and payers to evaluate the same claims.

"Revenue integrity comes down to three outcomes: accurate reimbursement, defensible compliance, and operational efficiency at scale. AI is accelerating both opportunity and risk. The organizations that succeed will be those that use AI not simply to automate work, but to continuously identify risk, protect revenue, and focus expert attention where it creates the greatest impact," said MDaudit CEO Ritesh Ramesh.

Findings at a Glance

Across billing compliance, revenue cycle, and HIM/coding operations, hospitals, health systems, and other provider organizations are auditing more strategically and focusing on larger financial exposures. Across these three lenses, key report findings were:

Billing compliance: A 21% increase in AI-driven risk-based audits and a 75% increase in charges reviewed. Of the modifier-related audit findings in professional settings, 70% were revenue opportunities, and the average value of an inpatient DRG case audited was $41,000.

A 21% increase in AI-driven risk-based audits and a 75% increase in charges reviewed. Of the modifier-related audit findings in professional settings, 70% were revenue opportunities, and the average value of an inpatient DRG case audited was $41,000. Revenue cycle: The year-over-year increase in terminal denied amounts rose 14% in the hospital outpatient setting, by 7% inpatient, and 6% professional. The at-risk amount per MDaudit customer from payer audits surged by 157%.

The year-over-year increase in terminal denied amounts rose 14% in the hospital outpatient setting, by 7% inpatient, and 6% professional. The at-risk amount per MDaudit customer from payer audits surged by 157%. HIM and coding: The average hospital outpatient coding terminal denial amount increased 35%, inpatient rose 14%, and professional was up 18%. Year-over-year HCC coding audits increased by 11%.

The analysis found that programs that withstand scrutiny move from periodic audits to continuous monitoring, so charge, coding, and claim patterns become visible before they reach an auditor. This also keeps compliance risk and revenue opportunity visible to the CCO, CFO, and revenue leader on the same cases.

Looking Ahead

The same forces driving increased denials, coding scrutiny, and payer audit activity in 2026 are expected to accelerate in 2027-with a twist. While more health systems are expected to deploy advanced AI tools, they will do so under a human-in-the-loop model as risk, governance, and scale take precedence. Automation, autonomous coding, and predictive sampling also require expert controls and can be achieved through revenue integrity platforms, which can improve operational efficiency and denial-overturn performance.

Payers will continue leveraging AI to deny more claims based on coding, medical necessity, and documentation gaps. Audit activity and high-dollar recoupments are expected to intensify, while continuous monitoring shortens the clock on payer audits and keeps more at-risk dollars in view. To reduce preventable denials, providers are encouraged to step up pre-bill coding integrity workflows and deploy AI tools that boost labor productivity, revenue capture, and risk mitigation. Doing so will deliver tangible ROI, while pairing AI-powered revenue integrity platforms with expert oversight will drive gains in efficiency and denial-overturn performance.

"This year's benchmark findings make one thing clear: healthcare organizations need greater clarity across the information they already have. When documentation, coding, charge capture, and payer responses tell the same story, opportunities to strengthen revenue integrity and reduce risk become far easier to identify and act on," said Ramesh. "AI can help make that story visible, but it is most valuable when it supports, rather than replaces, the expertise of the people closest to the work. As the industry looks ahead, organizations that pair intelligent technology with human judgment will be best positioned to lower administrative burden, reduce cost to collect, and ensure they are accurately capturing the value of the care they provide."

About the Report

The MDaudit 2026 Annual Benchmark Report is a comprehensive examination of real-world data representing the first three quarters of 2026, from a network of more than 1.2 million providers and over 4,500 facilities across 40+ states. It represents one of the largest bodies of audit, claim, and denial activity in healthcare, using more than 5 billion claims and remits and 20 million actionable findings, representing more than $20 billion in annual charges audited and $200 billion in denied claims.

Download the full MDaudit 2026 Annual Benchmark Report to explore detailed findings, emerging trends, and recommendations to reduce risk and strengthen revenue performance. A revenue integrity readiness checklist is also included.

About MDaudit

MDaudit is an award-winning, AI-powered, continuous risk-monitoring platform and trusted revenue integrity partner to healthcare organizations nationwide. Working in the background, MDaudit delivers the insights organizations need to face the future with confidence - enabling teams to achieve more with less in a rapidly evolving environment. Learn more at www.mdaudit.com.

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Media Contact:

Liz Goar | liz@npccs.com

SOURCE: MDaudit

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-2026-mdaudit-annual-benchmark-report-spotlights-ais-impact-on-fin-1253667