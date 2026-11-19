PCAOB Audit to Support Planned Uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market and Planned Form 10 Registration with the SEC in 2027; New Fiscal Year Aligns ATWEC with Its Operating Subsidiaries for Seamless Consolidated Reporting

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTCID:ATWT) ("ATWEC" or the "Company"), the parent company of Park-Aid Asphalt and Maintenance Ltd. ("Park-Aid"), today announced that it has engaged Michael Gillespie & Associates, PLLC ("Gillespie"), a PCAOB-registered independent public accounting firm based in Vancouver, Washington, to audit the Company's consolidated financial statements as of and for the fiscal years ended October 31, 2026, and 2025.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has approved a change in ATWEC's fiscal year end from December 31 to October 31. The new fiscal year end matches the October 31 fiscal year of the operating subsidiaries acquired by ATWEC, allowing the parent company and its subsidiaries to report on a single, consistent annual cycle on an ongoing basis.

The audit is a cornerstone of the Company's capital markets strategy. The audited consolidated financial statements are intended to support the Company's planned application to uplist its common stock from the OTCID Basic Market to the OTCQB Venture Market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., and the Company's tentatively planned filing of a registration statement on Form 10 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") during calendar year 2027 to become a fully reporting issuer under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act").

Engagement and Reporting Highlights

Independent auditor engaged - Michael Gillespie & Associates, PLLC, a PCAOB-registered firm, will audit the Company's consolidated financial statements.

- Michael Gillespie & Associates, PLLC, a PCAOB-registered firm, will audit the Company's consolidated financial statements. Two-year audit period - consolidated balance sheets as of October 31, 2026, and 2025, and the related statements of operations, stockholders' equity (deficit) and cash flows for the fiscal years then ended.

- consolidated balance sheets as of October 31, 2026, and 2025, and the related statements of operations, stockholders' equity (deficit) and cash flows for the fiscal years then ended. PCAOB standards - the audit will be conducted in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the standard required for SEC registrants.

- the audit will be conducted in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the standard required for SEC registrants. New fiscal year end of October 31 - aligning ATWEC with the fiscal year of its operating subsidiaries for seamless consolidated financial reporting.

- aligning ATWEC with the fiscal year of its operating subsidiaries for seamless consolidated financial reporting. OTCQB uplisting - audited financial statements to support the Company's planned application to the OTCQB Venture Market.

- audited financial statements to support the Company's planned application to the OTCQB Venture Market. SEC reporting status - tentatively planned Form 10 registration statement in calendar year 2027 to register the Company's common stock under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act.

Aligning the Fiscal Year with Operating Subsidiaries

Park-Aid and the Company's other operating subsidiaries have historically reported on a fiscal year ending October 31, which follows the natural close of the Western Canadian construction season. By adopting the same October 31 fiscal year end at the parent-company level, ATWEC eliminates the need to reconcile differing reporting periods between the parent and its subsidiaries, simplifies the consolidation process, and positions the Company to deliver timely, consistent and comparable financial information to its shareholders.

Beginning with fiscal 2027, the Company's fiscal quarters are expected to end on January 31, April 30 and July 31, with the fiscal year ending on October 31. Prior period results previously reported by the Company on a calendar-quarter basis, including revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, were unaudited and are subject to adjustment upon completion of the audit.

Path to OTCQB and SEC Reporting Status

An uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market is expected to provide greater visibility to the investment community and enhanced transparency for the Company's shareholders. The OTCQB requires, among other things: current information, audited annual financial statements, management certification and the satisfaction of eligibility standards, including a minimum bid price test.

Following completion of the audit, the Company intends to file a registration statement on Form 10 with the SEC during calendar year 2027. Once the Form 10 becomes effective, ATWEC will be subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the Exchange Act, including the filing of annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Gillespie has also been engaged to perform reviews of the Company's interim quarterly financial information in connection with future quarterly reporting.

"Engaging an independent PCAOB auditor is one of the most important steps we can take for our shareholders. Our operations have grown significantly, and our financial reporting must keep pace. Aligning ATWEC's fiscal year with our operating subsidiaries gives us one clean reporting calendar across the entire company, and a two-year audit by Michael Gillespie & Associates lays the foundation for our move to the OTCQB and our tentatively planned Form 10 registration with the SEC in 2027. We intend to give the market audited, transparent financial results that reflect the true scale of this business."

- Jeff Eales, Chief Executive Officer, ATWEC Technologies, Inc.

About ATWEC Technologies, Inc.

ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTCID:ATWT), through its wholly owned subsidiary Park-Aid Asphalt and Maintenance Ltd., is a diversified infrastructure and construction services company operating in Western Canada. The Company provides asphalt paving, concrete construction, earthworks, underground utilities, civil infrastructure, land development, road maintenance, milling and traffic-management services to public-sector, commercial, industrial and residential clients. The Company is currently undertaking a corporate rebranding to better reflect its expanded operations and long-term growth strategy. For more information, please visit www.park-aid.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the timing and completion of the audit of the Company's consolidated financial statements, the Company's planned application to the OTCQB Venture Market, the Company's planned filing of a registration statement on Form 10 with the SEC and the timing and effectiveness thereof, and the anticipated benefits of the change in the Company's fiscal year end. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to delays in completing the audit, audit adjustments to previously reported unaudited financial information, the Company's ability to satisfy OTCQB eligibility standards, the review process of OTC Markets Group Inc. and the SEC, market and economic conditions, and other risks detailed in the Company's disclosures. There can be no assurance that the audit will be completed within the anticipated time frame, that the Company's application to the OTCQB will be approved, or that the Company will file a Form 10 registration statement or that any such registration statement will become effective. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Request for Corporate Investor Relations Information: Ir@park-aid.com

SOURCE: ATWEC Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/atwec-technologies-inc.-otcid-atwt-engages-michael-gillespie-and-associ-1254105