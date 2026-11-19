Aether Compute will utilize Cho Thavee Public Company Limited's existing approximately 14-acre factory site in Khon Kaen, with a reported 0.85 MW of existing power capacity, as the proposed foundation for an AI data center joint venture

The partnership is intended to combine CHO's industrial real estate, reported existing power and local operating experience with Aether Compute's technical and delivery capabilities.

Aether to hold a 47.5% interest in the proposed joint venture, alongside opportunities to support the project by providing infrastructure development, deployment and managed services.

CHO to contribute the site access through below-market long-term leases and purchase options.

Advance Capital Partners to support initial project setup, regulatory coordination and capital-raising activities.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Aether Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHR) ("Aether" or the "Company"), a technology holding company focused on expanding its AI infrastructure and enterprise technology services business through its Aether Compute subsidiary, today announced that it has entered into a binding tripartite framework agreement with Cho Thavee Public Company Limited (SET: CHO) ("CHO") and Advance Capital Partners Limited ("ACP"), a Singapore-based capital partner, establishing the principal terms for a proposed joint venture to develop and operate an AI data center project in Khon Kaen, Thailand.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Khon Kaen, CHO is a Thai manufacturer of trailers, specialty vehicles and transit buses. Aether Compute identified CHO's existing factory as a strong starting point for AI infrastructure development in Thailand and proposed the joint venture to CHO. The partnership combines CHO's industrial real estate, existing power and local operating experience with Aether Compute's technical and delivery capabilities, with potential room for expansion within the site.

The proposed initial phase would target the approximately 14-acre factory site, which has reported existing power capacity of 0.85 MW, subject to site assessment and required approvals. This phased approach could allow initial development to proceed around available resources, with any additional capacity pursued only as customer demand, power availability, financing and project economics support.

Under the framework agreement, CHO would contribute the proposed site to the joint venture through below-market long-term site leases and purchase options, along with its existing power and local operating experience, with site selection and development phasing subject to assessment and required project approvals.

Aether Compute would contribute enterprise technology expertise and support the project through AetherMDC infrastructure planning and deployment services and its AetherPod modular data center offering. Its anticipated role would extend from configuring and integrating systems to providing platform licensing and ongoing managed services.

Upon formation of the joint venture, Aether and CHO would each hold 47.5% of the joint venture and ACP would hold the remaining 5% in connection with its role in facilitating initial setup, regulatory coordination and capital-raising activities during the implementation phase. The joint venture is expected to seek third-party financing for project expenditures, and Aether would have no obligation to fund or guarantee those expenditures absent a separate written commitment. There can be no assurance that such financing will be available on acceptable terms or at all.

"This project represents an opportunity for Aether Compute to extend its enterprise technology services into a broader infrastructure development role, along with a potential path to recurring platform and service revenue," said Nicolas Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Aether Holdings. "The proposed structure lets us take part in AI infrastructure development with limited use of our balance sheet. We see an opportunity to pair our technical and delivery capabilities with local industrial assets to address enterprise and AI computing requirements, and we believe CHO can provide a practical starting point in Thailand."

"The factory in Khon Kaen offers an opportunity to put our existing industrial space and available power to work as a foundation for AI computing infrastructure," said Suradech Taweesaengsakulthai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CHO Thavee. "Working with Aether Compute, we aim to begin with an initial deployment and make greater use of the site's available space as demand grows. This partnership is intended to combine our facilities and local experience with Aether's technical capabilities to develop and manage that infrastructure."

About Aether Compute

Aether Compute is the AI infrastructure business of Aether Holdings, focused on modular data center solutions, infrastructure design and deployment, managed IT services and strategic technology partnerships supporting AI, enterprise and other compute-intensive workloads.

About Aether Holdings, Inc.

Aether Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated technology holding company operating across AI-powered investor intelligence, digital media and emerging infrastructure technologies. Through its proprietary portfolio optimization and market intelligence platforms, together with its curated financial publications, Aether applies advanced analytics and data science to deliver timely market analysis and actionable insights to retail and institutional investors.

Across its portfolio, the Company develops technology and infrastructure solutions designed to support data-intensive applications and broaden access to advanced digital tools.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Aether Holdings, Inc.'s management in connection with this news release contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or Aether's future business or financial performance and often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "aims" or "may," and similar expressions. In this news release, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the proposed formation, capitalization, ownership, governance and operation of the joint venture; the issuance of the 5% interest to ACP and ACP's anticipated step back from day-to-day operations; the parties' proposed contributions; the proposed site leases, purchase options, site selection and development phasing; the availability, suitability and expansion of the proposed site and reported power capacity, and management's view of the site as a starting point for initial deployment; the parties' ability to satisfy conditions precedent, execute definitive agreements, obtain financing and approvals, and complete site development; the anticipated scope and benefits of ACP's capital-raising and regulatory coordination activities and Aether's platform, technical and service contributions; the structure of the joint venture's financing and the extent of Aether's financial exposure, including the absence of any obligation to fund or guarantee project expenditures absent a separate written commitment; potential licensing, deployment, managed-services and other revenue; customer demand; and the timing, cost and commercial viability of the project. These statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release and management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Aether's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other things: (i) the termination of the framework agreement or the parties' failure to satisfy or waive conditions precedent or execute definitive agreements on acceptable terms or at all; (ii) the failure to form the joint venture, implement its agreed ownership and governance structure, including the proposed board composition, or issue the 5% interest to ACP, or the failure of any party to make its proposed contributions or perform its anticipated role, including ACP's capital-raising and regulatory coordination activities; (iii) defects, disputes or delays relating to title, ownership, leases, purchase options, property-owner participation, zoning, land use or other site rights; (iv) adverse findings regarding power capacity, fiber, water, drainage, flood conditions, building suitability, environmental matters, access, cost or timing, including that the reported existing power capacity is unavailable, insufficient or cannot be expanded, or that the proposed site is not selected or is unsuitable for the initial phase; (v) the inability of the joint venture to obtain sufficient third-party financing or working capital on acceptable terms or at all, including because Aether has no obligation to fund or guarantee project expenditures absent a separate written commitment, and the possibility that Aether incurs costs, makes commitments or suffers other losses in connection with the project; (vi) failure to obtain corporate, shareholder, lender, SET, Thai SEC, foreign ownership, foreign business, construction, operating or other regulatory approvals; (vii) delays, cost overruns, supply-chain constraints or failure of third-party hardware, software, vendors, contractors or utilities; (viii) demand for AI infrastructure, modular data center and managed IT solutions developing more slowly than expected, or insufficient power availability, financing or project economics, any of which could delay or prevent the initial or subsequent development phases; (ix) Aether's ability to develop, deploy, market and commercialize its AI infrastructure offerings and realize anticipated licensing, service or strategic benefits; (x) competition, technological change, cybersecurity incidents and regulatory or compliance developments relating to artificial intelligence, data privacy, export controls and public-company reporting; and (xi) other risks and uncertainties described in Aether's filings with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and Aether therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov and at https://investor.helloaether.com/sec-filings. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. Aether does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

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