Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Osiris One Metals Ltd. (TSXV: OSM) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the Company's corporate name change from "Osiris One Metals Ltd." to "Osiris Copper Corp."

Effective at the opening of trading on Monday, November 23, 2026, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name, "Osiris Copper Corp." The Company's trading symbol remains unchanged. The new CUSIP number for the Company's common shares will be 688270107 and the new ISIN number will be CA6882701072. The name change was approved by a resolution of the board of directors of the Company.

The name change will not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders. Shareholders holding existing share certificates can request a replacement certificate with the new Company name, however new certificates are not required and will not be automatically issued.

On or about November 19, 2026, the Company will launch a new website to reflect the name change which will be accessible at osiriscopper.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the effective date of the name change, the anticipated timing for the Company's shares to begin trading under the new name and symbol, and the anticipated timing for the launch of the new website. Forward-looking information may be, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "foresee", "plan", "planned", "continue", "expect", "thought to", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "opportunity", "further" and others, or which describes a goal or action, event or result such as "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be undertaken, occur or achieved. Assumptions may be based on factors and events that are not within the control of OSM and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, which may cause the actual results to materially differ, and/or any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although OSM has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. OSM withholds any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324868