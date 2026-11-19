

EQS-Media / 19.11.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

MALAYSIA HAND OVER A LETTER OF INTENT TO KNDS FOR THE PROCUREMENT OF ARTILLERY 105MM LIGHT GUN SYSTEMS Kuala Lumpur - November 19th 2026 - On the occasion of the official visit of the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, and Catherine Vautrin, French Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs to Malaysia, a Letter of Intent for the procurement of 36 105LG light gun systems was handed over by the government of Malaysia to KNDS. This announcement follows the signing of the Franco-Malaysian roadmap on defence capabilities and industrial partnerships, as provided in the joint declaration on the strategic partnership between French Republic and Malaysia. After the acquisition of 18 105LG light gun systems in 2018 and 18 CAESAR artillery systems by the Malaysian Ministry of Defence in June 2026, this new milestone reflects the continued confidence of Malaysia in KNDS' artillery expertise and reinforces the long-standing partnership between the two parties. STRENGTHENING MALAYSIA'S ARTILLERY CAPABILITIES This new Letter of Intent marks an important step towards the potential procurement of 36 105LG light gun systems by the Malaysian Army. It opens the way for further discussions between KNDS and the Malaysian authorities on the terms and conditions of the proposed acquisition, as well as the associated industrial cooperation arrangements. The discussions will notably address several key areas especially the participation of local companies involving technology transfer and maximising local content through Industrial Collaboration Programme (ICP) to contribute to the objectives of Malaysia's National Defence Industry Policy (NDIP). Through this new initiative, KNDS aims to support Malaysia in strengthening its artillery capabilities while contributing to the development of its national defence industry and local industrial expertise. KNDS, A LONG-STANDING PARTNER OF THE MALAYSIAN ARMY AND DEFENCE INDUSTRY KNDS's presence in Malaysia is part of a long-term partnership. In 2018, the group entered into a strategic partnership with the Malaysian authorities through the order and local assembly of 18 105 LG light towed gun. This program has become a major benchmark and demonstrates KNDS's ability to support its partners in key industrial projects. Thanks to its high mobility and ability to reposition quickly, the 105 LG ensures discretion and survivability in the most demanding environments. KNDS relies on a leading industrial partner in Malaysia, ADS (Advanced Defence Systems Sdn Bhd), a recognized player in the local defense industry. Since its founding in 2005, ADS has established itself as a key integrator for the Malaysian Army's artillery systems, collaborating with several international leaders in the defense sector. ADS had assembled the first 18 guns locally at their assembling plant and will be assembling these 36 guns and integrating it with an Integrated Fire Control System. "We are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Malaysia and to support the Malaysian Army in the development of its artillery capabilities. The signing of this Letter of Intent represents an important step in our cooperation and demonstrates KNDS's commitment to working alongside the Malaysian authorities and local industry to develop sustainable sovereign capabilities." said Amaury de Poncins, International Business Development Director at KNDS. About KNDS KNDS is a leading pan-European land defense company, uniting nearly 11,000 employees and generating €4.4 billion in revenue in 2025. With a strong order backlog of €33.1 billion as of December 31, 2025, the group delivers innovative complete mission solutions built on state-of-the art technologies. Leveraging deep industrial expertise and strong partnerships, KNDS develops open, interoperable solutions combining manned and unmanned systems, designed to meet tomorrow's operational challenges. As a prime contractor, it provides full system-of-systems capabilities, from platforms to ammunition and services, managing the entire value chain and encompassing complete product life cycles. Born from the alliance of Nexter and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, KNDS embodies the path toward a collective and efficient future for the sovereignty of Europe's defense by supporting the standardization and interoperability between European and NATO forces. Trusted by 40+ armies worldwide, including 24 European armed forces, KNDS benefits from decades of combat-proven experience. KNDS embodies a united, efficient model to enhance stability and long-term security in Europe and beyond. Contacts Presse Guillem Monsonis

Head of Communications KNDS France

E-Mail: guillem.monsonis@knds.fr

T: +33 (0) 7 63 06 63 57



Fanny Mounier

Media relations manager KNDS France

E-Mail: fanny.mounier@knds.fr

T: + 33 (0) 7 64 26 37 88 Antoine MOLLARD

Press officer KNDS France

E-Mail: antoine.mollard@knds.fr

T: +33 6 62 79 04 25



End of Media Release

Additional features:



File: Canon 105 LG



Issuer: KNDS N.V.

Key word(s): Industry



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