German solar module manufacturer Solyco has introduced a new full-black, glass-glass solar module for residential applications. The Solyco Design R-BG 108nBC.6 Protect panel features a stainless steel cover for its connection cables, designed to protect them against mechanical damage, animal bites and ultraviolet (UV) radiation. The module features 108 monocrystalline half-cut cells based on back-contact (BC) technology, delivering a power output of 485 W and a conversion efficiency of 23.8%. Under standard test conditions (STC), it has a maximum power voltage of 33.94 V and a maximum power current ...

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