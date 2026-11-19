Stronghold, a fintech infrastructure company, today announced that it has joined the World Economic Forum's New Champions Community.

The New Champions Community is the World Economic Forum's global network of mission-driven companies, drawn from more than 40 countries and 20 industries. Its work centers on how businesses anticipate change, adapt to disruption and build resilience.

Stronghold provides payments infrastructure for merchants and the banks that serve them. The company carries the compliance work that allows banks to serve licensed businesses they would otherwise decline, and makes that work visible to every party in a transaction. That is where resilience gets tested: whether money keeps moving when a market shifts, a rule changes or a bank revisits its risk appetite.

"The New Champions Community reflects the values we care about: trust, compliance, and financial innovation," said Tammy Camp, CEO of Stronghold. "Joining gives us the chance to learn from leaders in industries and regions far from our own, and to bring what we've learned in payments to the table. It's an important step in how we think about our role in the global economy."

Membership provides Stronghold with company-wide access to the Forum's Strategic Intelligence platform, including the Global Risks Report and the Future of Jobs Report, and participation in New Champions convenings throughout the year. The first of these is the New Champions Retreat and Strategic Intelligence Outlook 2026, taking place in Geneva this week.

About Stronghold

Stronghold is a fintech infrastructure company whose mission is to provide fast, secure and accessible financial services for all. Its developer-first APIs power pay-by-bank and embedded payments for hundreds of merchants.

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Contacts:

Ali Lovell

ali@stronghold.co