C-Suite airline leaders estimate disruption costs an airline $5-10 million a year, according to new IBS Software research

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual cost of disruption for an airline was estimated at between $5 million and $10 million, according to 54% of C-suite respondents in new research from IBS Software. Disruption can affect operational costs, compensation, rebooking, customer support and customer loyalty.

The research of 500 airline leaders (including 259 holding C-Suite roles) found 2 in 3 (66%) rank their airline as well prepared to manage large scale disruption, with 67% of leaders saying the wider industry is also well prepared.

This is at odds with the passenger perspective, with only 26% of 2000 UK and US consumers surveyed agreeing that the airline industry is well prepared to manage large scale disruption events. That presents a large confidence gap and a disconnect that communication alone cannot address.

Getting ahead of disruption is critical for improved customer satisfaction

Just 1% of airline leaders say they can notify passengers instantly (0% in the UK and 2% in the USA). 10% have the ability to notify within 1-15 minutes, while 45% need 16-30 minutes to communicate with travellers when a disruption occurs.

Passengers are feeling the effect of this communication delay, with slow notifications impacting their attitude towards disruption. Yet, despite the majority of airline leaders reporting they are well prepared to handle delays, lack of updates rank among the biggest disruption frustrations for 29% of consumers, and 34% say timely, clear updates matter most when plans change.

For nearly 2 in 3 consumers overall (63%) proactive communication would improve their opinion of an airline, with the inability to communicate in real-time potentially impacting return bookings for airlines.

Julian Fish, Head of Aviation Operations at IBS Software commented on the research, "As the holiday season approaches, airlines should prepare not just to handle disruption, but to keep passengers informed as soon as it becomes apparent. Technology must identify upcoming issues, and then connect operational systems with passenger communications, allowing airlines to turn changing flight schedules into timely updates and rebooking options. Legacy technology infrastructure should not stand in the way of a faster, more coordinated response. The priority is giving passengers clarity about what happens next in the case of a delay, with accessible support and rebooking options when they need it."

Support and ancillary services lag behind

Airline leaders are recognising where passengers feel the strain. They name long customer-support waits as the leading frustration (40%), followed by personalised support (30%) (rebooking and support shaped around the passenger's own journey) and clarity on compensation (29%).

When it comes to the secondary, ancillary services that surround a journey, only 26% of airline leaders with such access sold and serviced through their airline say they can automatically amend or rebook lounge access during disruption, and less than 1 in 5 (17%) say they can do the same for hotel bookings.

To learn more about IBS Software's approach to optimising airline operations, visit here.

Methodology

The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 2,000 UK and US consumers (1,000 per market) and 500 UK and US airline leaders (manager-level+ professionals) (250 per market). The data was collected between 12.10.2026 - 20.10.2026. Censuswide is a member of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the British Polling Council (BPC), and a signatory of the Global Data Quality Pledge. Censuswide adheres to the MRS Code of Conduct and ESOMAR principles.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading travel technology company delivering AI-native travel intelligence that enables smarter, faster and more resilient decision-making, with built-in guardrails across aviation, cargo and logistics, and leisure and hospitality. It powers core capabilities for leading travel brands worldwide, spanning airline retailing, passenger services, loyalty, fleet, hub and crew operations, cargo management, and cloud-native platforms for hotels and cruise line operators, and operates from 17 offices globally.

Further information can be found at www.ibsplc.com. Follow us: Blog | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

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