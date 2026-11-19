Find Your Perfect Holiday Audio Gift: Discover 1MORE's Sound for Every Lifestyle

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is a time for thoughtful gifts, and audio devices offer a meaningful way to bring more enjoyment to everyday life. This Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM), 1MORE presents a selection of audio products designed for different listening preferences, personal styles, and lifestyles.

As a professional audio brand, 1MORE combines acoustic engineering, thoughtful design, and everyday functionality across a diverse product portfolio. From immersive over-ear headphones to stylish open-ear earbuds, discover three products that bring something different to the holiday season.

For Immersive Listening: Experience the 1MORE SonoFlow Max

For those who value detailed sound, effective noise cancellation, and extended listening time, the 1MORE SonoFlow Max brings together a range of advanced audio technologies in an over-ear headphone design. Combining a coaxial dual-driver acoustic architecture, QuietMax 2.0 noise cancellation, and long-lasting battery performance, it is designed to deliver an engaging listening experience across work, travel, and leisure.

At the heart of the SonoFlow Max is its coaxial dual-driver acoustic architecture, featuring dedicated high- and low-frequency drivers that work together to reproduce different elements of music. This design supports a detailed listening experience, with rich bass, clear vocals, and refined high frequencies.

For high-quality wireless listening, the SonoFlow Max supports LDAC and carries Hi-Res Audio certification. It also features THX-optimized sound, bringing a carefully balanced audio experience to music and entertainment.

Recognizing that sound preferences differ from listener to listener, 1MORE provides additional customization through its companion app. Users can choose from 13 preset EQ profiles or create their own EQ settings to suit different musical genres and personal preferences. Whether navigating a busy commute, working in a shared office, or enjoying music at home, unwanted background noise can interrupt the listening experience.

The SonoFlow Max features QuietMax 2.0 noise cancellation, delivering up to 50dB of noise reduction. Its adaptive noise cancellation technology helps identify and reduce surrounding environmental noise, creating a more comfortable listening environment across different everyday settings. Users can switch between them according to their surroundings, while transparency mode allows external sounds to remain audible without removing the headphones.

Designed to support extended listening, the SonoFlow Max delivers up to 105 hours of playback with ANC off and up to 65 hours with ANC on. Its Q-Flash fast-charging technology provides up to five hours of playback from just five minutes of charging, helping users spend less time waiting and more time listening.

The headphones also support Bluetooth 6.0, dual-device connectivity, and both wired and wireless listening modes. Dual-microphone ENC technology helps reduce background noise during calls, supporting clearer communication in everyday situations.

Bringing together high-resolution audio, adaptive noise cancellation, and extended battery performance, the SonoFlow Max reflects 1MORE's commitment to delivering a comprehensive over-ear listening experience. The 1MORE SonoFlow Max HQ60 is now available with our Black Friday promotion on Amazon! Enjoy $30 off, or discover more details about the product on the 1MORE official site.

For a Fresh Listening Style: Discover the 1MORE S20 Ultra

Audio products are increasingly becoming part of personal style, and the 1MORE S20 Ultra brings this idea to life through its distinctive open-ear clip-on design. Combining an alternative wearing experience with jewelry-inspired aesthetics, the S20 Ultra offers a different approach to everyday personal audio. The S20 Ultra features an open-ear clip-on structure that sits around the ear rather than inside the ear canal. This design provides an alternative for listeners who prefer a more open wearing style.

Whether walking, commuting, or enjoying everyday activities, the open-ear design offers a different way to experience audio while remaining aware of surrounding sounds. Beyond its listening functionality, the S20 Ultra introduces a jewelry-inspired appearance that makes it a distinctive addition to everyday outfits.

Its clip-on design brings a decorative element to the ears, creating a balance between personal audio and fashion accessories. Rather than following the conventional appearance of earbuds, the S20 Ultra embraces a more expressive aesthetic for those who appreciate technology with a sense of style.

By combining open-ear listening with jewelry-inspired design, 1MORE expands the possibilities of personal audio, offering an option that complements both everyday activities and individual expression. The 1MORE S20 Ultra is now on sale on Amazon as part of our Black Friday promotion! Enjoy 41% OFF and get it for under $50. Want to learn more? Explore all the details on the official 1MORE website!

For Retro-Inspired Style and Modern Sound: Meet the 1MORE Classic HQ36

Inspired by the timeless appeal of vinyl records, the 1MORE Classic HQ36 brings retro aesthetics into modern wireless audio. Its distinctive design is complemented by high-resolution wireless sound, noise cancellation, and extended battery life, creating a headphone experience that combines visual character with everyday functionality.

The HQ36 draws inspiration from classic vinyl records, incorporating recognizable record-inspired textures and retro leather elements into its overall appearance. Available in Maillard Brown and Jazz Black, the headphones offer two distinctive color options that reflect their vintage-inspired design.

Beyond aesthetics, the HQ36 is designed with portability and wearing comfort in mind. Weighing approximately 193g, it features soft protein-leather ear cushions and adjustable headband arms designed to accommodate different head sizes. Its foldable structure further enhances portability, making it convenient for commuting and travel.

Underneath its distinctive exterior, the HQ36 incorporates modern acoustic technology. It features 40mm dual-magnet composite diaphragm drivers and supports LDAC audio coding, helping reproduce musical details and layers with greater fidelity. The headphones also carry Hi-Res Wireless certification, supporting high-resolution wireless listening for music enthusiasts who value sound quality.

The HQ36 features QuietMax dual-channel noise cancellation, offering up to 36dB of noise reduction to help minimize surrounding distractions in environments such as public transportation and cafés.

Users can switch between noise cancellation, transparency, and normal listening modes according to their surroundings and listening needs.

With a 500mAh battery, the HQ36 supports up to 60 hours of playback. Its fast-charging capability adds convenience, while wired and wireless listening modes provide flexibility across different devices and situations.

Combining vinyl-inspired aesthetics, Hi-Res Wireless audio, and practical everyday features, the Classic HQ36 brings a distinctive design perspective to 1MORE's headphone lineup. The 1MORE Classic HQ36 is now available with our Black Friday promotion on Amazon! Enjoy $29 off, or discover more details about the product on the official 1MORE website.

Make Every Moment Sound Better This Holiday Season

At 1MORE, we believe that great audio should complement the way people live, work, and enjoy their favorite content. Through continued attention to acoustic engineering, product design, and everyday usability, we offer audio experiences that cater to different preferences and lifestyles.

This holiday season, the SonoFlow Max, S20 Ultra, and Classic HQ36 showcase three distinct approaches to personal audio: immersive over-ear listening, expressive open-ear design, and retro-inspired wireless headphones.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions approaching, explore the 1MORE collection and discover more ways to share the enjoyment of great sound this holiday season.

Whether choosing a gift for someone special or finding a new audio companion for yourself, make this holiday season a little more musical with 1MORE.

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