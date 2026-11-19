Outfit7's hit endless runner brings faster runs, three chances to cash out and increasingly valuable rewards for players willing to push further





LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For ten years, Talking Tom Gold Run has kept players chasing gold, dodging obstacles and pushing further to collect more rewards, reaching 3.3 billion downloads worldwide along the way. Now Outfit7, the global entertainment company behind Talking Tom & Friends, is introducing Extraction Mode, a limited-time event where ending a good run might be the smartest move. At each extraction point, players can leave with the rewards they've collected or keep running for a bigger haul, putting everything they're carrying on the line.

How far is the next exit?

Extraction Mode takes players through Wacky Planet, a side world where the running speed is higher from the start and continues to increase as the run progresses. Gold bars and character cards are up for grabs along the way, while diamonds appear in later stages. Getting to those diamonds means passing up earlier opportunities to leave with what players have already picked up.

Three big red doors mark the extraction points. Extra rewards appear before each door, becoming more valuable as players progress and giving them a growing incentive to carry on. Taking an exit ends the run and secures everything collected. Running past it means carrying the haul into the next stretch, with more rewards ahead and a faster run to navigate.

An on-screen meter shows the distance to the next extraction point, giving players a chance to weigh up the journey before committing. But knowing how far away the door is only answers part of the question. They still have to reach it.

One more door?

A player might pass the first exit with a few gold bars, then collect a character card they've been hoping to find. At the second door, they have something specific to lose. They can secure the card or keep going for the rewards ahead of the third exit, knowing the pace is picking up.

If players crash before cashing out, the Save Me option gives them a chance to revive and continue the run. Choosing not to revive means losing everything collected during that attempt.

Designed to give experienced players a fresh challenge, Extraction Mode makes knowing when to stop part of the skill. Quick reflexes can carry players to the next door, but each exit asks them to decide whether a good run has been good enough.

Four new outfits and more events ahead

The update also introduces Tang Suit Ginger, Mooncake Ginger, Moonlight Angela and Hanfu Angela, giving each character two new looks to accompany the action on Wacky Planet.

With faster runs, increasingly valuable rewards and three chances to walk away, Extraction Mode gives players plenty to chase. How much they bring home depends on when they choose to leave.

Download the game and play Talking Tom Gold Run now.

ABOUT OUTFIT7

Outfit7 Limited is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company's talented international team of over 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7's 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 26 billion times and up to 470 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com .

More information: media@outfit7.com

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