Demonstration project for a transatlantic LNG carrier grows out of the Norwegian consortium SFI SAINT

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Heavy Industries and Tesser Atomics have entered into an exclusive strategic collaboration on a demonstration project for a nuclear-powered LNG carrier.





Tesser's reactor, Triton, is a compact fluoride-salt-cooled high-temperature reactor (FHR) designed for ships. It pairs proven TRISO fuel with low-pressure molten salt coolant and online refueling, in a nuclear module small enough to fit the ship and powerful enough to propel it. Tesser Atomics, co-founded by Dr. Per Peterson, who also co-founded Kairos Power, is working to unlock additional market opportunities for KP-FHR technologies while Kairos Power remains focused on grid-scale electricity deployment.

The Parties intend to develop the ship concept and marine reactor application. The collaboration combines Samsung Heavy Industries' ship design, integration and construction capabilities with Tesser Atomics' reactor technology and regulatory licensing leadership, creating a defined pathway from concept validation to demonstration and commercial replication.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding signed November 19, 2026, Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) is Tesser's exclusive shipbuilder partner, and Tesser is SHI's exclusive reactor partner, for the demonstration project to build the first nuclear-powered LNG carrier. This demonstration project grew out of NuProShip, the Norwegian research program that evaluated reactor technologies for merchant ships, and continues within SFI SAINT, of which Tesser is a member. SFI SAINT is led by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) Department of Ocean Operations and Civil Engineering, and supported by the Research Council of Norway. The demonstration vessel is expected to operate commercially between the United States and Europe.

"Shipowners need nuclear fuel that they can trust and a reactor technology that fits the way large cargo ships operate," said Dr. Per F. Peterson, Co-Founder and CEO of Tesser Atomics. "Our reactors use TRISO, a proven fuel the U.S. Department of Energy spent more than two decades developing. They refuel while they run, so owners can choose when they want to buy new fuel. Samsung Heavy Industries brings decades of experience designing and building LNG carriers, and we are honored to work with them toward the first nuclear-powered one."

"Demonstrating nuclear propulsion on an LNG carrier crossing the Atlantic would open new horizons for decarbonizing the shipping industry," said Kyunghee Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of the Future Business Division at Samsung Heavy Industries. "Through this project, we aim to prove that a nuclear-powered merchant ship can be deployed on a commercial trade route and give shipowners the evidence they need to choose nuclear propulsion for their next generation of vessels."

About Tesser Atomics

Tesser Atomics is a U.S. nuclear technology company headquartered in Texas, founded to bring fluoride-salt-cooled high-temperature reactor (FHR) technology to commercial shipping. Its Triton reactor combines proven TRISO fuel, described by the U.S. Department of Energy as "the most robust nuclear fuel on earth," with low-pressure molten salt coolant and online refueling, in a compact design built for marine service. Tesser is the technology partner for large cargo ships in SFI SAINT, working with partners across the maritime value chain to commercialize a nuclear-powered LNG carrier. For more information, visit www.tesseratomics.com.

About Samsung Heavy Industries

Founded in 1974, Samsung Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilder that designs and builds LNG carriers, container ships and floating liquefied natural gas facilities at its main shipyard on Geoje Island. Drawing on its expertise in ship design and offshore systems integration, the company is developing marine applications of nuclear energy, from propulsion for merchant ships to power generation with floating small modular reactors. For more information, visit www.samsungshi.com.

Media contact: Tesser Atomics | +1 (346) 601-1901 | info@tesseratomics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

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