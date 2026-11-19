

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca's (AZN) investigational antibody-drug conjugate sonesitatug vedotin (Sone-Ve) has received FDA Priority Review for the treatment of patients with CLDN18.2-positive advanced gastric, gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) or esophageal adenocarcinoma following at least one prior treatment.



The application is supported by Phase 3 CLARITY-Gastric01 results, in which Sone-Ve reduced the risk of death by 42%, with median overall survival of 10.6 months compared with 6.4 months for standard treatment. The FDA's decision is expected in the second quarter of 2027.



AZN closed at $178.76, down 1.93%. In premarket trading, shares are down 1.30% at $176.45.



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