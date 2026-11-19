A research team led by scientists from Chinese perovskite solar cell manufacturer MicroQuanta Semiconductor has achieved a certified steady-state efficiency of 23.9% for a 19.48 cm² perovskite mini-module, setting a new world record. The researchers said the result was enabled by cooling the wet perovskite precursor film before vacuum treatment to slow crystallization and reduce the fill factor losses associated with scaling up from cells to modules. "What makes our result special is that the world record is achieved at the module level, rather than in a small laboratory cell," corresponding author ...

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