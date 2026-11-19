PANCAID turns to biomodal's single-molecule multiomic workflow to extract maximum genetic, epigenetic and fragmentomic signal from precious, low-input liquid biopsy samples

biomodal, an omics-based life sciences technology and analytics company, today announced that PANCAID (PANcreatic CAncer Initial Detection via liquid biopsy), a pan-European research consortium uniting 18 partner institutions across eight countries, has adopted biomodal's duet 6-base mosaic sequencing technology to explore complementary genetic, epigenetic and fragmentomic biomarkers in circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) from patients with pancreatic cancer and from healthy controls.

PANCAID aims to detect pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and its precursor lesions at an early stage by integrating multi-modal biomarkers using AI and by evaluating this approach in a prospective, multicentre screening trial. Pancreatic cancer is one of the most aggressive and lethal cancers, partly because it produces few symptoms until an advanced stage, when treatment options are limited. Central to PANCAID's strategy is a multi-analyte liquid biopsy approach that evaluates several biomarkers, including cfDNA. Plasma samples collected over several years by PANCAID partners across Europe have been centrally extracted at the Medical University of Graz. Because the consortium evaluates multiple liquid biopsy analytes from the same blood samples, only limited plasma volumes have been available for cfDNA extraction. Obtaining several types of molecular information from this limited material is therefore essential as PANCAID investigates hundreds of pancreatic cancer and matched healthy-control samples.

biomodal's duet 6-base mosaic workflow enables the researchers to obtain genetic, epigenetic and fragmentomic information from a single sample, supporting the consortium's efforts to develop a minimally invasive blood test for the early detection of pancreatic cancer. Using biomodal's single-stranded ligation chemistry, duet 6-base mosaic enables the analysis of genetic variants, DNA methylation and fragmentation patterns from the same original cfDNA molecules. It distinguishes 5-methylcytosine (5mC) from 5-hydroxymethylcytosine (5hmC) while retaining fragmentomic features, including fragment lengths and end motifs, that can also inform nucleosome-positioning analyses. By bringing these complementary signals together in one workflow, the approach supports PANCAID's broader multi-analyte strategy without requiring scarce cfDNA to be divided across separate assays.

Data generation is ongoing, and the resulting data will be jointly analyzed by teams at the Medical University of Graz led by Ellen Heitzer and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HUJI), in collaboration with Yuval Dor and Tommy Kaplan.

"Early detection of pancreatic cancer requires us to capture subtle molecular signals from very limited amounts of cfDNA," said Prof. Ellen Heitzer, Head, Institute of Human Genetics, Medical University of Graz, Austria. "For PANCAID, the ability to study genetic alterations, distinguish 5mC from 5hmC, and analyse fragmentation patterns within the same sample is particularly valuable. This integrated approach allows us to make the most of our carefully collected biobank samples and investigate complementary biomarkers that could support earlier detection."

"Early detection of pancreatic cancer is precisely the type of challenge that duet 6-base mosaic was built for: an elusive signal, small amounts of cfDNA, and a research community that needs data it can trust," said Robert Osborne, SVP Research and Development, biomodal. "PANCAID brings together Europe's leading liquid biopsy researchers, and their work is putting duet 6-base mosaic to the test in this prospective screening trial. We are proud to support their search for a blood test that can detect pancreatic cancer early enough to change outcomes for patients."

Every duet mosaic kit includes biomodal's duet software pipeline, which the PANCAID consortium has installed on its own high-performance computing infrastructure to process data at scale.

About biomodal ltd.

biomodal is an omics-based life sciences technology and analytics company delivering products that bring the dynamism of our ever-changing biology into focus. Our duet solutions enable more epigenetic information from a single, low-input DNA sample without complex, resource intensive bioinformatics or harsh chemical treatment. Our single-base-resolution sequencing approach unlocks the combinatorial power of genetic and epigenetic information, elucidating greater biological insight within the fields of cancer, neurodegenerative disease, and ageing.

Recognized for our world-class innovation in the "The Sunday Times 100 Tech 2026," which showcases the fastest growing UK tech companies, learn more at biomodal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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