Leadership transition supports the Company's continued focus on advancing its Sonical technology toward commercialization.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Go Green Global Technologies Corp. (OTCID:GOGR) ("Go Green" or the "Company"), a clean technology company focused on developing and commercializing its patented Sonical technology for water treatment, fuel efficiency, and industrial applications, today announced the appointment of Dennis Beckert as interim Chief Executive Officer, effective November 15, 2026.

Mr. Beckert succeeds Danny Bishop, who has resigned from his positions as President and Chief Executive Officer. The Company thanks Mr. Bishop for his service and contributions during his tenure in these roles. Mr. Bishop will remain a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Beckert, who currently serves on the Company's Board of Directors, brings extensive experience in strategic planning, financial management, corporate governance, and business development. His appointment supports continuity in executive leadership as the Company advances its strategic priorities and works toward commercialization of its patented Sonical technology.

Corporate Strategy and Outlook

Mr. Beckert's appointment follows the strategic roadmap outlined by the Company in April 2026, which established priorities for advancing the Sonical platform through engineering validation, commercialization planning, and capital formation.

The Company remains focused on executing this roadmap, with an emphasis on completing the next stages of technology development, preparing for commercial deployment, and pursuing strategic partnerships and financing opportunities to support these efforts. Go Green continues to evaluate opportunities to strengthen its commercialization strategy and establish a foundation for the long-term growth of its Sonical technology.

About Go Green Global Technologies Corp.

Go Green Global Technologies Corp. (OTCID:GOGR) is a clean technology company focused on developing and commercializing sustainable solutions for water treatment, fuel efficiency, and industrial applications. The Company's patented Sonical technology utilizes electromagnetic technology for non-chemical water treatment and fuel enhancement, with applications across residential, commercial, and industrial markets. For more information, visit www.gogreen-tech.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's strategic objectives, technology development, potential commercial applications, market opportunities, financing initiatives, and future business prospects. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, among others, the Company's ability to obtain necessary financing, complete technology development and validation, establish commercial relationships, and successfully introduce its products to the market. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Corporate Contact

Go Green Global Technologies Corp.

info@gogreentechcorp.org

www.gogreen-tech.org

SOURCE: Go Green Global Technologies Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/go-green-global-technologies-corp.-appoints-dennis-beckert-as-interim-chief-e-1253697