Strategic move deepens Mary Kay's North Texas roots, sparks collaboration, creativity, and connection to accelerate growth across 40 markets worldwide.

Originally published on newsroom.marykay.com

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Mary Kay Inc., the iconic beauty and entrepreneurship company announced a new global headquarters in Plano, Texas, making its mark on the Legacy skyline.

In late 2027, Mary Kay will move to Legacy Union One, located at Legacy North. The new, state-of-the-art office will comprise nearly 160,000 square feet across six floors. Corporate employees will benefit from modern workplace amenities and an enhanced collaborative experience while enjoying panoramic views of North Texas and Legacy's vibrant walkable District, becoming part of the community where they work.

The modern, open interior designed by Dallas-based Corgan, a leading architecture and design firm, fosters collaboration, creativity, and connection. It draws inspiration from the company's mission - enriching women's lives - and its people-first values directly tied to its founder's vision, Mary Kay Ash, who believed "people are definitely a company's greatest asset." A vision carried forward today by CEO Ryan Rogers and reflected in the meaningful relocation of Mary Kay Ash's historic office to the new headquarters.

Ryan Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Mary Kay Inc. (Photo Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

"Beauty isn't just what we create. It is how we work. This new office is another exciting milestone in Mary Kay's transformation and modernization. It was always the Mary Kay vision to keep growing and evolving - and we are honoring that with this move," said Ryan Rogers, Chief Executive Officer at Mary Kay. "No doubt, the move aligns closely with our local footprint and our global business ambitions. We've recently introduced new ways for our Independent Beauty Consultants and consumers to experience Mary Kay, and we're thrilled to bring that same spirit of innovation to our employees. Our new headquarters will give them a state-of-the-art space to work beautifully, empowering us to dream bigger and continue to shape our bright future."

This milestone was made possible through the partnership of Cushman & Wakefield, whose expertise was instrumental in securing Mary Kay's new headquarters. Working closely with JLL, which represented Cousins Properties, and with the support of the City of Plano, this team of expert professionals helped bring the strategic move to life.

Building on more than 60 years of legacy, Mary Kay is accelerating its business transformation through tech investments, innovations such as the award-winning AI-powered Foundation Finder, and the global launch of My Shop allowing Independent Beauty Consultants to run their business digitally and meet customers where they are. (Photo Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

Rooted in Texas, Built for the World

The move brings Mary Kay Corporate Headquarters closer to the Richard R. Rogers Manufacturing/R&D Center (R3), the company's global facility located in Lewisville, TX, enhancing collaboration and operational efficiency. The more than $100 million investment includes a 453,000-square-foot center that opened in 2018 and can produce up to 1 million units of product daily across its 22 packaging lines, supporting the company's presence in 40 markets around the world. Mary Kay's operations in North Texas also extend to its logistics facilities.

The Mary Kay Museum will be reimagined and refreshed and will reopen its doors at R3 in early 2028.

Building on more than 60 years of legacy, Mary Kay is accelerating its business transformation through tech investments, innovations such as the award-winning AI-powered Foundation Finder, and the global launch of My Shop allowing Independent Beauty Consultants to run their business digitally and meet customers where they are. Mary Kay also recently announced its largest-ever consumer-facing campaign Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared, bridging the love of Mary Kay across generations.

Mary Kay also recently announced its largest-ever consumer-facing campaign Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared, bridging the love of Mary Kay across generations. (Photo Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

Did You Know:

In June, Mary Kay was named the #1 Direct Selling Brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics in the World by Euromonitor International for four consecutive years (2023-2026).

by Euromonitor International for four consecutive years (2023-2026). Mary Kay ranked #8 out of 5,500 brands on Forbes's 2026 Best Brands for Social Impact.

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About Mary Kay

For more than 60 years, Mary Kay has empowered generations of women around the world to discover beauty together, build meaningful futures and find a community of women who celebrate one another. Founded by Mary Kay Ash in 1963, the global beauty company has connected women across 40 markets through innovative skincare, color cosmetics, fragrances, and wellness products. Mary Kay transforms purpose into action by advancing causes that support women and families, investing in scientific innovation, and working toward a more sustainable future. At its core, Mary Kay is dedicated to enriching women's lives and creating opportunities for women to thrive together. Learn more at marykayglobal.com. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

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"Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2026 Edition, Value Sales at RSP, 2025 Data" Alan Schwarz (March 17, 2026). Forbes - Best Brands For Social Impact 2026. https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-brands-social-impact/

Reinforcing its long-standing commitment to North Texas, Mary Kay Inc. announced plans to relocate its global headquarters to Legacy Union One at Legacy North in Plano, Texas. Expected to open in late 2027, the new headquarters will span nearly 160,000 square feet across six floors, providing a modern, collaborative workspace for the company's next chapter of growth. (Photo Credit: JLL)

Find more stories and multimedia from Mary Kay at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Mary Kay

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mary-kay

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mary Kay

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/texas-born.-globally-driven.-mary-kay-announces-new-headquarters-1254150