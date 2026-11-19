Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Acceleware Ltd. (TSXV: AXE) ("Acceleware" or the "Company"), today announced its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 (all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted). This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited interim condensed financial statements and the accompanying notes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") thereto, together with the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, notes and MD&A thereto, all of which are available on Acceleware's website at www.acceleware.com or on www.sedarplus.ca. All financial information contained herein is expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

HIGHLIGHTS

Averaged 17.8 barrels of oil per day ("bopd") of production 1 during Q3 2026.

during Q3 2026. Initiated work on a development plan for the 35 net sections of heavy oil assets located in the Mannville Stack in Saskatchewan acquired in Q2 2026.

Executed an agreement with Clean Resource Innovation Network ("CRIN") securing up to $2 million in non-dilutive funding for RF XL 2.0 demonstration in Saskatchewan, adding to an estimated $2.5 million in non-dilutive financing conditionally approved through the Saskatchewan Petroleum Innovation Incentive ("SPII") program.*

Completed a milestone in the Phase 3A IMII potash dryer prototype and received $65 thousand payment which is recorded as deferred revenue. Deferred revenue will be recognized when all contract performance obligations are met.*

Partially completed a contract with a major international mining company to apply RF Direct Heat to a critical mineral process to increase production or accelerate recovery in heap leaching. The contract amount is US$202 thousand, and the Company received US$101 thousand in Q3 2026 which is recorded as deferred revenue.*

Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2026 Sept. 30, 2025 Sept. 30, 2026 Sept. 30, 2025 Revenue $ 107,260 53,770 $ 298,885 686,519 Deferred revenue balance $ 469,491 - $ 469,491 - Comprehensive income (loss) $ 91,853 (578,487 ) $ (1,451,664 ) (1,674,830 ) R&D expenditures $ (21,885 ) 211,725 $ 509,135 899,149

Operating Highlights

Acceleware's goal is to enhance global resource development by helping producers increase production and reduce operating costs by using the Company's innovative electromagnetic RF Direct Heat applications. Global interest in critical minerals applications continues to grow, with international companies funding technology evaluations as they seek solutions that can improve process performance while reducing energy consumption and emissions.

AXE Petroleum with RF XL 2.0

During Q2 2026 the Company materially added to its portfolio with the acquisition of 35 net sections of heavy oil assets located in the Mannville Stack in Saskatchewan from a private oil and gas company. The Company paid $100 thousand cash and granted a gross overriding royalty on future production. Included in the acquired assets were one horizontal w well in the Rex zone producing 17.8 bopd in Q3 2026 and another horizontal Rex well requiring a workover. Each well includes associated surface leases and infrastructure. The acquisition provides a low-cost, scalable entry point into a heavy oil resource base aligned with low-risk conventional multi-well and RF XL 2.0 development. In addition to the $100 thousand cash purchase price, the Company assumed decommissioning liabilities estimated by Management to have a value of $48 thousand as at September 30, 2026.

The assets acquired provide Acceleware with a combination of existing production and undeveloped upside, enabling the Company to pursue a multi-pronged development approach. Initial plans include maintaining production from the Rex zone, while evaluating production enhancing opportunities in the existing wells. The Company has also advanced subsurface and reservoir characterization across the stacked Mannville intervals, while completing necessary regulatory and environmental baseline work. Subsequent phases are expected to include drilling new wells using the latest cold-flow well designs including multilateral and single lined lateral high-rate circulation ("SLL-HRC") while designing an RF XL 2.0 development plan targeting multiple zones. Based on reservoir characteristics identified to date, Acceleware believes select Mannville Stack intervals represent strong candidates for RF XL 2.0 recovery.

The acquisition complements Acceleware's two signed Saskatchewan farm-in agreements. The Company is moving ahead with the RF XL 2.0 Pilot at one of two Saskatchewan farm-in locations and has submitted project applications with the Saskatchewan Ministry of Energy and Resources for both locations. Well planning has been completed, and design of surface facilities is nearly complete.

The Company is also working in parallel to secure additional funding and is currently in discussion with several potential industry and government funders. Acceleware has confirmed that the expected cost to complete the RF XL 2.0 Pilot would be approximately $5 million to $6 million including contingency. Acceleware and CRIN executed an Ultimate Recipient Agreement to finalize up to $2 million in grant funding for the RF XL 2.0 Pilot. CRIN funding applies to eligible project costs from January 1, 2026 to September 30, 2027. The program is funded by Canada's Strategic Response Fund.

In addition, the Company has received conditional approval from the SPII program, which would provide a transferable royalty credit equal to 25 percent of eligible project costs (including capital costs and the first two years of operating costs) from future RF XL 2.0 Pilots carried out in the province. Approval is conditional on entering into a project agreement with Saskatchewan Ministry of Energy and Resources within two years.*

The RF XL 2.0 design is complete and ready for manufacturing and deployment. RF XL 2.0 includes a new, fully sealed, continuous tubing based sub-surface design developed by Acceleware. It eliminates the possibility of water ingress through a robust leak-proof design, dramatically simplifies deployment, and reduces per well capital costs by an estimated 30 percent compared to RF XL 1.0 as deployed at the Marwayne pilot. Further benefits of RF XL 2.0 include reduced manufacturing costs; reduced well design and well completion costs; quicker well completion time; simpler and less costly wellhead design; and a safer wellhead operating environment.

AXE Technologies Critical Minerals and Amine Regeneration

In Q3 2026, the Company continued to work with the International Minerals Innovation Institute (IMII) and its participating members on a Phase 3A project for the design, construction and testing of a new, larger-scale prototype dryer for potash and potash fines. IMII's minerals industry members include BHP, Mosaic Company, and Nutrien Ltd. Also in Q3 2026, Acceleware began work on a feasibility study with a new customer, a major international mining company, for the application of RF Direct Heat to heap leaching. In Q3 2026, the Company also progressed discussions on a potential collaboration and partnership with a European Union company with respect to the application of RF Direct Heat to amine regeneration.*

Financings

On April 7, 2026, the Company significantly improved its capital structure by restructuring outstanding debt owed to the 10% unsecured convertible debenture holders in the aggregate amount of $2,453,640, which amount represents the total principal outstanding plus accrued and unpaid interest. A portion of the debt was settled with units of the Company, through a shares-for-debt transaction, at a price of $0.10 per unit, and the remainder with new convertible debentures with substantially the same terms as the expiring convertible debentures.

Acceleware issued a total of 12,688,589 units. Each unit issued consists of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant of the Company. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at $0.20 for a period of two years from the date of issuance of the warrant. In the event that the common shares trade at a closing price at or greater than $0.30 per common share for a period of thirty consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof, and in such case, the warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which such notice is given.

Acceleware issued replacement convertible debentures in the principal amount of $1,184,781. Each replacement convertible debenture has a maturity date of April 7, 2030, and a conversion price of $0.15, subject to certain adjustments. Each replacement convertible debenture will be convertible into units consisting of one common share and one-half of one warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to one common share at an exercise price of $0.30 per common share for a period of two years from the date of issuance, subject to certain adjustments. In addition, Acceleware has the right, at its sole discretion, to require the conversion of the replacement debentures into units if, at any time, the 30-day volume weighted-average trading price of the common shares equals or exceeds $0.195.

QUARTER IN REVIEW

Acceleware recorded crude oil sales revenue in Q3 2026 after acquiring producing assets in June 2026. Overall spending in Q3 2026 remained conservative as the Company sourced demonstration sites and financing alternatives for the next phase of the RF XL 2.0 Pilot and continued design and procurement work on a new Phase 3A 200 kg per hour potash fines drying prototype requested by IMII. In Q3 2026, the Company began work on a heap leach feasibility study for a new customer, a major international mining company.

Revenue of $107 thousand was recorded in the three months ended September 30, 2026 ("Q3 2026"), compared to $54 thousand in the three months ended September 30, 2025 ("Q3 2025") and $75 thousand in the previous quarter ended June 30, 2026 ("Q2 2026"). The increase was primarily the result of crude oil sales, with 1,740 barrels (gross) sold in Q3 2026 for $96 thousand in oil production revenue. A further $206 thousand was added to deferred revenue in Q3 2026 related to completed milestones on the new generation of potash dryer prototype and the mining heap leach feasibility study noted above. This revenue will be recognized when all performance obligations are satisfied on each contract. No deferred revenue was added in Q3 2025, and $65 thousand was added in Q2 2026.

Total comprehensive income for Q3 2026 was $92 thousand compared to a comprehensive loss of $578 thousand for Q3 2025 and a comprehensive loss of $806 thousand for Q2 2026. The improvement in Q3 2026 compared to Q3 2025 was due to two factors. First, the Company received $370 thousand in refundable federal scientific research and experimental development ("SR&ED") tax credits attributable to 2025 R&D spending, which are recorded as a reduction in R&D expenses. No refundable SR&ED tax credits were received in either Q3 2025 or Q2 2026; however, the Company received provincial Alberta Innovation Employment Grants ("AIEG") of $54 thousand in Q3 2025 and $91 thousand in Q2 2026. Second, the Company recorded a $472 thousand gain on the fair value of derivative financial instruments embedded in the convertible debentures, compared to a $23 thousand gain in Q3 2025 and a $220 thousand loss in Q2 2026.

Before the government assistance noted above, R&D expenses incurred in Q3 2026 were $348 thousand compared to $266 thousand in Q3 2025 and $281 thousand in Q2 2026. The increase over previous quarters is related to materials associated with the potash dryer project. Net of government assistance, R&D expense was negative $22 thousand in Q3 2026, compared to $212 thousand in Q3 2025 and $190 thousand in Q2 2026. R&D spending in all quarters was related to the IMII dryer for potash ore and included lab engineering, designing and testing, data analysis, and partner consultations, as well as further engineering and testing of the next iteration of the RF XL 2.0 Pilot.

G&A expenses incurred in Q3 2026 were $298 thousand compared to $245 thousand in Q3 2025 and $342 thousand in Q2 2026. The increase compared to Q3 2025 was due primarily to higher payroll and legal fees associated with acquisitions and financings. There were higher professional fees in Q2 2026 compared to Q3 2026 related to acquisitions and other agreements. The Company continues to prioritize cost control given uncertain economic conditions.

YEAR TO DATE IN REVIEW

Revenue of $299 thousand was generated in the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $687 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was primarily four months of crude oil sales, services revenue related to mining feasibility studies, and software and maintenance revenue. Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was primarily services revenue related to the previous iteration of the potash dryer, RF XL simulations, and software and maintenance revenue. A further $271 thousand was added to deferred revenue in the nine months ended September 30, 2026 related to completed milestones on the new generation of potash dryer prototype and the mining heap leach feasibility study noted above. This revenue will be recognized when all performance obligations are satisfied on each contract. No deferred revenue was added in the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Total comprehensive loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was $1.5 million compared to a comprehensive loss of $1.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Despite lower revenue, comprehensive loss was lower in the nine months ended September 30, 2026, due to the receipt of $460 thousand in government assistance for R&D ($54 thousand - nine months ended September 30, 2025) and an increased gain on derivative financial instruments of $252 thousand compared to $45 thousand in the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

R&D expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were $509 thousand compared to $899 thousand incurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Government assistance of $460 thousand was received in the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to $54 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. In both periods RF XL 2.0 redesign and testing and IMII potash dryer design and testing dominated R&D activities.

G&A expenses incurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2026, were $888 thousand compared to $824 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The increase is attributable to costs associated with the acquisition of oil and gas assets. The Company continues to prioritize cost management.

As at September 30, 2026, Acceleware had negative working capital of $5.2 million (December 31, 2025 - negative working capital of $6.0 million) including cash and cash equivalents of $167 thousand (December 31, 2025 - $248 thousand). The improvement in working capital is attributable to the restructured convertible debentures.

In the interests of matching cash requirements with a combination of cash generated from operations, external funding, and capital raising activities, the Company actively manages its cash flow and investments in new products. Acceleware intends to maximize cash generated from operations through several initiatives which include continuing to focus on higher gross margin software products that are marketed through a combination of direct and reseller models; minimizing operating expenses where possible; and limiting capital expenditures. As the Company continues to develop its RF Heating technology, new R&D investments will be financed through a combination of internal cash flow from revenue generating products and services, project funding agreements, government assistance and external financing, when available.*

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ABOUT ACCELEWARE:

Acceleware is an advanced electromagnetic heating technology company offering proprietary radio frequency (RF) power-to-heat solutions, branded RF Direct Heat, that increase production, reduce energy consumption and lower operating costs in large-scale industrial heating.

AXE Petroleum is developing heavy oil production in Saskatchewan's Mannville Stack using conventional horizontal wells and RF XL 2.0, Acceleware's thermal enhanced oil recovery technology.

AXE Technologies is applying RF Direct Heat to critical minerals processing and amine regeneration.

Acceleware is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AXE".

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND OTHER ADVISORIES

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally means information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that are prospective in nature, and includes disclosure about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position.

The forward-looking information in this press release can be identified by an "*" or terms such as "believes", "estimates", "plans", "potential", and "will", and includes information about the expected commercialization of RF XL, the expected cost of the RF XL 2.0 Pilot, the timing of the execution of the RF XL 2.0 Pilot and the redeployment, regulatory approval of the RF XL 2.0 Pilot project applications, expected financing required for the RF XL 2.0 Pilot, receipt of the non-dilutive funding from CRIN and SPII, development of the Mannville Stack assets, including maintaining production from the existing wells, drilling new wells and an RF XL 2.0 development plan, and the suitability of Mannville Stack intervals for RF XL 2.0 recovery, completion of the mining heap leach feasibility study and recognition of associated deferred revenue, a potential collaboration with respect to amine regeneration, delivery of the IMII phase 3A potash dryer prototype and recognition of associated deferred revenue, the expected capital cost reductions and other benefits of RF XL 2.0, the Company's plans to fund its operations and R&D investments, and the anticipated economic and societal benefits of the RF XL technology. Acceleware assumes that current cost estimates are accurate, current timelines will not be delayed by either internal or external causes, that research and development effort including the commercial-scale test plans will result in commercial-ready products, that required regulatory approvals will be obtained and maintained, that production from the acquired wells and oil prices will be consistent with Management's expectations, that reservoir characteristics identified to date will be confirmed by further evaluation and drilling, that the Company will satisfy the conditions of the CRIN and SPII funding, including entering into an SPII project agreement within the required time, that the Company will meet its performance obligations under the IMII and mining contracts, that discussions with potential partners will result in definitive agreements, that RF XL 2.0 will perform in the field as designed, that revenue from oil sales, services and software, together with project funding and government assistance, will be available as expected, and that future capital raising efforts will be successful.

Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this press release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors are described in detail in Acceleware's continuous disclosure documents, which are filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Acceleware assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this press release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this release in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

DISCLAIMER

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 References to crude oil production in this document are the Company's gross working interest production before royalties, as per National Instrument 51-324, unless stated otherwise

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