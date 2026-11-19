Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 615,400 flow-through common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") at a price of C$6.50 per FT Share, representing a premium of approximately 24.3% to the Company's closing share price of C$5.23 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on November 17, 2026, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$4,000,100.

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses that qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" under the Income Tax Act (Canada), principally in connection with the advancement of Avalon's Nechalacho Rare Earths and Zirconium Project in the Northwest Territories, subject to applicable tax requirements. Planned activities include exploration drilling and related technical work to support ongoing resource evaluation and the next phase of project development.

"This financing provides targeted capital to advance our work at Nechalacho while leveraging the flow-through structure to support critical minerals exploration in Canada," said Scott Monteith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Avalon. "Our ongoing technical program is intended to strengthen the project's underlying data set and support the work required to progress Nechalacho toward its next development milestones."

Offering details

Each FT Share was issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The FT Shares were issued pursuant to available prospectus exemptions under applicable Canadian securities laws and are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") acted as finder in connection with the Offering. In consideration for its services, Red Cloud is entitled to a cash finder's fee equal to 7.0% of the gross proceeds attributable to subscribers introduced by Red Cloud and finder warrants equal to 7.0% of the number of FT Shares placed with those subscribers. Each finder warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of Avalon at C$6.50 per share for a period of 24 months following closing of the Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities described in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian critical minerals company focused on advancing lithium and rare earth elements-two of the fastest-growing segments of the global energy transition. The Company is developing strategic assets to participate in high-growth markets and support the build-out of secure North American supply chains. Avalon is advancing the Nechalacho Rare Earth Elements and Zirconium Project in the Northwest Territories, which contains all light and heavy rare earth elements, as well as zirconium, tantalum, and niobium-critical minerals used in advanced technologies across the communications, defense, advanced technologies, and energy sectors. The Company is also focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain through the development of Lake Superior Lithium Inc., Ontario's first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility, located in Thunder Bay. This facility is expected to serve as a cornerstone of North America's integrated battery materials supply chain, transforming northern Ontario lithium into essential inputs for transportation, grid storage, and advanced manufacturing.

For further information regarding Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., please visit www.avalonadvancedmaterials.com, email ir@avalonam.com, or call 416-364-4938.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "add" or "additional", "advancing", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "appears", "believes", "can be", "conceptual", "confidence", "continue", "convert" or "conversion", "deliver", "demonstrating", "estimates", "encouraging", "expand" or "expanding" or "expansion", "expect" or "expectations", "forecasts", "forward", "goal", "improves", "increase", "intends", "justification", "plans", "potential" or "potentially", "promise", "prospective", "prioritize", "reflects", "robust", "scheduled", "suggesting", "support", "top-tier", "updating", "upside", "will be" or "will consider", "work towards", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including those risk factors discussed or referred to in the annual information form of the Company dated November 26, 2025 (the "AIF") under the heading "Description of the Business - Risk Factors". Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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