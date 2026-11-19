New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCQB: SRCO) ("Sparta" or the "Company"), a provider of municipal and other financing solutions, today announced the completion of an additional municipal financing transaction with Hyde County, North Carolina through Sparta's Municipal Finance Program.

This marks the third municipal financing transaction Sparta has completed with Hyde County since 2018 and supported the Hyde County Emergency Services Department's acquisition of two new ambulances.

"Over the years, Sparta has proven to be a reliable financing partner for Hyde County," said Joey Williams, Emergency Management Director for Hyde County. "Their team understands the operational and budgetary realities municipalities face, and they consistently provide a financing process that is efficient, flexible, and easy to navigate. These new ambulances are critical to helping us continue delivering emergency services to our community."

Sparta's Municipal Finance Program helps municipalities and public agencies secure the equipment and infrastructure they need through customized financing solutions designed to preserve annual operating budgets and reduce large upfront capital expenditures. The program finances a broad spectrum of essential-use assets, including ambulances, fire and rescue equipment, law enforcement vehicles, public transportation assets, and a variety of other mission-critical municipal equipment.

"We value long-term relationships with municipalities and are proud when clients continue to return to Sparta for additional financing needs," said Anthony Havens, Chief Executive Officer of Sparta Commercial Services. "Repeat business from Hyde County reflects the trust we work hard to build with municipal clients and equipment providers alike. Our goal is to help municipalities access the essential equipment they need today while preserving financial flexibility for the future."

Visit www.spartamunicipal.com for more information about Sparta's Municipal Finance Program.

About Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (www.spartacommercial.com), founded in 2004 and headquartered in New York City, is a fintech company operating across three business segments: Financial Services, E-Commerce & Mobile Technology, and Health and Wellness. Its subsidiaries include Agoge Global USA, Inc., www.agogeglobalusa.com, which provides staged financing, compliance solutions, and integrated expense management for cross-border trade; iMobile Solutions, Inc., a provider of mobile application development, website design, e-commerce solutions, and vehicle history reports; and New World Health Brands, Inc., which offers a line of high-quality wellness supplements. The Company's diversified business model supports growth through innovation, strategic partnerships, and market-driven technology solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are valid only as of today, and we disclaim any obligation to update this information. Actual results may differ significantly from management's expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that include, among others, risks related to potential future losses, competition, financing and commercial agreements and strategic alliances, seasonality, possible fluctuations in operating results and rate of growth, management of potential growth, system interruption, consumer and industry trends, limited operating history, and government regulation. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. Further information regarding these and other risks is described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on its website at: www.sec.gov.

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