Key Value Drivers of the Transaction Include €3.5 Million (C$5.5 Million) in Equity Consideration and 10% Free-Carried Project Interests

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Teako Minerals Corp. (CSE: TMIN) (FSE: O8U) (OTC Pink: TMINF) (the "Company" or "Teako") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Definitive Agreement (the "Agreement") with a Dusseldorf Stock Exchange listed company to be renamed DS Deutsche Silber AG (and currently registered as The New Meat Company AG) (DU: 9AUA) (the "Purchaser"), with respect to the contribution of 90% of Teako's interests in a portfolio of eight Norwegian silver and polymetallic exploration projects (the "Projects") to the Purchaser for aggregate consideration of approximately €3,600,000 (C$5,660,000) consisting of cash and shares in the capital of the Purchaser ("Purchaser Shares"). The Projects include the seven projects that were originally outlined in the Letter of Intent ("LOI") as announced by the Company on July 8, 2026, in addition to an eighth project, Stortuva (as further described below).

In connection with the transactions contemplated by the Agreement, the Purchaser is undergoing a comprehensive corporate restructuring and strategic repositioning toward becoming a mineral resources-focused investment and exploration company. As part of this transformation, the Purchaser intends to focus on the acquisition, development, and management of mineral exploration assets, strategic equity investments, mineral royalty and streaming interests, as well as geological data and exploration technologies.

Teako currently anticipates the closing of the transaction, including the transfer of the Projects and issuance of Purchaser Shares ("Closing"), to be completed in the first quarter of 2027. Pursuant to the Agreement, the cash consideration of €100,000 (approximately C$160,000) payable to Teako, and the annual license fees with respect to the Projects payable to the Norwegian Directorate of Mining, will be paid by the Purchaser on or prior to November 27, 2026. Closing is subject to, among other things, the approval of the Purchaser's shareholders of the issuance of the Purchaser Shares, stock exchange and other regulatory approvals.

Sven Gollan, Teako's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "This transaction will allow Teako to both crystallize value, and maintain meaningful exposure to future discoveries on the Projects through the equity position in the Purchaser and the 10% retained beneficial interest. We're excited about the future vision, and the opportunity to work with other stakeholders of the Purchaser toward the development of these Projects and others, as the Purchaser develops its silver exploration portfolio. At the same time Teako can continue to focus and seek further value from its 100%-owned Norwegian base and critical metal portfolio."

Highlights of the Agreement

Retained Project Interests: Teako will vend 90% interests in eight (8) Norwegian high-grade silver projects: Kvittinden, Husvika, Sund, Leland, Greipfjellet, Hyllvatnet, Vinterskard and Stortuva (Figure 1) in to a German-listed silver-focused exploration company. Teako will retain a direct 10% free carried interest in each of the Projects until the point of a Final Investment Decision ("FID") being made by the Purchaser.

Equity Position: Subject to the conditions contained in the Agreement, upon Closing Teako will be issued 2,592,592 Purchaser Shares at a deemed price of € 1.35 per Purchaser Shares (on a post 10:1 consolidation basis) and having a deemed aggregate value of €3,500,000 (approximately C$5,500,000) , which is expected to represent approximately 36% of the outstanding Purchaser Shares pro forma the Purchaser reorganization transactions.

Cash Payment and License Fees: Teako will also receive a cash payment of €100,000 (approx. C$160,000) , and Purchaser will pay the annual license fees for the Projects, in each case payable by November 27, 2026.

Work Commitments: The Agreement contemplates that the Purchaser will use its commercially reasonable efforts to conduct minimum aggregate expenditures of €2,250,000 (approximately C$3,540,000) within 3 years of the Closing. These commitments are to be incurred in aggregate across the Projects.

Terms of the Agreement

Prior to Closing, Teako Minerals Norway AS ("Teako Norway"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Teako, will complete a demerger process resulting in Hanse Silber AS ("Hanse Silber") holding the legal interests to, and 90% beneficial interests in, the Projects, together covering approximately 456 km². Pursuant to the Agreement, Teako Norway will contribute all of the issuad and outstanding shares of Hanse Silber (the "Hanse Silber Shares") to the Purchaser at Closing. Teako Norway has already submitted required documents for the demerger and is awaiting formal approval from the Norwegian authorities. The structure of the transaction is expected to result in the transaction being tax exempt in Norway.

Consideration

Subject to Purchaser shareholder and German regulatory approvals, the aggregate purchase price for the Hanse Silber Shares is €3,600,000, payable as follows: (i) €100,000 (approx. C$160,000), payable by November 27, 2026; and (ii) the issuance of €3,500,000 (approximately C$5,500,000) of Purchaser Shares. Additionally, the Purchaser has agreed to pay the annual license renewal fees in respect of the Projects directly to the Norwegian Directorate of Mining by November 27, 2026. Pro forma the expected transformational transactions being contemplated by the Purchaser, it is expected that Teako will hold approximately 36% of the issued and outstanding Purchaser Shares, which are expected to continue to trade on the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange under the symbol (DU: 9AUA).

Retained Interest and Joint Venture

Under the terms of the Agreement, Teako retains a 10% free-carried beneficial interest in each Project, which cannot be diluted before the point of a FID by Purchaser, with contractual protections extending through the commencement of commercial production. In addition, the Resulting Issuer has agreed to use its commercially reasonable efforts to conduct minimum aggregate expenditures of €2,250,000 (approximately C$3,540,000) within 3 years of the Closing. These commitments are to be incurred in aggregate across the Projects. While it is expected that the Purchaser will establish its own dedicated team of personnel, Teako is expected to become the preferred external provider of Norwegian exploration services (on standard commercial terms) to the Purchaser going forward.

Should Purchaser decide to proceed to production on any Project, the parties will form a joint venture on commercially reasonably terms. Upon FID, the Purchaser will be responsible for sourcing funding to bring the Projects or the Project into production, and Teako shall not be responsible for any costs of establishing the JV or financing the Projects until commercial production has commenced.

The Agreement also provides Teako with certain anti-dilution protections so that any financing of the JV will not impact Teako's 10% free carry prior to the point of commercial production. After the commencement of commercial production, all Joint Venture interest holders will participate in the costs and distributions of the Joint Venture pro rata. Dividends or distributions will start to be distributed to the parties after any financing loans made to the JV are paid off from the revenues from the production. Teako shall have no parent obligations for repayment in the event the mine is closed prior to final repayment of any such loan(s).

Conditions and Timing

Under German law, the Purchaser Shares will be issued through a capital increase in exchange for the Hanse Silber shares (a non-cash contribution). Closing remains subject to a number of conditions, including: (i) approval of the capital increase by at least 75% of the votes at a Purchaser shareholder meeting; (ii) an unqualified report from a court-appointed valuation auditor confirming the value of the Hanse Silber Shares; (iii) completion of Teako's internal pre-closing restructuring so that Hanse Silber holds the Projects; and (iv) receipt of normal course German and Norwegian regulatory approvals. Pursuant to the Agreement, the parties are targeting closing on or before March 31, 2027.

About the Projects

The eight Projects (see Figure 1) that will be contributed by Teako under the Agreement are currently 100% owned by Teako and are located within highly prospective belts for the discovery of high-grade polymetallic and silver deposits in Central and Northern Norway. The Projects, apart from the Stortuva project, were described in Company Press Release dated July 8, 2026.





Figure 1: Location of the Projects

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Stortuva Project

The 100% owned Stortuva Project consists of six contiguous license blocks in the Vefsn Municipality in Nordland, covering approximately 49.7 km2. The project is located immediately southwest of the town of Mosjøen, and benefits from a highly developed and functional infrastructure, including roads, railways, deep-sea ports, hydro and wind power facilities, and nearby airports (see Figure 2).

The Stortuva Project covers part of the Upper Helgeland Nappe Complex, part of the Uppermost Allocthon of the Scandinavian Caledonides. The area is dominated by a package of gneisses, marbles and amphibolites of Cambrian-Ordovician age which were intruded by several phases of S-type granites of the Bindal Batholith from ~465 Ma through to 424 Ma during the Caledonian orogeny (Nordgulen et al., 1993; Barnes et al., 2007). Exploration by BP Norge Minerals focussed on gold mineralization in the early 1980s. A stream sediment sampling dataset has been digitized from this era (BP Norge Minerals, 1983), with data recorded for Cu, Pb, Zn, As and W on topographic maps. Samples from the Øydalen catchment showing Au values of 308 ppb, 549 ppb and 857 ppb Au (BP Norge Minerals, 1982).





Figure 2: Overview geological map of the Stortuva Project

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Observations of marbles, sulphidic and tourmaline-filled fault zones and skarn development are all indicated in the project area. The recorded skarn development was observed in the Øydalen area which give further indication of polymetallic potential over the project.

The Stortuva Project is considered prospective for skarn-type mineralisation related to the emplacement of Caledonian felsic intrusions into carbonate-bearing metasediments in the Helgeland Nappe Complex. In addition, there are Au-As veins and breccias across several occurrences around the Tosen fjord ~60 km to the south of the Stortuva Project, close to the Målvika W-skarn (Müller and Furuhaug, 2008). Therefore, this project hosts potential for multiple styles of mineralisation making it a compelling target for modern systematic exploration.

Qualified Persons and Disclosure Statement

The technical information presented in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and reviewed and approved by Eric Roth, a Non-Executive Director of Teako and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Roth holds a Ph.D. in Economic Geology from the University of Western Australia, is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), and is a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists. Mr. Roth has over 35 years of experience in international minerals exploration and mining project evaluation.

About Teako Minerals Corp.:

Teako Minerals Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of mineral projects in Norway, with its principal exploration focus on copper and zinc in massive sulfide systems. The Company's strategy combines advancing its main projects toward discovery with building a growing portfolio of partner-funded projects in which Teako retains upside exposure to potential future exploration success across a range of commodities. Through this integrated model, Teako seeks to create shareholder value while contributing to the exploration of minerals critically important to future supply chains.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Teako. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Teako. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements related to the type, amounts, and timing of the consideration payable to Teako under the Agreement; the expected Closing time for the transactions contemplated by the Agreement; the transformational transactions and business plans of the Purchaser; the expected receipt and timing of shareholder and other approvals required pursuant to the Agreement; the benefits of the transactions; the terms of any joint venture to be formed with the Purchaser; Teako's expected pro forma ownership in the Purchaser; future work commitments and expenditures; the completion of the demerger process and transfer of the Projects to Hanse Silber; the continued listing of the Purchaser Shares on the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange; the anticipated future value of the Purchaser Shares; the Purchaser's business and exploration plans; Teako's provision of exploration services to the Purchaser; mineralization, commercial viability and potential development of the Projects or Teako's other properties; the possible discovery of mineral resources; and Teako's business plans and operations and other matters. Although Teako believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Teako can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include but are not limited to, risks associated with the mineral exploration industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; the uncertainty of mineral resource estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), constraint in the availability of services, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, changes in legislation impacting the mining industry, adverse weather conditions and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures, risks relating to the completion of the transactions contemplated by the Agreement, including the failure to obtain shareholder or regulatory approvals, capital markets and currency fluctuation risks. These and other risks are set out in more detail in Teako's Management's Discussion and Analysis, for the period ended July 31, 2026.

All dollar figures included herein are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. Neither the CSE nor its market regulator accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Project References:

Stortuva: i) BP Norge Minerals (1983) Helgeland Project 1983 Annual Report. Annual Report BV3460. BP Norge Minerals. ii) BP Norge Minerals (1982) Helgeland Project 1982 Annual Report. Annual Report BV3459. BP Norge Minerals. iii) Nordgulen, Ø. et al. (1993) 'U-Pb zircon ages from the Bindal Batholith, and the tectonic history of the Helgeland Nappe Complex, Scandinavian Caledonides', Journal of the Geological Society, 150(4), pp. 771-783. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1144/gsjgs.150.4.0771. iv) Müller, A. and Furuhaug, L. (2008) Resource evaluation of the Målvika tungsten deposit, Nordland. NGU Report 2008.008. NGU, Nordic Mining. v) Barnes, C.G. et al. (2007) 'Timing of sedimentation, metamorphism, and plutonism in the Helgeland Nappe Complex, north-central Norwegian Caledonides', Geosphere, 3(6), p. 683. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1130/GES00138.1.

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