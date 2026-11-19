Emily GT is the last car ever developed in Trollhättan. But the future intended for this unique car, with an electric motor in each wheel, never materialised. Until now. The entire project - complete cars, bodies, parts and drawings - now gets a spectacular chance to find its next owner on Klaravik.

Earlier in 2026, Klaravik auctioned the last Saab 9-3 cars remaining at the factory site in Trollhättan. Now it is time for the next remarkable auction steeped in the history of West Sweden's automotive legacy. Four complete Emily GT cars - the only ones that will ever be available on the market - are set to be auctioned on Klaravik. But that's not all. Far from it. The auction also includes a fifth car, a mule prototype, along with bodies, parts, accessories and drawings - everything that makes up a full-scale project.

"For us, this is a historic event, and I believe many Saab fans feel the same way. Despite only ever being built as a handful of prototypes, Emily GT has achieved iconic status. That says a lot about the fascination with the car. By making the sale available in this way, we hope to attract car enthusiasts all over the world whose hearts beat for Saab," says Nina Selander, CEO of Nevs.

"A true honour"



Development of Emily GT began at Nevs in Trollhättan in 2019-2020, led by a team that included many former Saab engineers. The car is an electric sports sedan with four electric motors, one in each wheel, delivering a combined output of around 360 kW (approximately 490 hp). The project was first shown to the public in spring 2023. Since then, however, the car has remained at the prototype stage and has never gone on sale. Klaravik is now set to change that.

"For an entire car project of this magnitude to be sold at auction is unique. For us, it is a true honour and a responsibility we want to manage in the best possible way, with the aim of ensuring that Emily GT can leave Trollhättan in a truly dignified manner," says Carita Nero, CEO of Klaravik.

The Pons project is also up for auction

Alongside Emily GT, Klaravik will auction Nevs' other major development project, Pons, in a separate auction. Pons was Nevs' venture into self-driving vehicles for urban public transport and was unveiled in 2020. At the heart of the project was Sango, an electric robotaxi for up to six passengers, with a flexible cabin that could be divided by partition walls for those who preferred to travel alone. The auction on Klaravik includes the only complete vehicle linked to the venture, along with the entire associated project.

"Pons is different in character, but no less fascinating. Here too, there is an opportunity to acquire a car - and a project - that is truly one of a kind," concludes Nina Selander.

The auctions of both the Emily GT and Pons projects open on Klaravik on 25 November and close two weeks later, on 9 December. All bidding takes place online at klaravik.se.



Press images, free to use. Please credit Klaravik/Nevs: https://klaravik.link/nevs-auction

Video with more on the Emily GT: https://youtu.be/HiKOO4jfH7s



About Klaravik

Klaravik is the Nordic region's largest auction site for machinery, tools and vehicles, operating in Sweden and Denmark. Founded in 2012 in Karlstad, Sweden, the company set out to make it easier to buy and sell used goods. Today, Klaravik has a combined total of more than 80,000 sellers, hundreds of thousands of bidders, around 5 million website visits every month and over 130 auction brokers.



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