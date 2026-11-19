NYSE Group Hits New Peak in Trading Volume: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 19th

NYSE handled record 1.166 trillion messages in a single day on November 5 This was approximately 4% above the prior peak set during April 2025 volatility. The Exchange maintained processing times of under 30 microseconds. NYSE Chief Product Officer Kevin Tyrrell will join NYSE Live to discuss how the Pillar technology platform is uniquely suited to handle market volatility.

F&M Bank officially joins NYSE community Shares will begin trading on NYSE American under the ticker symbol FMBM. The corporation has been helping Virginia customers since 1908. CEO Mike Wilkerson will appear on NYSE Live to discuss the strategy behind the firm's decision to bring its listing to NYSE American.

Team8 to unveil 'Next AI Leaders 27' winners at the NYSE The venture fund will spotlight 20 leaders already shaping how AI + software infrastructure will be built, secured, and scaled over the next decade. Managing partner Aviad Harell will join NYSE Live to discuss how the judging committee makes its selections. Team8 also builds and invests in companies taking on challenges in cyber, software infrastructure, fintech, and digital health.



Opening Bell

F&M Bank (NYSE American: FMBM) celebrates its listing on NYSE American

Closing Bell

FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) celebrates its 80th anniversary of listing

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

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