Carbon Medical Technologies launches the free Durasphere Clinical Evidence Library: 12 peer-reviewed studies on urethral bulking for women with stress urinary incontinence

SAINT PAUL, MN / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Carbon Medical Technologies, Inc. (CMT) today launched the Durasphere Clinical Evidence Library, a free online resource for clinicians evaluating urethral bulking for their patients. Urologists, urogynecologists and gynecologists who treat female stress urinary incontinence (SUI) can now review more than 25 years of published research on Durasphere in one place.

Durasphere is a permanent, carbon-coated urethral bulking agent for adult women with SUI due to intrinsic sphincter deficiency (ISD). The library organizes 12 peer-reviewed studies into seven categories, including long-term outcomes, safety and particle migration, comparisons with other bulking agents, and the randomized trial that supported Durasphere's FDA approval in 1999 (Lightner et al., Urology, 2001). Each study includes a plain-language summary and a link to the original publication.

"Physicians told us they wanted the evidence in one place, and now it's a click away," said Stephanie Kent, President and CEO of Carbon Medical Technologies. "When a physician is deciding how to treat a woman's stress incontinence, the long-term record matters. We want every clinician to see Durasphere's clinical research for themselves."

Explore the library: https://carbonmed.com/durasphere-clinical-evidence-library/

About Carbon Medical Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 1994 in St. Paul, Minnesota, Carbon Medical Technologies develops implantable devices and delivery systems using proprietary pyrolytic carbon coating technology. Its products include Durasphere Injectable Bulking Agent, previously distributed by Coloplast and now manufactured and supported directly by CMT; the InjecSURE Injection System, FDA-cleared in 2026; and BiomarC tissue and fiducial markers. CMT operates under an ISO 13485-certified quality system.

Learn more at carbonmed.com .

CONTACT

Stephanie Kent

President and CEO, Carbon Medical Technologies

SKent@carbonmed.com

1-888-207-0262

SOURCE: Carbon Medical Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/carbon-medical-technologies-gives-urologists-and-urogynecologists-one-1250713