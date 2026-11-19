MELVILLE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / The Long Island Capital Alliance (LICA), dedicated to promoting business growth on Long Island, is proud to announce its upcoming Technology Capital Forum, scheduled for Friday, December 11, 2026, from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the RXR Corporate Center, located at 68 South Service Road in Melville, NY.

This premier event will spotlight emerging technology companies, from enterprise AI and supply chain planning to construction and health care billing, and connect them with experienced investors. The forum will feature five presenting companies and a four-person panel of distinguished investment professionals, along with breakfast and networking.

Join us for an engaging event featuring:

Expert insights into technology innovation and investment

Engagement with the LICA Community - networking with technology leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors

Opportunities to strengthen Long Island's technology ecosystem

We welcome you to connect, collaborate, and explore the future of technology on Long Island.

Presenting Companies:

Demand Chain AI - Provides AI-driven demand and supply planning for consumer packaged goods brands. Founded in 2019, the company's Puls8 suite brings AI-powered forecasting, supply planning, and trade promotion optimization to manufacturers of all sizes.

MindArk - Preserves how an organization's key decision-makers think as a governed record the organization can consult. Its AI platform captures the knowledge and judgment of experienced employees so that expertise stays available to the organization when people move on.

Lyzr - A private, on-premise platform for building enterprise AI agents. Based in Jersey City, NJ, Lyzr helps enterprises build, deploy, and govern AI agents securely inside their own environments, and counts Accenture among its investors.

Undeniable Health - An AI workforce for medical billing, starting with clinical labs. Based in White Plains, NY, the company's AI agents manage health care claims from end to end for labs and billing companies.

UOnSite - Building financial and workforce infrastructure for union construction.

Investor Panelists:

Brett Finkelstein, Managing Partner of Skyvest Partners, the investment vehicle of a single family office, and Founding Member of Phyto Partners.

Jeff Finkle, Chief Executive Officer of The Arcview Group and Arcview Ventures, and Co-Founder of the Arcview Collective Fund.

Mark Basile, Founder and Managing Partner of SouthBridge Advisory and former Partner at Veritas Capital.

Mark McGovern, Managing Director at Pickwick Capital Partners, a middle-market investment bank.

This event is made possible thanks to the support of our Platinum Sponsors: Grant Thornton, Kaufman McGowan PLLC, Citrin Cooperman, UHY Advisors, Carter DeLuca, Marathon Abstract, Lodestar Digital, and Marino PR, and our Special Event Sponsors: World Insurance, Bartow Insurance, Max Security USA, and ESCIRA.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, December 11, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Location: RXR Corporate Center, 68 S. Service Road, Melville, NY 11747

Tickets: $45 per person, breakfast included

To register or learn more, visit: https://www.licapital.org/forums/2026-12-technology-capital-forum/

LICA Board of Directors:

Name Position Company Jill Scher President; Assistant Treasurer CBIZ Neil Kaufman Chairman Emeritus Kaufman McGowan PLLC Jeffrey Bass Chairman Emeritus Executive Strategies Group LLC Michael Lane Chairman Emeritus Millstone Capital Advisors Raymond Chang Treasurer Citrin Cooperman Corey Massella Vice President UHY Advisors Pawneet Abramowski Vice President PARC Solutions LLC George Likourezos Secretary Carter, DeLuca & Farrell, LLP Scott Haber Assistant Secretary Valley Bank Diane Johnston Director UBS Jordan Darrow Director Darrow Associates Jordan Isenstadt Director Marino PR Mark Elenowitz Director Tri Point Advisors Paul Trapani Director Listnet Rafe Lieber Director Marathon Abstract Stephen Gold Director Lodestar Digital

About Long Island Capital Alliance

Since 1984, the Long Island Capital Alliance ( www.licapital.org ), formerly known as Long Island Venture Group, has been promoting business growth on Long Island. LICA seeks to create a productive and business-friendly environment that will afford area businesses access to the resources necessary to compete successfully in today's markets. LICA serves as a focal point for the exchange of ideas among new and existing business enterprises, successful entrepreneurs, investors, and service providers. Through quarterly capital forums and special meetings, LICA brings together members of the region's business community and has been recognized as the place to turn to when small businesses need equity, debt, or other financing, or when investors want to find an attractive investment opportunity.

LICA's mission is to encourage economic development on Long Island by facilitating capital formation for a broad range of companies in various industries, from early-stage to mature, middle-market, closely held and publicly traded businesses. LICA accomplishes this primarily through education, networking, quarterly capital forums, periodic special educational meetings, and alliances with other regional organizations. LICA brings together members of the region's business community and serves as the finance arm for significant local businesses and organizations.

The work of LICA in assisting dozens of local companies in raising over $150 million and providing business formation consultation would not be possible without the support of its sponsors. A total of 14 sponsors provide LICA, a non-profit organization, with financial contributions and in-kind services.

Our sponsors contribute significant time and effort to the success of LICA. Please support them!?For more information on LICA sponsors and upcoming events, please contact LICA today or register online at www.licapital.org.

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Media Contact:

Jordan Darrow

Darrow Associates

631-766-4528

jdarrow@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Long Island Capital Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/long-island-capital-alliance-to-host-technology-capital-forum-1253235