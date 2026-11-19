Building on proven results across Head To Toe Brands, the partnership powers Delta Crown's local digital marketing from the first franchise opening.

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Netsertive, a marketing technology platform provider for multi-location and franchise brands, today announced a digital marketing partnership with Delta Crown Hair Extensions; the luxury hair extension franchise and newest brand in the Head To Toe Brands portfolio. The partnership extends Netsertive's work with Head To Toe Brands to Delta Crown, as it opens franchise studios across the country. At sister brands The Lash Lounge and Frenchies Modern Nail Care, that work has tied digital ad spend directly to unit-level revenue and lifted return on ad spend (ROAS).

Founded in Colorado Springs in 2017 by Jenna Bowden, Delta Crown specializes in luxury hair extensions, and was acquired by Head To Toe Brands in November 2025, and launched its national franchise opportunity in March 2026. Growth has come quickly, as Delta Crown's first franchise agreements went to experienced Head To Toe operators in Metro Detroit, Pittsburgh and Columbus, followed by new agreements in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Earlier in the year Head To Toe and Netsertive completed a CRM and Multi-Location Experience (MLX) Platform integration, which connects digital advertising efforts directly to unit-level business outcomes, allowing the Home Office and franchisees to see exactly how digital marketing spend translates into revenue. The partnership has also incorporated first-party data and creative testing, extracted AI-driven lead insights, and leveraged the ROAS integration to adjust platform allocation and maximize return.

"Emerging franchise brands rarely get to launch with a proven marketing engine already in place, but Head To Toe has built exactly that, and we're thrilled to extend it to Delta Crown," said Erica Upshur, EVP of Marketing at Head To Toe Brands. "Netsertive has already shown across our portfolio that local marketing can be measured in revenue, not just clicks, and starting Delta Crown on the same foundation means we'll know what drives bookings in each market from the beginning. Bringing that level of data transparency and localized strategy to every new opening gives our franchisees the confidence and head start they need to succeed."

Delta Crown inherits a playbook already working across its sister brands. As of Q2 2026, The Lash Lounge cut cost per lead 33% and grew monthly leads 58% on only a 5% year-over-year increase in spend. Frenchies Modern Nail Care reached 100% visibility into marketing-generated revenue through its Zenoti ROAS integration, with every participating location ROAS-positive as of Q1 2026. Seasonal Frenchies campaigns delivered a 2.16 ROAS for local studios.

To learn more about owning a Delta Crown studio, visit franchise.deltacrown.com. To learn how Netsertive helps multi-location brands acquire more local customers, visit www.netsertive.com.

About Head To Toe Brands

Head To Toe Brands is a multi-brand franchisor in the beauty and wellness industry, supporting a portfolio that includes Brand, Frenchies Modern Nail Care, Bishops Cuts/Color, and Delta Crown Hair Extensions.

Backed by The Riverside Company, Head To Toe Brands partners with franchise owners to deliver premium guest experiences while driving scalable, data-informed growth across its systems. With a focus on operational excellence, brand differentiation, and long-term franchisee success, the company provides the infrastructure, marketing, and support needed to grow high-performing, multi-unit businesses.

About Netsertive

Netsertive is the leader in multi-location digital marketing technology, empowering brands and franchises/locations to transform fragmented, siloed digital marketing into a unified, data-driven growth engine that maximizes local leads and revenue. Its AI-Native Multi-Location Experience (MLX) Platform drives digital presence (reviews, local listings, maps, social), media channels (search, social, display, video, connected TV), localized content (location microsites, promotions pages) and critical integrated capabilities (lead routing, call tracking, conversion optimization, CRM/lead integration) across all of a brand's local markets.

Through its proprietary technology Platform and expert Customer Experience team, Netsertive delivers a unique blend of centralized brand control and hyper-local marketing execution, ensuring every location benefits from scalable, efficient digital marketing while maintaining brand consistency and network-wide visibility for the brand. Discover how Netsertive can help your business harness the power of tech-enabled localized marketing and achieve growth without growing pains at www.netsertive.com .

Contact

Erin Martin

VP of Sales and Marketing

(206) 436-2719

SOURCE: Netsertive

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/netsertive-and-delta-crown-partner-to-power-local-marketing-as-t-1253437