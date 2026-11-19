The AI note taker records in-person meetings from an iPhone, Android phone, Apple Watch or Wear OS watch, with no bot and no extra hardware

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Wave AI, the AI note taker for in-person meetings, phone calls and video calls, today announced that people have recorded more than 5 million hours of conversation with the app. The cumulative total passed 5 million hours on November 17, 2026, according to Wave AI's usage data.

Many AI note takers work by sending a bot into a video call. Wave AI records the meetings that have no call to join. A user starts a recording on an iPhone or Android phone set on the table, or on an Apple Watch or Wear OS watch. When the meeting ends, Wave AI returns a speaker-labeled transcript, a summary and action items. Nothing is invited to the meeting and there is no dedicated recorder to buy.

"We want recording an in-person meeting to be as simple as using the phone or watch you already have," said Josh Mohrer, founder of Wave AI. "Five million hours in, that is still the thing we work on most: the transcript, summary and action items should be there when you need to go back to what was said."

How Wave AI records in-person meetings

Records from the phone or smartwatch people already carry: iPhone, Android, Apple Watch and Wear OS, including Galaxy Watch and Pixel Watch.

Keeps recording in the background with the phone's screen off.

Labels each speaker in the transcript, in 76 languages. Voice ID can learn the voices of people a user meets often and name them.

Keeps the original audio next to the transcript, so a name, a number or a commitment can be replayed.

Puts in-person meetings in the same searchable library as phone calls, which Wave AI records on both sides, and Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams calls, which it records on Mac and Windows without a bot.

Privacy and security

Wave AI does not use recordings, transcripts or summaries to train AI models. It holds a SOC 2 Type 1 report and encrypts data in transit and at rest. Healthcare organizations can sign a BAA on the Wave Teams plan.

Pricing and availability

Wave AI is free for 30 minutes of recording a month, with transcripts and summaries included. Wave Pro is $15 a month, or $80 a year on the web, with unlimited recording. Wave AI is available for iPhone, Android, Apple Watch, Wear OS, Mac, Windows and the web at https://wave.co.

More on in-person meetings: https://wave.co/use-cases/ai-note-taker-for-in-person-meetings

About Wave AI

Wave AI is an AI note taker that records, transcribes and summarizes in-person meetings, phone calls, video calls and lectures. It is rated 4.9 on the App Store from more than 12,000 ratings. Wave AI is built by Mohrer Associates LLC in New York City and was founded by Josh Mohrer. Learn more at https://wave.co.

Media contact

Josh Mohrer, media@wave.co

SOURCE: Wave AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/wave-ai-the-ai-note-taker-for-in-person-meetings-passes-5-million-1253670