A civil sexual assault claim may involve more than the individual who committed the assault, including employers, schools, religious organizations, and property owners, depending on the facts.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / David P. Thiruselvam, a sexual assault lawyer in Philadelphia and founder of the Victims' Recovery Law Center, is explaining who can be named in a civil sexual assault claim . The individual who committed the assault may be one defendant. Depending on the facts, an employer, school, religious organization, or property owner may also face a civil claim if its own conduct enabled the harm.

Who Can Be Named in a Civil Sexual Assault Case in Philadelphia? The survivor brings a civil sexual assault case in Philadelphia and seeks compensation. It is separate from any criminal case. A civil claim is decided by a preponderance of the evidence, which means more likely than not. That is a lower standard than the beyond a reasonable doubt standard in criminal court, so civil claims can proceed whether or not criminal charges were filed.

Possible defendants include the individual who committed the assault and, in some cases, organizations connected to the setting or the person responsible. These can include employers, schools, religious organizations, and property owners. Which parties are appropriate depends on the circumstances of each case.

When May an Organization Be Responsible?

An organization may face a civil claim when it knew or should have known of a foreseeable risk and did not take reasonable steps to address it. Courts may consider general concepts such as negligent hiring, negligent supervision, negligent retention, and inadequate safeguards. Prior complaints, a failure to respond to reported misconduct, and failed security measures may also be relevant.

Not every assault creates liability for an organization. Responsibility depends on what the organization knew, what it did, what its duties were, and the applicable Pennsylvania law.

Why the Individual Is Often Not the Only Party

Many individuals who commit assaults have no insurance or assets, so a claim against that person alone may not lead to meaningful compensation. Organizations may carry commercial liability insurance. A sexual assault attorney in Philadelphia who handles civil claims therefore reviews every party that may bear responsibility, not only the individual. Survivors can learn more about sexual assault legal representation in Philadelphia .

"Survivors are often told the individual is the only person who can be held responsible, and that is not always the case," said David P. Thiruselvam.

Survivors who want to understand their civil options can contact the Victims' Recovery Law Center in Philadelphia at 215-546-1433. Learning about options does not commit anyone to filing a lawsuit, and no outcome can be guaranteed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can a civil sexual assault claim in Philadelphia name parties other than the individual who committed the assault?

A: Yes. Depending on the facts, employers, schools, religious organizations, and property owners may face a civil claim if their own conduct enabled the harm. These claims are decided by a preponderance of the evidence and can proceed whether or not criminal charges were filed.

Q: Can a survivor file a civil lawsuit for sexual assault without a criminal conviction?

A: Yes. Civil and criminal cases are separate proceedings. A civil claim is decided by a preponderance of the evidence, a lower standard than criminal court, so survivors may seek compensation even when charges were never filed or ended in acquittal.

About the Victims' Recovery Law Center: David P. Thiruselvam of the Victims' Recovery Law Center is a Philadelphia shooting victim lawyer, sexual assault lawyer, and rape victim lawyer who represents survivors in civil claims throughout Pennsylvania. The firm represents survivors of gun violence, sexual assault, rape, child abuse, and other violent crimes. For more information, visit victimrecoverylaw.com .

Media Contact:

Jack Smith

Media Director

Trustpoint Xposure

contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: Victims' Recovery Law Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/philadelphia-sexual-assault-lawyer-david-p.-thiruselvam-explains-1253739