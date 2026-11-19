As warehouses, manufacturers, and airports electrify, energy access and resilience are becoming core determinants of growth, cost control, and competitiveness.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / As industrial electrification accelerates across warehouses, manufacturing facilities, and airports, grid constraints, connection delays, and energy price volatility are emerging as major barriers to growth, according to global technology intelligence firm ABI Research. The firm finds that increasing power demand from automation, electric equipment, process electrification, and sustainability initiatives is turning energy from a utility expense into a strategic business requirement.

"Industrial organizations can no longer treat electrification as a standalone sustainability initiative," said Ryan Wiggin, research director at ABI Research. "Access to grid capacity, the ability to manage energy costs, and long-term planning for resilience are now central to expansion, automation, and decarbonization strategies across industrial sectors."

ABI Research's findings show that industrial customers are facing sustained cost pressure and market disruption. Non-capped business rates are projected to rise by 10% to 30% for electricity and 25% to 80% for gas, while U.K. commercial energy rates remain about 75% above pre-2021 levels. In Europe, gas price shocks are intensifying pressure on factories and heavy industry, with wholesale gas prices having surged above €60 per Megawatt-Hour and manufacturers in sectors such as steel and chemicals imposing emergency surcharges or shifting production to lower-cost regions.

At the same time, industrial sites are adopting a broad mix of technologies to improve efficiency, reduce grid dependence, and support electrification goals. Warehouses are investing in rooftop solar, Battery Energy Storage Systems, heat pumps, Energy Management Systems, and smart charging, while manufacturers are shifting from gas-based processes to industrial heat pumps, electric boilers, and thermal storage. Airports and ports are also electrifying Ground Support Equipment and cargo handling assets while integrating microgrids and on-site renewables; examples highlighted in the research include DC fast charging for electric delivery fleets, geothermal-integrated energy systems and solar deployments at industrial and airport facilities in the United States and Europe.

Grid availability, however, is increasingly dictating how quickly these projects can move forward. ABI Research notes that connection delays range from 2 to 12 years in the United Kingdom, waiting lists in parts of the Netherlands now extend to 2036 and beyond, and 83.4% of Spain's grid connection points are operating at full capacity.

"The companies that move earliest to secure energy capacity, diversify supply, and align electrification with operational planning will be best positioned to manage volatility and capture the upside of industrial decarbonization," Wiggin said.

These findings are from ABI Research's Increasing Electrification and the Major Energy Challenges for Industrial Sites report, part of the company's Warehousing & Fulfillment research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

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SOURCE: ABI Research

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